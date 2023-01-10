Tuesday's 10-game schedule opens with the well-rested Lightning entertaining a Blue Jackets team that can't find the back of the net often enough. Sunday's hard fought 1-0 loss to Washington won't help much in boosting the collective confidence of Brad Larsen's club. Elsewhere, we're treated to another meeting between two Metropolitan monsters after Carolina edged New Jersey 5-4 in a New Year's Day shootout. The visiting Devils are 14-2-1 on the road while the Hurricanes are 12-4-1 at home. Seattle versus Buffalo features two sides playing their second in as many evenings, but only the Kraken won their 4-0 decision on Monday.

After waking up from a six-game losing snooze, the Penguins are hoping to win their second-straight, this time against the visiting Canucks; while the Islanders return home after a not terribly successful road trip out west, winning only one of four through stops in Seattle and western Canada. With or without Roope Hintz -- questionable as of early Tuesday -- the Stars visit USB Arena for the only time this season. Look for Tyler Seguin to fill in on Dallas' top line against the Isles if Hintz remains sidelined.

One of the night's most intriguing matchups features the Flames visiting the Blues for the first of two meetings in St. Louis this week. Will Thomas Greiss earn his second-straight start over Jordan Binnington after shutting out the Wild in Minnesota on Sunday? Will Jacob Markstrom rebound after the weekend's ugly (and partial) performance in losing to Chicago? Both of these teams are desperate for victories in the quest to eventually nail down a playoff spot in their respective divisions.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Jets drag their five-game win streak into Detroit Tuesday, through which they've accumulated a cool 20 goals. Meanwhile, the Red Wings have relinquished an equal rate of 4.00/game since Christmas (netminder Ville Husso is enduring his worst personal stretch of 2022-23). Plus, having Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, and Cole Perfetti back in action only strengthens Winnipeg's top-six.

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Every member of the Kraken appears to be contributing to the scoresheet these days, helping to account for the 26 goals amassed in five recent games. Tage Thompson et al. should also feel a little extra jazzed after failing to score in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Flyers. With both Seattle and the opposing Sabres playing their second game in as many nights, this tilt could loosen as the minutes wear on.

While goalie Philipp Grubauer is projected to start for the visitors, the home side will counter with either Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - easily retrievable back from the AHL - or Eric Comrie - who hasn't suited up for the Sabres since mid-November. Recovered from a lower-body injury, Comrie was only so-so in his recent rehab assignment in the minors. Play your scoring Kraken, play your scoring Sabres.

Midtier fantasy forwards

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning (50.9%): Consistently underappreciated, and therefore a popular figure in this space, Hagel has more points than Steven Stamkos this past month. Precisely eight goals and six assists in 13 games since Dec. 8, including two goals and a helper versus Columbus on Dec. 15. Skating on a top line and power play with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, the former Blackhawk is enjoying a ton of minutes and shooting on net often.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings (45.7%): While I don't adore the match-up with Connor Hellebuyck and the visiting Jets, Bertuzzi (hand) should feel extra inspired to pitch in after sitting out since Nov 30 - his second significant idle stretch off this season. Back skating on a top line and power play with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, the feisty forward is worth a roll of the fantasy dice based on scoring appetite alone. He collected 30 goals and 32 assists in 68 goals last season.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken (3.0%): Competing on a line with Yanni Gourde and secondary power play, the ex-Predator is settling in well with his new club. Only five games in, he's already improving on his total points haul through 13 contests (when not sitting as a healthy scratch) in Nashville, with three goals (two with the extra skater) and two assists. Drafted 30th overall in 2017, Tolvanen appears to be benefitting nicely from the clean slate offered by Seattle.

Brandon Saad, St. Louis Blues (5.2%): One of the streakiest producers in the league is on a heater with six goals and two assists in six games, playing on a line with Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev and secondary power play. Now would be the time to soak Saad for all his fantasy worth.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (projected), Colorado Avalanche (91.4%): Colorado's No. 1 earned a much, much needed win in Edmonton on Saturday - snapping a five-game losing streak - and looked good doing so. The opposing Panthers haven't beat a club in a projected playoff position in nearly four weeks.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (98.6%)