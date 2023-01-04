Wednesday's three-game, staggered docket features an inter-conference matchup of two current heavyweights when the Wild host the Lightning. Both Minnesota and Tampa are 8-2-0 in their past 10 and sit third in their respective divisions. While Jon Cooper's crew is playing their second in as many days, Andrei Vasilevskiy is pegged to start in Minny after No. 1 Brian Elliott did a fine enough job during Tuesday's 4-1 victory in Chicago the previous evening. To understate matters, Vasilevskiy just wrapped up a rather successful December with a .946 SV%, 1.69 GAA, and 8-2-0 record.

Before the Stars and Ducks serve to conclude the evening's light schedule, the Red Wings launch matters by hosting the Devils. This one could be fun, as New Jersey is relishing three of four possible points in recent competition with the formidable Hurricanes and competitive Penguins (after not winning through much of December), and Detroit is scoring goals (and also winning). Adding to the night's drama is the unexpected placement of Jakub Vrana on waivers. At the time of this writing, Vrana is only hours of perhaps/likely joining another NHL team. Which, at least partially, speaks to the confidence the Wings have in one other young forward. More on him below.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

10 p.m., Honda Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Sure, the Stars are probably a bit bushed after Tuesday's tight 3-2 loss in Los Angeles, but they can throw it all out there at the Honda Center, knowing three full days of rest are immediately to follow ahead of next Sunday's meeting with the Panthers. Plus, the opposing Ducks are having a difficult time of it. Allowing a league-worst 4.06 goals/game since Nov. 25, Anaheim is 4-11-3 over that unimpressive stretch.

Only the fumbling Blackhawks have won fewer contests. The visitor's power play is third-best, while the home side's penalty kill is third-worst. The last time these two sides met on Dec. 1, Jason Robertson scored a hat trick on Anthony Stolarz in a 5-0 win. Regardless of who gets the start for the Ducks -- Stolarz, who was just activated of IR, or John Gibson, who allowed 10 total goals in his past two games -- the Stars could conceivably score another handful against the second-worst-team-by-a-hair in the West.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning (38.2%): Killorn is in one of his recognizable scoring moods, contributing a goal in four of his past five games. He's also shooting more, which obviously helps. Skating on a top-six line with Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos -- who remains frustratingly two shy of 500 career goals -- the 33-year-old is in fine position to dent the scoresheet when the Lightning visit Minnesota on Wednesday.

See also:

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning (43.8%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Michael Rasmussen, Detroit Red Wings (4.2%): Filling in on a top line with Dylan Larkin and David Perron, the 23-year-old has three goals and four assists in five games. He's also playing on the club's No. 1 power play and shooting on net often. The pending healthy return of Tyler Bertuzzi -- a week or so? -- might mean a minor demotion for Rasmussen, or maybe Bertuzzi is instead slotted in on a second unit with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond. However it rolls out, knowing Jakub Vrana's future in Detroit is tenuous at best, and Robby Fabbri isn't about to bolt up the lineup anytime soon, the ninth-overall draft pick (2017) shouldn't fall too far. Not the way he's producing. For now, definitely roll Rasmussen out against the Devils on Wednesday.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Ben Chiarot, Detroit Red Wings (37.2%): The Detroit defender is blocking shots with increased regularity of late, accumulating 12 in his past four games. Combine those dozen blocked-shots with another eight rifled on the opposing net, 15 hits, and a pair of assists, and Chiarot is averaging 2.6 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com standard leagues since Dec. 21. Consider investing in the veteran blueliner as a streaming option, or Daily Fantasy asset, in leagues that reward such defensive play.

Goalies

Scott Wedgewood (projected), Dallas Stars (3.4%): If offered the opportunity to sub in for No. 1 Jake Oettinger in the club's second of a back-to-back set, Dallas's much-less-busy backup merits a roll of the fantasy dice against a team that doesn't score much. The Ducks have 85 goals on the year. For perspective, the opposing Stars - having played one more game - have 139. After a rather unsavoury October, Wedgwood is 6-2-2, with a .919 SV% and 2.67 GAA. Good enough.