Saturday's slate opens with the Rangers visiting their Metropolitan rivals in New Jersey, followed by only one other matinee in which the Hurricanes hope to snap their two-game losing streak in Columbus. On paper, the odds sit comfortably in favor of Max Pacioretty and Co. pulling off that feat.

The schedule's early evening log-jam is highlighted by the Maple Leafs battling to halt their own two-game slide against the visiting Red Wings, while the Senators host the Kraken. Don't look now, but Seattle is riding a three-game win streak, while Ottawa is 4-1 since Christmas. A skip/jump away in Buffalo, Matt Boldy gets a tour on Minnesota's top line, alongside Kirill Kaprizov, in place of an ailing Mats Zuccarello.

Fast forward to 10pm ET, and we'll see if a healthy-again Jack Eichel can near replicate Thursday's three-point Penguin-killing performance against the Kings, the mighty Bruins set foot in San Jose, and Connor McDavid's Oilers face a banged-up Avalanche club for the first time since last spring. More below on why that contest might feel even more charged than usual.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Centre Bell, Watch live on ESPN+

"I wouldn't say it's high," Martin St. Louis replied when asked about his team's confidence level (before chuckling sadly). I'll bet it isn't. The Canadiens have surrendered 34 total goals in their past six games (losses). Even with David Savard back in the blue-line fold, Montreal's largely inexperienced defense is struggling, while those up front aren't much help either. The Tarasenko/O'Reilly-less Blues are winners of two-straight, beating the Maple Leafs 6-5 in the shootout before edging the Devils 5-3 Thursday. Play all your St. Louis fantasy assets Saturday, including those less prominent. Like a recognizably streaky Brandon Saad, who has three goals and an assist in those two aforementioned victories.

4 p.m., Nationwide Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Here's a great chance for the Hurricanes to pull out of their current two-game "spiral" after winning 11-straight. The Blue Jackets are 3-12-0 since Dec. 4, all the while allowing 4.00 goals/game (and only scoring 2.13). It's worth noting that Max Pacioretty - rostered in a mere 28.3% of ESPN.com leagues - practiced on a top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis on Friday, replacing Teuvo Teravainen. The recovered winger fired six shots on net in his inaugural game of the season, Thursday's loss to the Predators. I like Pacioretty's chances at potting his first with his new Carolina club in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings (67.4%): Competing on a scoring line with Viktor Arvidsson and Alex Iafallo, the Kings' center has six goals and four assists in his past nine contests. Included in that total is a goal and two helpers in last week's victory over Logan Thompson and the Golden Knights. A performance that earned Danault's managers 4.3 fantasy points in ESPN.com standard leagues.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers (5.4%): You can bet your last banana the Oilers are still smarting from last spring's Conference Final sweep at the hands of the eventual Cup winners. In that spirit, outside of Edmonton's "big fantasy four", I like Yamamoto to pitch in during this first meeting between the two sides since that lopsided series. Connor McDavid's linemate logged nearly 22 minutes and scored a shorty in Thursday's win over the Islanders, which should provide the still-young forward with a much-needed boost in confidence. Also, Alexandar Georgiev has surrendered an average of four goals/contest in five-straight Avalanche losses.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Vegas Golden Knights (54.9%): The Vegas defender is on a tear, collecting a goal (versus the Kings, as it were), two assists, eight shots, and 16 blocked-shots in his past five contests. That works out to an average of 2.7 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com standard competition - not taking into account the 20 PIM he collected versus the Predators on New Year's Eve. (Some of us celebrate more raucously than others.)

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken (59.3%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes (5.2%): The top-four defender and power-play asset has six assists in his past seven contests, including two with the extra skater. He also leads his club in blocked-shots. Again, the Hurricanes are playing Columbus on Saturday.

Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche (4.8%)

Goalies

Jordan Binnington (projected), St. Louis Blues (69.1%): While I don't always (usually) appreciate the volatile and streaky netminder's fantasy potential, I most certainly do when he's won three of four (even if the victory in Toronto was a bit of a mess) and sits poised to dominate a scrambling Montreal club that's triumphed only once since Dec. 12.

Antti Raanta (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (15.3%)

Bench 'em

San Jose Sharks: In choosing between rostered assets to fill my lineup, I'm shying away from all fantasy Sharks not named Erik Karlsson or Timo Meier when the Bruins visit late Saturday. San Jose is playing their second in as many nights while Boston's Linus Ullmark concedes too few, too often.

