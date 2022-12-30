Ahead of Saturday's busy New Year's Eve docket, consider Friday's lighter slate an amuse bouche of sorts, featuring a few spare, but delightful, matchups to savor. Beginning with a rare late afternoon (ET) match-up between the Predators and Ducks, we'll see if John Gibson is offered the opportunity to replicate Wednesday's 49-save victory over the Flames. A big ask, considering Anaheim allows more shots on goal than any other team in the league.

A little later, the Devils face the Penguins for the first time this season, in what portends to be a rather intense affair between two Metropolitan contenders. While New Jersey is looking for only their second win in 10 contests (yikes), Pittsburgh is endeavoring to snap their own three-game skid. No doubt, the sting of blowing a 4-0 lead to the Red Wings on Wednesday remains.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to follow in order to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Half an hour later, the Panthers will do their best to replicate Thursday's 7-2 victory over the Canadiens, but now in Carolina. Considering the jump in quality of competition - just look at the standings - that presents as a rather difficult challenge for Paul Maurice's charges. Friday's limited, but nonetheless intriguing schedule, wraps up with Connor McDavid's first trip to Seattle this season, when the Oilers visit the Kraken.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

10 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The league's best power play faces the second worst penalty kill when the Oilers visit Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken would best avoid the box as much as possible, if wanting the healthiest chance to stave off McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Co. While popular sentiment suggests the Kraken are tough to play at home, their .500 record (including overtime losses) and 2.94 goals allowed/game indicates perhaps not that tough.

Edmonton hasn't exactly kept opposing goal-scorers at bay of late either, allowing 3.67/contest in the six leading up to Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Flames. We could see more than a pair from both sides when these two Pacific Division clubs meet up for Friday's only late tilt.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (64.5%): The scoring line/secondary power-play winger pitched in another pair of assists in Wednesday's loss to Detroit, padding an altogether productive month. Skating on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker, Rust has averaged 2.6 fantasy points in ESPN.com's standard league since Dec. 3. Not too shabby. He's fully capable of contributing against New Jersey's banged-up defense on Friday. As are all members of the Penguins top-six.

It's not too late to play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Sign up for free and create your league before January 13 to start drafting players like Connor McDavid, Jason Robertson, and more! We've got you ready with helpful guides to short-season fantasy hockey:

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (9.5%): The rookie forward is contributing more often than not of late, accumulating two goals and four assists in six games. Apart from Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry - who hardly qualify as deep league/daily fantasy value forwards - McTavish is my favorite potential asset against whoever starts between the Predators' pipes Friday, be it Juuse Saros or Kevin Lankinen.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Ty Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins (0.4%): While Kris Letang skipped Thursday's practice with a suspected lower-body injury, the AHL call-up was spotted anchoring Pittsburgh's top power play. If Letang isn't able to compete versus New Jersey - and it seems to be shaping up that way - the 22-year-old could make his Penguins debut against the club that drafted him 17th overall in 2018 and then traded him last summer. Fun! You can bet your bottom buck Smith will feel a little extra inspired to show up the team that thought he was a lesser asset than fellow defender/current Devil John Marino (who's on IR at present). Again, if offered the opportunity.

See also:

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes (4.9%)

Marc Staal, Florida Panthers (0.3%)

Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes (55.8%): Or Antti Raanta, if he earns the start instead after shutting out the Blackhawks on Tuesday. As impressive as Florida's 7-2 win against the visiting Canadiens was on Thursday, the Hurricanes defense doesn't include five inexperienced rookies (and one Joel Edmundson). Plus, Carolina, securing at least one point in 15-straight contests, is riding a nine-game win streak.