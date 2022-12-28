After plunging deep back into action post-break Tuesday, Wednesday's lighter five-game slate offers fantasy managers the chance to tread water and take a breath. Only one match-up features fresh legs from both sides, when the Canadiens visit the extra-rested Lightning. Martin St. Louis's club is looking to make amends after falling to Tampa 5-1 just a week ago back home. Truth told, I'm not that convinced we should expect much of a different result this round.

Elsewhere it's a parade of backup goaltenders as the Bruins, Penguins, Flames, and Golden Knights keep unusual company in all coming off losses the previous evening. To repeat, every team playing their second of a back-to-back set Wednesday - each of them owning a winning record - lost the previous evening. But while Casey DeSmith (Pittsburgh), Dan Vladar (Calgary), and Adin Hill (Vegas) are expected to start the second match in as many days for their respective clubs, Boston is poised to roll out Linus Ullmark (.936 SV%, 1.94 GAA) after Jeremy Swayman lost (barely) in Ottawa on Tuesday. Not the best news for an opposing Devils team that's desperate to get back on winning track.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Since Friday's game in Buffalo was postponed because of the weather, the Lightning have had the bitter taste of last Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings in their collective mouth for an entire week. That, combined with dropping a 4-1 decision to the Maple Leafs the previous evening (Dec. 20), won't do the visiting Canadiens any favours.

Before their two game "skid", the sizzling Lightning had won seven of eight, averaging 4.25 goals/contest. One of those victories was represented by a 5-1 shellacking in Montreal (Dec. 17). Brandon Hagel - rostered in 40.1% of ESPN.com leagues - scored a pair and added an assist in that winning effort. Skating on a top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, Hagel had five goals and four assists to show for five games before hitting a wall in Toronto. He's just one legit threat to contribute from a well-rested home side against Martin St. Louis's banged up defense.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (52.0%): Wholly underappreciated in fantasy play this season, DeBrusk serves as a roaring asset more often than not. Particularly when he's on a roll, as is the case at present. Entrenched on a dynamite Bruins line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the winger has scored in three straight, including Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss in Ottawa. DeBrusk also potted a goal and an assist in last week's 4-3 win in New Jersey. I like his chances of substantially pitching in once more as the two sides meet for the second time in a week. Particularly since the Devils are missing two key defenders in Ryan Graves and John Marino.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Michael Rasmussen, Detroit Red Wings (1.9%): Asking for a repeat of last week's two goal/two assist onslaught against the then visiting Lightning is most probably a bit much. But wanting a lesser, yet still meaningful, fantasy-related contribution against backup Casey DeSmith and a travelling Penguins team coming off Tuesday' 5-1 loss to the Islanders? Sure. Especially since Rasmussen is once more expected to skate on Detroit's top line with Dylan Larkin and David Perron. Off-radar Daily Fantasy assets don't come more promising than the towering forward on this occasion.

See also:

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (3.1%)

Michael Amadio, Vegas Golden Knights (0.1%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (12.1%): If nothing else, he can likely be counted on to block a few shots against brother Brandon and the rest of the Kraken. Despite playing fewer games than fellow Flames blueliners due to injury, the eldest Tanev sibling still leads his club in that category. An assist - not an unrealistic ask against a Seattle team that has allowed 3.92 goals/contest this past month - plus a shot or two would only make Tanev's fantasy outing all the more magical for invested managers.

See also:

Goalies

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights (12.7%): Fully aware that the Golden Knights aren't their healthiest selves, and that they're rebounding off Tuesday's 4-2 loss in Los Angeles, I'm still willing to roll the fantasy dice on the team's backup against a Ducks squad that has won nine games all season. Apart from a rougher November, Hill's been solid and Vegas is 14-3-1 on the road. Plus, there's an outside chance Jonathan Marchessault might return for this southern California tilt.

Bench 'em