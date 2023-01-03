Tuesday's lively 11-game schedule features a handful of seemingly lopsided affairs, including the Maple Leafs hosting the battered Blues, Nashville welcoming a Montreal defense that's allowing goals at an alarming rate, and Steven Stamkos - two shy of 500 - visiting the struggling (to put it mildly) Blackhawks with the rest of his productive Lightning teammates. With Leon Draisaitl (probably) back in the forward fold, the Oilers are looking to mimic last Friday's 7-2 victory over the Kraken, while an entertaining Senators club is hoping to take advantage of the visiting Blue Jackets, who can't seem to beat anyone except aforementioned Chicago (1-7-0).

Several balanced tilts - again, on paper - also pepper the schedule, including the Flames traveling to Winnipeg and Capitals hosting Buffalo. T.J Oshie is loosely expected back for Washington, while we're still likely another game away from seeing Tom Wilson make his healthy debut, with Nicklas Backstrom to follow. Without question, one of Tuesday's marquee match-ups features the Hurricanes endeavouring to make it 12-straight wins against a strong opponent in New York. Coming off a formidable 39-save performance in Tampa, Igor Shesterkin will do his darndest in trying to ensure that Carolina win streak doesn't hit a dozen.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., Canadian Tire Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

The Senators are playing some quality hockey these days, beating the Bruins, Capitals and Sabres all in the past week. Off since Sunday and idle again until the weekend, Ottawa's most productive could have a fine time of it against the second-worst defense in the league. Along with the club's heavier hitters - Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Alex DeBrincat - rookie center Shane Pinto will look to make some fantasy hay against a Columbus' defensive corps that's still trying to figure it out without Zach Werenski and Jake Bean.

8 p.m., Bridgestone Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The least experienced blue line in the NHL has surrendered 16 total goals in their most recent pair of games and 24 in their past four. That's elite-level awful. Sitting sixth in the Central, but with a playoff spot still in reach, the Predators need - absolutely must - take advantage of a Montreal club that can't currently keep the puck out of its own net. And they need to do so in convincing fashion. Young forward Cody Glass (rostered in 0.2% of ESPN.com leagues) is a standout, off-radar fantasy prospect for me on this eve, while centering a line with Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund. Prominent asset Filip Forsberg has five goals (plus two assists) in his past three contests, including a hat-trick in Vegas.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning (43.8%): Since Dec. 9, the Blackhawks are 1-10-0 while allowing a league-worst (tied with Montreal) 4.18 goals/game. The Lightning are third in scoring over that same period, with a 7-2-0 record. Playing on a Tampa top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, the former Chicago forward is one to watch, in particular.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (2.4%): The former Predator (Kraken/Flame) appears to be enjoying himself immensely on a scoring unit with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Who wouldn't? Since recovering from a groin injury, and joining that top-six line, Jarnkrok has three goals and four assists in five games - including three points in St. Louis exactly one week ago.

Klim Kostin, Edmonton Oilers (0.4%): Skating on a potent forward line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark, Kostin scored a pair in the Oilers' last meeting with Seattle, only days ago. The 2017 first-round draft pick followed that up with the club's only goal in Saturday's tight 2-1 loss to Winnipeg. Also, his knee is just fine after suffering a mild extension over the weekend.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Erik Gustafsson, Washington Capitals (21.4%): Ever since he scored a hat-trick against the Maple Leafs on Dec. 17, the Washington defender has registered at least one point in every game. That running total now stands at six goals and seven assists though seven contests (plus-11). Horrendously under-rostered in ESPN.com leagues, the top-pair/power play blueliner has the wherewithal to contribute regularly, as long as John Carlson (face) remains out. Until near end of the regular season is the current estimate.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (38.8%): I'm happy to hand over my fantasy goaltending reigns to the Oilers' "backup", who's performed well of late overall. Skinner stopped 36 of 38 shots in Edmonton's 7-2 victory over the Kraken just this past Friday. Having Leon Draisaitl back - which appears a strong possibility - would only help the home side's efforts in providing valuable goal support.

Cam Talbot (projected), Ottawa Senators (55.7%)

Matt Murray (projected), Toronto Maple Leafs (74.2%)

Bench 'em

Jordan Binnington (projected), St. Louis Blues (70.0%): No Vladimir Tarasenko for the Blues. No Ryan O'Reilly either. Defenseman Torey Krug has already been out a bit. Binnington surrendered five to Toronto one week ago, and another four to Minnesota on New Year's Eve.