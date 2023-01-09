This slate is all about the power play. The team's that rank No. 1, 2 and 3 in power-play goals for the season are all in action. And not only do the Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres lead for the entire season, but they preserve those respective ranks when you look at just the last month. It's going to be consistent and current danger if their opponents end up in the box.

It's only a four-game slate and we'll touch on three of the four games in the scoring matchups below. The Seattle Kraken and Sabres are also playing on Tuesday (against each other as it happens) as part of back-to-back sets. The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off a loss against Toronto on Sunday, so we should get another look at goaltender Samuel Ersson, though three consecutive wins in California doesn't mean he's a good start in Buffalo.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Another day, another chance for Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and crew to tee off. As mentioned already, rookie Flyers goaltender Ersson will probably start given the back-to-back and is probably also in for a rough night. He was impressive in winning three games against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks while Carter Hart was out, but the Sabres are a different beast with their league-leading pace in goals per 60. There's an argument to go as deep as the second line here, with Dylan Cozens being the top target because he also gets No. 1 unit power-play time.

Don't shy away from the Flyers either, as the Sabres may have tightened up a bit (15th in five-on-five goals against per 60 in the past month), they still rank near the bottom of the league in total goals against this season (24th in goals against per 60 total this season). The Flyers have two lines settling into grooves, with Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett and James van Riemsdyk as one trio, an Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Noah Cates as the other. Frost and van Riemsdyk are both available and also get top power-play time.

Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens

7:30 p.m., Bell Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

What happens when you take the team that has allowed the most power-play goals against in the past month and pit them against the team that has scored the second-fewest times on the power play? I guess we are going to find out on Monday night as the Canadiens (20 power-play goals against in last month) host the Kraken (four power-play goals in past month).

The Kraken have outscored three other Canadian teams 18-7 for three wins to open their current seven-game road trip. It's not a good place for the Habs. If I have to single out a line, Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen have managed four goals since coming together as a line just four games ago, but you can't go wrong with Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers and Andre Burakovsky at the top of the depth chart at the moment.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Kings can't afford to go to the box as often as they do in this one. With 55 times shorthanded in the past month, only three teams have given up more power plays than the Kings. The same is true for how many power-play goals they've allowed in that span, ranking 29th with 15 power-play goals against. Now, the Oilers have the most power-play goals in that span and are deadly with the advantage. They also have had the most power-play opportunities in the past month. All of this adds up to a game in which the Kings are going to be punished if they don't play with enhanced discipline.

You already know to start all your Oilers, so there probably isn't anywhere to take advantage of here, but maybe Dylan Holloway is worth a deep look for secondary power play work in case the first unit gets worn out from too many goals. On the other side, it's not as if the Oilers are defensive stalwarts and if the Kings get behind they'll need to press. Quinton Byfield, Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo are all stream considerations on three different lines.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Andre Burakovsky, W, Seattle Kraken (65.2%): With the offense flying high, there's not better place to look than the top of the depth chart. Playing with rookie Matty Beniers and veteran Jordan Eberle on and off the power play, Burakovsky is in a great place should the Kraken keep their scoring up.

See also:

Phillip Danault, C, Los Angeles Kings (67.7%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Eeli Tolvanen, W, Seattle Kraken (2.9%): Two goals and one helper have come for Tolvanen since he made his Kraken debut -- which just happens to coincide with the team going on a four-game winning streak in which they have outscored opponents 22-8.

Klim Kostin, W, Edmonton Oilers (0.6%): He's getting a ride with Connor McDavid at the moment. Though he won't sniff the power play, the access to McDavid on a light slate could be a move.

Quinton Byfield, C, Los Angeles Kings (1.3%): Here's hoping Byfield can start making some hay with his current opportunity on a line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.

See also:

Casey Mittelstadt, C/W, Buffalo Sabres (1.9%)

Jonathan Drouin, W, Montreal Canadiens (0.2%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken (60.3%): If the Kraken power play can find a rhythm anywhere it's against the Habs. Dunn has the slight edge on Justin Schultz for more power-play points. It's worth a shot on a light slate.

See also:

David Savard, D, Montreal Canadiens (28.5%)

Sean Durzi, D, Los Angeles Kings (60.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Mattias Ekholm, D, Nashville Predators (9.5%): It's been a decent run for Ekholm, with him hitting 2.0 or better fantasy points in seven of the past 11 games.

See also:

Cam York, D, Philadelphia Flyers (3.4%)

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken (5.0%): Martin Jones has been between the pipes for the four-game win streak, but here's betting he gets the night off and is the keeper on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres instead. In that case, Grubauer has a great matchup to keep the streak alive against the 29th-ranked Canadiens offense in total goals per 60.

Anton Forsberg or Cam Talbot, G, Ottawa Senators (9.9% or 54.3%): The visiting Predators offense has been hot of late (4-0-1 with 24 goals), but it masks the bigger picture of this offense ranking 27th in goals per 60 this season and 24th in goals per 60 at five-on-five. Luckily for Ottawa, they boast a lights-out penalty kill that can help mask mistakes and have the second-best power play in the league in the past month. I think Forsberg or Talbot can walk away with the win here, but it's not clear who might start. The team was embarrassed on Saturday by eight Kraken goals, the first three chasing Forsberg on just five shots and the next five coming against Talbot on just 19 shots.

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers (39.2%): As implied above, I think special teams makes the difference here for an Oilers victory. Given the W and Skinner's propensity for good ratios, he should come away with a net-positive fantasy score even if a couple get by him. If it's Jack Campbell, I don't trust him still.

Bench 'em

Pheonix Copley, G, Los Angeles Kings (11.2%): Get him on your roster, but maybe let Copley sit this one out if you have daily roster moves. He's been a fantastic story for the Kings, but the Oilers are too much of an offensive threat for a team that takes so many penalties. No one has allowed more power-play goals against this season than L.A.