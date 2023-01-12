The gang is back together. And we get to see them in action on a packed 12-game NHL slate with boundless fantasy choices to be made. It's the Detroit Red Wings hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs that I'll be watching to assess wider implications.

The top line the Detroit Red Wings were supposed to be running out all season was back together Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 15 and for only the second time since Oct. 15 -- the second game of the season. Admittedly, none of their points in the seven-goal outburst against the Winnipeg Jets came at five-on-five, but it was good to see the Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond combination back together.

Thursday's visit from the Maple Leafs will be just the fifth game the Red Wings line has played together this season. They put in more than 450 minutes together at five-on-five last season, helping to pot 18 goals at even strength plus another 19 together on the power play.

Bertuzzi got knocked to the sidelines after the first two games of the season, missing time until Nov. 15. When he returned, he was on a short leash because Dominik Kubalik was on one heck of a hot streak. It meant that when the line went scoreless in a loss for his return, Kubalik was returned to Larkin's side for the next game. Bertuzzi would hit the sidelines again after a game on Nov. 30 until his return on Tuesday.

With this return to planned form, in addition to the new defense partner for Moritz Seider within the last two weeks, the Red Wings should be watched for continued outbursts like the seven goals they potted Tuesday. It probably won't be that many against the Leafs here on Thursday, but I do like the match to be one of this slate's higher-scoring affairs.

The Maple Leafs, as well as the Nashville Predators, are coming off Wednesday games in back-to-back sets. Going the other way, the Jets are the only team from the slate to play again on Friday.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

While the Seattle Kraken at the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets at the Buffalo Sabres also feature two top-10 offenses going head to head, the difference for this Canucks and Lightning matchup is the cellar-dwelling goals against the Canucks have allowed this season. They've engaged in plenty of run-and-gun contests, driving the Canucks' goals against per 60 to 30th overall, 29th at five-on-five and 30th at five-on-five in the past month. Send out all your Lightning assets for this one, including recently added top-six member Anthony Cirelli.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings

7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Hidden behind a veneer of overall solid goaltending is a Leafs squad that -- notwithstanding a solid showing on Wednesday -- has struggled to keep pucks out of the net of late. In fact, both sides of this matchup are allowing more than their fair share of tallies in the past month; The Leafs rank 17th and the Red Wings rank 21st in five-on-five goals against per 60 in that span. Add in the Red Wings allowing the third-most power-play goals over that timeframe and we have a recipe for scoring -- even if Auston Matthews sits this one out. The Leafs star center missed Wednesday's game with an undisclosed injury, pushing Pierre Engvall into top-six duty; but that's not where you want to turn for some Leafs targets here. The second line becomes the first in this case, with Calle Jarnkrok the best low-rostership play on the wing of John Tavares and opposite Mitch Marner. As for the Wings, Raymond, Bertuzzi and Walman aren't out of the question options given the team's play on Tuesday.

8 p.m., Enterprise Center, Watch live on ESPN+

With the teams totaling seven goals in this same matchup on Tuesday, we should be happy to target the scoring in a rematch. For the Blues, it was the top line of Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou doing the most damage, while the Flames got a mixed bag of production from their mixed bag lineup. Keep rolling this Blues top line and add in some Brayden Schenn if you can make room, as his addition to the power play makes him the prime beneficiary of the current injuries to forward group. With the Flames, you have to be careful about picking your spots with the talent spread through three lines, but start your regulars like Elias Lindholm, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

10 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Panthers new top-six configuration was an absolute joy to see on Tuesday: Best six players spread across two lines. It seems so simple and it's what we want to see in fantasy. Anton Lundell joined Aleksander Barkov and Same Reinhart, while Matthew Tkachuk played with Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett. Here's hoping the Panthers let this ride after they beat the Avalanche with the lines. Lundell is certainly the one getting the biggest upgrade here, as his top-six minutes have been extremely limited. The Golden Knights, for their part, need to take a page from this playbook. In their most recent outing, Jack Eichel was still playing on the second line, while Michael Amadio rode shotgun with Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Tyler Seguin, C/W, Dallas Stars (66.6%): So long as Seguin gets to do his best impression of Roope Hintz, who is injured, on the top line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, Seguin is worth starting in most formats.

Nino Niederreiter, W, Nashville Predators (36.9%): He potted three assists last week against these same Canadiens as his line did half the damage in a 6-3 Predators win.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Seth Jarvis, C/W, Carolina Hurricanes (7.0%): Last weekend's close game between the Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets isn't like to be repeated here. The Canes are too dominant and it's not clear if the Blue Jackets will have Joonas Korpisalo (the x-factor in goal of late) back from a personal absence from the team. Give me Jarvis on this top line with Sebastian Aho and Max Pacioretty. Heck, the Hurricanes are still giving him top power-play time even with all the healthy bodies back.

Alexis Lafreniere, W, New York Rangers (16.0%): It looks like Lafreniere will move up to the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Kappo Kakko with Chris Kreider sidelined for this one. It should be a lower-scoring affair, but it's a good spot for Lafreniere.

Barrett Hayton, C/W, Arizona Coyotes (1.0%): It's been a while waiting for the Coyotes to give Hayton some run this season, but he's responding to an opportunity since being slotted onto the team's top line with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Hayton is also getting first-unit power-play work and has posted eight points in his past seven games.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues (59.9%): He's not as hot on the ice as some other options like Vince Dunn or K'Andre Miller, but I don't love the matchups for them. So if I need to add a defenseman on a big slate like this, Parayko might be my first stop. He's playing enormous minutes with Torey Krug, and now Nick Leddy on the sidelines.

Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken (65.0%)

K'Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers (19.9%)

Brayden McNabb, D, Vegas Golden Knights (54.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake Walman, D, Detroit Red Wings (0.5%): As much as I like Walman as an occasional stream option, I think I like the impact he's having on Moritz Seider as his new defense partner even better. Walman took over on the top pairing for Ben Chiarot on Dec. 31 and hasn't looked back. He's even scored in two straight.

Luke Schenn, D, Vancouver Canucks (17.6%)

Brady Skjei, D, Carolina Hurricanes (15.3%)

Adam Boqvist, D, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.3%)

Goalies

Frederik Andersen, G, Carolina Hurricanes (67.8%): What's more awkward than a third wheel? A third goaltender. Andersen was activated off injured reserve on Wednesday. Luckily, Pyotr Kochetkov might have solved this enigma for the Hurricanes by allowing four goals in each of his last three games -- losing all three of them. It doesn't seem out of the question to send him down with Decembers hot streak firmly in the rear-view mirror. As for Andersen, this is a dream return to action with the Blue Jackets on the docket. Sure, they beat the Hurricanes on the weekend, but that is their only win against any team not from Chicago since Dec. 11. In other words, an aberration. Andersen is set up to crush in his return.

Kevin Lankinen, G, Nashville Predators (1.1%): With Juuse Saros taking the crease on Wednesday, Lankinen is a strong candidate to get the start here against the Montreal Canadiens the very next night. Lankinen can keep pucks out in his limited duty and the Predators are primed for a win here. He's a fantastic stream start if you need to boost goalie stats.

Bench 'em

Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks: On such a big slate you may need to bench someone you might normally start to make some room for a good matchup elsewhere. These two teams offer that opportunity. The Blue Jackets, despite the results last Saturday against the Hurricanes, are massively mismatched against Carolina. It would truly be surprising to see them put up another fight like that effort on the back of Kirill Marchenko's hat trick. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks should have an equally difficult time generating offense against the Colorado Avalanche. I'm not saying you should bench Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine or Seth Jones, but it does appear as though I'm heavily implying it. It would be irresponsible to suggest such a thing for a chaotic game like hockey, but I can broach the topic and let you make your own assessment with a clear conscience.

Oh wait, Petrz Mrazek is the confirmed starter for the Blackhawks? Is it too late to put the Avalanche in the favorable scoring section? Anyone else see a four-goal night from Nathan MacKinnon?