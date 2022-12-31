As we stomp toward 2023, the NHL is helping us pitch the old calendar teeming with a staggered 12-game schedule. The Sabres make an early stop in Boston on Saturday against a team that's yet to lose in regulation at home. As much as I appreciate Buffalo's fantasy gems this season, they sparkle a little less in the league's most unfriendly barn. Nashville's endurance will be tested when the Predators face the Golden Knights for their second contest within a 24-hour period after visiting the Ducks Friday night. That doesn't happen very often.

We're also in for a rare Coyote sighting in southern Florida, as Arizona hopes to mimic Thursday's blustery 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs against Andrei Vasilevskiy (presumably) and the Lightning. Beating formidable Toronto and Tampa in back-to-back contests would be an impressive feat. Predictably unlikely, but certainly impressive.

Later, those same Maple Leafs will visit the Stanley Cup Champs Avalanche for their one and only visit this season. Undoubtedly ornery after losing in Arizona two days earlier, Auston Matthews and crew could give the struggling Avalanche trouble.

Erik Karlsson hauls his 11-game point streak into Dallas in which the blistering hot defenseman has collected two goals and 16 assists. If San Jose at all manages to penetrate a stingy Jake Oettinger, I like Karlsson's chances of being in on the scoring action. Then we get to ring in the new year in the East with a West Coast nightcap featuring the Flames and Canucks renewing acquaintances in Calgary. The Flames are 4-1-1 in their past six.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

4 p.m., Capital One Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

By my arithmetic, two-thirds of Montreal's projected starting blue line Saturday have played a total 120 games in the NHL. That isn't very many for four defenders. The other third is made up of part-timer Joel Edmundson and regular healthy scratch candidate Chris Wideman. The Canadiens have allowed 14 goals in their past three games. Alex Ovechkin and friends could score a bunch in this seemingly lopsided affair. Play your Capitals, including rising fantasy star defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Red Wings have allowed 4.67 goals/game since Dec. 14, but they've also scored a bunch. Ottawa's blue line isn't at its best since it is missing a couple of key figures. The Sens beat Detroit 6-3 on Dec. 17. This contest should be fun. Perhaps not for either goalkeeper, but definitely for us watching from the couch and invested fantasy managers.

Midtier fantasy forwards

Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings (64.7%): Either alongside Trevor Moore (DTD) or Viktor Arvidsson, the Danault/Alex Iafallo combo (rostered in 9.0% of ESPN.com leagues) is really cooking right now, combining for eight goals and seven assists in six games. Look for that duo to continue its scoring ways against the visiting Flyers on Saturday.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (15.5%): Someone has to win between the bumbling Blackhawks and broken Blue Jackets and their combined 18 victories on the year. Them's the rules. So I'll side with the 'Hawks top-line center/Patrick Kane's linemate to contribute a point or two against his former team. Domi has already been more productive of late, with four point in four contests -- including a goal and assist against Columbus -- while averaging nearly 19 minutes/game.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Ryan Suter, Dallas Stars (2.9%): The veteran defenseman is on a bit of a roll, with five assists in eight games, including two with an extra skater. Toss in a blocked shot or two, maybe a hit, and Suter could prove valuable against James Reimer and the porous Sharks. It likely goes without saying, but please play all your more productive Stars too.

Goalies

Alex Stalock (projected), Blackhawks (1.5%): He was solid a week ago, stopping 27 of 29 shots for a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets, so why not? Stalock was also not terrible when denying 26 of 28 shots in his most recent loss to the Blues. Only one more than a solitary goal from his teammates and Thursday's slim loss could have ended differently.

Pheonix Copley, Kings (7.9%)

Bench 'em

Alexandar Georgiev (projected), Colorado Avalanche (93.0%): No Nathan MacKinnon, no Valeri Nichushkin, (still) no Gabriel Landeskog to provide productive support is one issue. Georgiev giving up nine goals in his past two starts is another concern. The Leafs will be extra hungry to get back in the win column after losing to Arizona on Thursday.

