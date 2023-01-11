The Capitals' only work-week date sees Alex Ovechkin and friends travel to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. While John Tortorella's Flyers are only one unsuccessful date with the Maple Leafs removed from a perfect 6-0 record since Christmas, the Caps are icing their healthiest lineup up front all season. Philly goalie Samuel Ersson is a winner of four-straight - including Monday's 28-save shutout in Buffalo - after losing his NHL debut on Dec. 23. Wednesday's premiere match-up features a red-hot Juuse Saros patrolling the crease against the ever-dangerous Maple Leafs - but without Auston Matthews - in Toronto. Riding a four-game win-streak, Nashville's No. 1 is 6-3-3 with a .941 SV% and 2.14 GAA since Dec. 10. Both the Leafs and Predators play again Thursday, in Detroit and Montreal, respectively.

The climbing Kings host the not-so-surging Sharks, who are travelling after a Tuesday night date in Arizona. This serves as the third and final meeting between the two for the season, and Los Angeles is hoping to make it 3-0 against their Pacific rivals. The four-game schedule wraps up with the Oilers looking to turn matters around against the porous Ducks in Anaheim. More on that potential goal-fest below.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m., Honda Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Goalie John Gibson followed up last week's impressive shutout of the Stars by getting shellacked by the Bruins on Sunday to the tune of seven goals. Anaheim's No. 1 surrendered 10 total in his two games before standing tall against Dallas. Edmonton's power play remains No. 1 in the league. The Ducks allow more goals/game than anyone, and their penalty kill ranks 30th. Connor McDavid is extra peeved after losing four of five since New Year's Eve. Jack Campbell - .877 SV% and 3.68 GAA - is subbing in for Stuart Skinner, who's attending the birth of his first kid. This one forecasts as an entertaining win by the visitors, while we could see a fair number of goals from both sides.

Note: Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras is under the weather and considered a "maybe" for this contest.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (58.3%): I can't get enough of the Arvidsson, Phillip Danault (68.1%), Alex Iafallo (11.6%) line in L.A. right now. Want to know why the Kings are 10-3-2 since Dec. 10? In addition to Kevin Fiala emerging from hibernation, the 35 combined points from that second unit - even with Arvidsson missing a pair of games - is a big reason.

See also:

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (28.2%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Joel Farabee, Philadelphia Flyers (3.5%): An impressive contributor all season long, Travis Konecny is now full-blown ablaze with nine goals and eight assists in his past nine games. Fat chance the Flyers' leading scorer is available in any fantasy league of reasonable repute, but one of his linemates might be. Like young Farabee, who has three goals and two helpers in his past four games; every one of those points involving Konecny in the scoring play in some statistical capacity.

Sonny Milano, Washington Capitals (0.7%): Peter Laviolette's re-juggled lines sees Tom Wilson (who I like as a mid-tier asset) join center Ryan Strome and Conor Sheary, while Milano is shuffled onto a top unit with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. If looking to pad your Daily Fantasy lineup with a less popular - put still potentially valuable - commodity, you could do much worse than the AHL part-timer, who has a pair of goals and an assist in four contests.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Erik Gustafsson, Washington Capitals (29.3%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (1.0%)

Mattias Ekholm, Nashville Predators (10.0%)

Goalies

Pheonix Copley (projected), Los Angeles Kings (17.7%): The Kings' new No. 1 is 9-1-0 in his past 10 starts, while shouldering a good enough .911 SV% and even better 2.33 GAA. The travelling Sharks - projected to start a wobblier James Reimer - are playing their second in as many nights after beating the Coyotes 4-2 on Tuesday. Just make sure Copley is indeed getting the nod instead of Jonathan Quick before rolling out your DFS lineup.