There's been a parade of lineup returnees in the past week, more than a few of which we hadn't seen yet this season. The dynamic of getting one -- or two in some cases -- top-six forwards back in the lineup can really rattle the depth chart in some cases. Players who have been scoring-line staples all season now find themselves in the bottom six. Players that were mainstays on the power play now remain on the bench.

Let's check on the early returns from the returnees and their teams.

Nikolaj Ehlers, W, Winnipeg Jets (up 56 spots to No. 65): The Winnipeg Jets now have their originally planned top six back for the first time since mid-October -- but it's not the originally planned deployment. Ehlers and Kyle Connor are flanking Pierre-Luc Dubois. The connection was evident on Sunday when the line exploded for three goals together (and another one mid-change when Dubois and Connor were still on). Ehlers immediately returns as a lock for your lineup.

Blake Wheeler, C/W, Winnipeg Jets (up 138 spots to No. 114): With the above trio in place, Wheeler returned earlier than forecasted from his injury and was back on a line with Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele. It's the combination that woke up Wheeler's offense when they were put together in late November. He should also be locked back into lineups.

Tom Wilson, W, Washington Capitals (up 20 spots to No. 195): Wilson spent most of his debut on Sunday skating with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dylan Strome at even strength and he was not a part of the top power-play unit. But he will add plenty of hits on top of a top-six profile that pushes him close (but probably not over) 2.0 fantasy points per game. Absolutely pick him up, but he's not necessarily an everyday starter until the Capitals find a groove with their new offensive weapons.

Nicklas Backstrom, C, Washington Capitals (enters top 250 at No. 206): In his season debut on Sunday, Backstrom was with Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary at even strength and he was a part of the top power-play unit. Backstrom has had some pretty disappointing fantasy seasons of late, but if this hip surgery has healed him back to the Backstrom we all know and love, we could be in for a pleasant surprise. Certainly the Capitals didn't hesitate and deployed him as their top center in his first game.

Max Pacioretty, W, Carolina Hurricanes (up 72 spots to No. 60): No one is safe from demotion when you are the Hurricanes. It never crossed my mind that Teuvo Teravainen would be the one bumped from a scoring line to make room for Pacioretty. But there it was on Saturday, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Pacioretty as the top line. Admittedly, Teravainen has not been bringing results this season, but the thought was that Pacioretty could be the spark to get him back on track. Now the Canes just have a really, really good fourth line (Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teravainen and Derek Stepan). By the way, Pacioretty had two goals Saturday, so he's good to go.

Ondrej Palat, W, New Jersey Devils (enters top 250 at No. 224): Palat returned to the Devils at the peak of the depth chart, bumping Tomas Tatar down a line, with Tatar, in turn, bumping Dawson Mercer out of the top six. The veteran Palat was with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, which is a pretty great landing spot for a winger that can collect points when he's with catalyst players. It doesn't, however, look like Palat is a part of the power-play plan.

Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights (up 10 spots to No. 44): The Golden Knights have been playing with fire by not just locking Eichel back into his line and trying to keep Michael Amadio there with Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson. It backfired on Saturday when Vegas got crushed by the Los Angeles Kings. Meanwhile, Amadio's point streak ended with Eichel's return and he's been scoreless in the two games. Eichel should be back with Stone and Stephenson before too long and pick up where he left off when he was injured in early December.

And on to the rest of the rankings ...

Forward notes

Mika Zibanejad, C, New York Rangers (down 13 spots to No. 47): Consider this just a nudge and a wake-up call for Zibanejad. He's among a handful of players who project (based on this season's results) to end up just outside the top 50 for fantasy, but will probably turn things around and push back toward the top. Along with Zibanejad, Aleksander Barkov, Mark Scheifele and Brady Tkachuk are currently projecting just outside the top 50. Buy-low candidates? Maybe if the discount is only minor, as the fantasy manager with them is probably also expecting a rebound.

Gabriel Landeskog, W, Colorado Avalanche (down 36 spots to No. 147): The suggestion from the Avalanche now is late February, instead of mid-January for Landeskog to be back on the ice. That drops his ranking significantly.

Nicholas Paul, C/W, Tampa Bay Lightning (down 24 spots to No. 181): Recently bumped off the second line for Anthony Cirelli, Paul has a small window to claim the role back before he tumbles off the fantasy radar. But in his sixth game on Steven Stamkos' wing, Cirelli popped for two points on Friday. The window is closing.

Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (down 99 spots to No. 203): Out for up to four weeks, the Bruins have a big role to fill here. On Sunday, it was Craig Smith playing on the top line like it was 2017 all over again! Taylor Hall was handed DeBrusk's power-play time though. With the role divided among both of them, it's hard to see either one earning too much fantasy attention.

Defense notes

Mikhail Sergachev, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (down 14 spots to No. 35): Was it inevitable? Probably. Victor Hedman has slowly, but surely worked his way back to equal footing with Sergachev in the fantasy realm. In fact, my in-season projection system has Sergachev down for another 104.5 fantasy points and Hedman down for another 101.9 -- if they both stay healthy. This gap was massive earlier in the season, but steady work from Hedman has brought them back to basically even footing. A lot of this has come with Hedman being handed back the top power play, after spending the first two months of the season on the second unit.

Erik Gustafsson, D, Washington Capitals (up 122 spots to No. 59): With confirmed (and expected) news that Carlson is out for an extended period of time, Gustafsson rockets up the ranks as a medium-term mainstay on the Capitals power play.

Noah Dobson, D, New York Islanders (down 11 spots to No. 87): What's hurting Dobson? A stagnant Islanders advantage. He has 22 power-play points on the season, but the Isles have gone ice cold with an extra skater, scoring only five power-play goals since Dec. 1. The team needs to inject some life in this advantage if Dobson is to come back to form.

Goaltender notes

Tristan Jarry, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (down 17 spots to No. 40): We still have no official word as to what ails Jarry. Is it a short-term or long-term issue? Either way, Casey DeSmith is a must-roster insurance pickup who can put up decent fantasy stats when given a run in the crease.

Pheonix Copley, G, Los Angeles Kings (up 93 spots to No. 138): It's time to get on board. Copley wasn't on the fantasy radar before the season, but there's no denying his run in the Kings crease is more than a flash in the pan. His 10-2-0 record already surpasses that of Jonathan Quick (8-9-4) in half the appearances. In fact, Copley hasn't been on the radar much since he was Braden Holtby's backup in 2018-19, but was pushed down the depth chart by Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov over the next couple seasons.

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild (up 46 spots to No. 184): Among goaltenders with at least four starts in the past month (Gustavsson has had seven), Gustavsson sports the best goals-against average and best save percentage. With Marc-Andre Fleury sitting 16th and 21st in those same categories, we should start to see more of Gustavsson going forward.

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (F1)

2. David Pastrnak, RW, Bos (F2)

3. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Edm (F3)

4. Tage Thompson, C, Buf (F4)

5. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (F5)

6. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D1)

7. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (F6)

8. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G1)

9. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D2)

10. Linus Ullmark, G, Bos (G2)

11. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Col (F7)

12. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Col (F8)

13. Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB (F9)

14. Cale Makar, D, Col (D3)

15. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G3)

16. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (F10)

17. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (F11)

18. Jason Robertson, LW, Dal (F12)

19. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G4)

20. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G5)

21. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (F13)

22. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Fla (F14)

23. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (F15)

24. Bo Horvat, C, Van (F16)

25. Timo Meier, RW, SJ (F17)

26. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgk (D4)

27. Brad Marchand, LW, Bos (F18)

28. Juuse Saros, G, Nsh (G6)

29. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (F19)

30. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (F20)

31. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D5)

32. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bos (D6)

33. Jake Oettinger, G, Dal (G7)

34. Aleksander Barkov, C, Fla (F21)

35. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D7)

36. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D8)

37. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (F22)

38. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (F23)

39. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (F24)

40. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G8)

41. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Wpg (F25)

42. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Ott (F26)

43. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ari (D9)

44. Jack Eichel, C, Vgk (F27)

45. Alexandar Georgiev, G, Col (G9)

46. Tim Stutzle, LW, Ott (F28)

47. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (F29)

48. Roope Hintz, C, Dal (F30)

49. William Nylander, RW, Tor (F31)

50. Brayden Point, C, TB (F32)

51. Mats Zuccarello, RW, Min (F33)

52. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (F34)

53. Jordan Kyrou, C, StL (F35)

54. Logan Thompson, G, Vgk (G10)

55. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D10)

56. Sebastian Aho, C, Car (F36)

57. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D11)

58. Zach Hyman, LW, Edm (F37)

59. Erik Gustafsson, D, Wsh (D12)

60. Max Pacioretty, LW, Car (F38)

61. Alex Tuch, RW, Buf (F39)

62. J.T. Miller, C, Van (F40)

63. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D13)

64. John Tavares, C, Tor (F41)

65. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Wpg (F42)

66. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (F43)

67. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (F44)

68. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (F45)

69. Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Col (F46)

70. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D14)

71. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Car (F47)

72. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (F48)

73. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (F49)

74. Moritz Seider, D, Det (D15)

75. Joe Pavelski, RW, Dal (F50)

76. Brock Nelson, C, NYI (F51)

77. Seth Jones, D, Chi (D16)

78. Nico Hischier, C, NJ (F52)

79. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bos (F53)

80. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D17)

81. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (F54)

82. Vitek Vanecek, G, NJ (G11)

83. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D18)

84. Drake Batherson, C, Ott (F55)

85. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dal (D19)

86. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (F56)

87. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D20)

88. Logan Couture, C, SJ (F57)

89. Kris Letang, D, Pit (D21)

90. Patrik Laine, RW, Cls (F58)

91. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D22)

92. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (F59)

93. Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Col (F60)

94. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cls (F61)

95. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, StL (F62)

96. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Ari (D23)

97. Martin Necas, C, Car (F63)

98. Darcy Kuemper, G, Wsh (G12)

99. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pit (F64)

100. Ilya Samsonov, G, Tor (G13)

101. Justin Faulk, D, StL (D24)

102. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (F65)

103. Brandon Hagel, LW, TB (F66)

104. Claude Giroux, LW, Ott (F67)

105. Brent Burns, D, Car (D25)

106. Anze Kopitar, C, LA (F68)

107. Clayton Keller, C, Ari (F69)

108. Jamie Benn, LW, Dal (F70)

109. Mathew Barzal, C, NYI (F71)

110. Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (F72)

111. Chris Kreider, LW, NYR (F73)

112. Brandon Montour, D, Fla (D26)

113. Jared Spurgeon, D, Min (D27)

114. Blake Wheeler, RW, Wpg (F74)

115. Frederik Andersen, G, Car (G14)

116. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D28)

117. Jesper Bratt, RW, NJ (F75)

118. Adam Larsson, D, Sea (D29)

119. Dylan Cozens, C, Buf (F76)

120. Jacob Markstrom, G, Cgy (G15)

121. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D30)

122. Nazem Kadri, C, Cgy (F77)

123. Mark Stone, RW, Vgk (F78)

124. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Car (G16)

125. Cole Caufield, RW, Mon (F79)

126. Alec Martinez, D, Vgk (D31)

127. Ivan Provorov, D, Phi (D32)

128. Anders Lee, LW, NYI (F80)

129. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D33)

130. Matt Murray, G, Tor (G17)

131. Carter Verhaeghe, C, Fla (F81)

132. Cam Talbot, G, Ott (G18)

133. David Krejci, C, Bos (F82)

134. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Cgy (F83)

135. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (F84)

136. Stuart Skinner, G, Edm (G19)

137. Michael Bunting, LW, Tor (F85)

138. Pheonix Copley, G, Wsh (0)

139. Sean Durzi, D, LA (D34)

140. Matty Beniers, C, Sea (F86)

141. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Min (G20)

142. Ville Husso, G, Det (G21)

143. Kevin Fiala, C, LA (F87)

144. Tyson Barrie, D, Edm (D35)

145. Devon Toews, D, Col (D36)

146. Bryan Rust, RW, Pit (F88)

147. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Col (F89)

148. Hampus Lindholm, D, Bos (D37)

149. Rickard Rakell, C, Pit (F90)

150. Chandler Stephenson, C, Vgk (F91)

151. Nick Schmaltz, C, Ari (F92)

152. Filip Hronek, D, Det (D38)

153. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (F93)

154. Shea Theodore, D, Vgk (D39)

155. Kevin Hayes, C, Phi (F94)

156. Tony DeAngelo, D, Phi (D40)

157. Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Van (F95)

158. Robert Thomas, C, StL (F96)

159. Lawson Crouse, LW, Ari (F97)

160. Matt Boldy, LW, Min (F98)

161. Patrick Kane, RW, Chi (F99)

162. Phillip Danault, C, LA (F100)

163. Sam Reinhart, RW, Fla (F101)

164. David Perron, RW, Det (F102)

165. Karel Vejmelka, G, Ari (0)

166. Vince Dunn, D, Sea (D41)

167. David Savard, D, Mon (D42)

168. Neal Pionk, D, Wpg (D43)

169. Jared McCann, LW, Sea (F103)

170. Jake McCabe, D, Chi (D44)

171. Matt Duchene, C, Nsh (F104)

172. Jeff Petry, D, Pit (D45)

173. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Wsh (F105)

174. Owen Tippett, RW, Phi (F106)

175. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Vgk (F107)

176. J.J. Moser, D, Ari (D46)

177. Noah Hanifin, D, Cgy (D47)

178. Ben Chiarot, D, Det (D48)

179. Ryan Hartman, RW, Min (F108)

180. Troy Terry, C, Ana (F109)

181. Nicholas Paul, C, TB (F110)

182. Jordan Binnington, G, StL (G22)

183. T.J. Oshie, RW, Wsh (F111)

184. Filip Gustavsson, G, Min (G23)

185. Andre Burakovsky, LW, Sea (F112)

186. James van Riemsdyk, LW, Phi (F113)

187. Sam Bennett, LW, Fla (F114)

188. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Fla (G24)

189. Joel Edmundson, D, Mon (D49)

190. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, LA (F115)

191. Craig Anderson, G, Buf (G25)

192. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Det (F116)

193. Tyler Toffoli, RW, Cgy (F117)

194. Taylor Hall, LW, Bos (F118)

195. Tom Wilson, RW, Wsh (F119)

196. Marcus Bjork, D, Cls (0)

197. Jakub Vrana, C, Det (F120)

198. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G26)

199. Brayden McNabb, D, Vgk (D50)

200. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (F121)

201. Calle Jarnkrok, C, Tor (F122)

202. Colton Parayko, D, StL (D51)

203. Jake DeBrusk, LW, Bos (F123)

204. Spencer Knight, G, Fla (G27)

205. Drew Doughty, D, LA (D52)

206. Nicklas Backstrom, C, Wsh (F124)

207. Adrian Kempe, C, LA (F125)

208. Thatcher Demko, G, Van (G28)

209. Reilly Smith, RW, Vgk (F126)

210. Luke Schenn, D, Van (D53)

211. Gustav Forsling, D, Fla (D54)

212. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, NYI (F127)

213. Adam Henrique, C, Ana (F128)

214. J.T. Compher, RW, Col (F129)

215. Alex Iafallo, LW, LA (F130)

216. Scott Laughton, C, Phi (F131)

217. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR (D55)

218. Ian Cole, D, TB (D56)

219. Alexander Romanov, D, NYI (D57)

220. Jordan Eberle, RW, Sea (F132)

221. Jake Sanderson, D, Ott (D58)

222. Daniel Sprong, RW, Sea (F133)

223. Martin Jones, G, Sea (G29)

224. Ondrej Palat, LW, NJ (F134)

225. Ryan Pulock, D, NYI (D59)

226. Antti Raanta, G, Car (G30)

227. Dominik Kubalik, LW, Det (F135)

228. Gabriel Vilardi, C, LA (F136)

229. Morgan Frost, C, Phi (F137)

230. Trevor Zegras, C, Ana (F138)

231. Evan Rodrigues, C, Col (F139)

232. Dmitry Orlov, D, Wsh (D60)

233. Marcus Pettersson, D, Pit (D61)

234. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Phi (D62)

235. Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Car (F140)

236. Brandon Tanev, LW, Sea (F141)

237. Brayden Schenn, C, StL (F142)

238. Michael Rasmussen, C, Det (F143)

239. Esa Lindell, D, Dal (D63)

240. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Nsh (F144)

241. Yanni Gourde, LW, Sea (F145)

242. Cam York, D, Phi (D64)

243. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buf (G31)

244. Kirill Marchenko, LW, Cls (F146)

245. Filip Chytil, RW, NYR (F147)

246. Jason Zucker, LW, Pit (F148)

247. John Klingberg, D, Ana (D65)

248. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, StL (F149)

249. Matt Benning, D, SJ (D66)

250. Bowen Byram, D, Col (D67)

