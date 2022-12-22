The early start may catch you off guard, as the Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs get the slate going at 2 p.m. ET. Luckily, if you usually leave your stars in your lineup anyway, you won't miss anything. It's doubtful you want to stream in anyone from the Flyers 30th-ranked offense going up against the No. 2 team in the NHL at preventing goals. And from the Leafs side, there's no one of much interest available as a free agent anyway; maybe Calle Jarnkrok in medium-to-deep leagues.

The rest of the action from Thursday's eight games gets underway at the usual time. But it's the West Coast slate that looks like it holds the most fantasy interest, as the earlier games are packed with too much quality goaltending. Seriously, depending on who starts, the top seven goaltenders for wins in the past month could all start at 7 p.m. ET (Tristan Jarry, Pyotr Kochetkov, Connor Hellebuyck, Igor Shesterkin, Charlie Lindgren, Cam Talbot and Linus Ullmark). (And the eighth goaltender for the earlier games is Ilya Sorokin, so it's not like that's a free pass just because he's had a bad month.)

It's not clear all seven of those stud goaltenders will start, especially with so many back-to-back sets kicking off. Ten of the 16 teams in action on Thursday will play again on Friday's 12-game slate. So do the Bruins use Ullmark here against the Winnipeg Jets or save him to face the New Jersey Devils? Tough call, to be sure.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

10 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Kraken have the second-best goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month and the Canucks have allowed the second-most goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month. This should be a feast for the Kraken. The top line of Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann is fifth in the league with an 80% goal share (minimum 100 minutes, per MoneyPuck) with 16 tallies for and only four against. McCann remains widely available and is a great start for this slate since he also gets power-play time. As for the Canucks, they might still be without Elias Pettersson, who's missed the better part of a week with an illness. If he's not back, Brock Boeser could have some modest appeal as it means more minutes and more power-play time for the winger if Pettersson isn't around.

10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The latest line iteration for the Flames has emerged some new potential fantasy streamers. Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube have scored five goals in the past three games together at even strength, with Dube rocking a four-game streak of at least 2.0 fantasy points. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau were joined by Milan Lucic in the last game after the big man picked up his first goal of the season on Sunday. The result was another goal and a helper from Lucic, with the line combining for three goals and Lucic earning a personal plus-4. That's some inspired hockey by the former star power forward. On the Kings side, the power play is still operating as a top-five unit in the past month, so consider some deep leagues options with big roles on the advantage like Gabriel Vilardi or Sean Durzi.

10:30 p.m., SAP Center at San Jose, Watch live on ESPN+

Both teams are a top-10 offense for goals per 60 in the past month at five-on-five, but the Sharks will still be without one of their catalysts after Tomas Hertl's suspension for a high stick on Sunday. The results was some top-line minutes for Nick Bonino and some extra power-play time for Kevin Labanc, but I'm not so sure it's worth chasing either of them for this matchup, as the Wild are also limiting offense lately (fifth in goals against per 60 last month). Sam Steel remains at the top of the depth chart between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, while Calen Addison is a decent spot start for good matchups as the power-play specialist on the blue line.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dylan Strome, C/W, Washington Capitals (30.0%): Let's try this again. As Alex Ovechkin looks to score goal No. 801 to tie Gordie Howe (and maybe No. 802 to pass him), Strome will be on the ice with him at five-on-five as well as the power play.

Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (48.7%): Three consecutive games with no points is a long stretch for DeBrusk, considering he's sewn to the hips of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand at even strength and on the power play.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Jordan Eberle, W, Seattle Kraken (14.6%): Heating up just a tad, Eberle has at least three shots on goal in four of his past five games and a point in three of them.

Karson Kuhlman, C/W, Winnipeg Jets (0.0%): It's a terrible matchup against the Boston Bruins, but top-line minutes and rostered in 0.0% of leagues is a rare combination.

James van Riemsdyk, W, Philadelphia Flyers (10.4%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Mark Giordano, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (37.0%): The vet is probably in for big minutes in this one with Rasmus Sandin sidelined.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Matt Benning, D, San Jose Sharks (5.4%): Have a peek at Benning's peripherals and tell me he's not useful as a streamer. He's never gone below 1.1 fantasy points in the past month and has averaged 2.3 fantasy points per game in that stretch.

Alexander Edler, D, Los Angeles Kings (0.8%)

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild (11.1%): Already confirmed to be between the pipes, this is a great spot with no Hertl for the Sharks. Don't overthink it. This is the best stream start from the net on this slate.