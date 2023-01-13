Sandwiched between Thursday's spirited docket and Saturday's 14-game schedule is a typically lighter Friday slate. The only early game features the second and final inter-conference match-up between the Jets and Penguins in Pittsburgh. We can expect a battle of the backups in that tilt as Tristan Jarry doesn't yet appear fully fit and Connor Hellebuyck played in Buffalo the night before. Hours later, the Devils launch their California road trip with a stop in Anaheim. While vicious on the road -- 15-2-1 -- New Jersey's skaters need to concentrate on the task at hand and not look ahead to Saturday's more challenging stop in Los Angeles. Wrapping matters up, the Oilers play the Sharks for the first time this season. Again, the risk of distraction in play here. Connor McDavid and company will have to stay focused and in the San Jose moment ahead of Saturday's trip to Vegas.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

PPG Paints Arena 7 p.m. ET,

While the Seattle Kraken at the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets at the Buffalo Sabres also feature two top-10 offenses going head to head, the difference for this Canucks and Lightning matchup is the cellar-dwelling goals against the Canucks have allowed this season. They've engaged in plenty of run-and-gun contests, driving the Canucks' goals against per 60 to 30th overall, 29th at five-on-five and 30th at five-on-five in the past month. Send out all your Lightning assets for this one, including recently added top-six member Anthony Cirelli.

Honda Center 10 p.m. ET, Watch live on ESPN+

Goalie John Gibson surrendered 13 total goals in his past two games (Wednesday's appearance versus the Oilers lasting only two periods), and plenty all season long. Overall, the Ducks' defense ranks 32nd in the league. New Jersey's offense is even more dangerous on the road, averaging 3.94 goals/contest. Play your Devils.

It's not too late to play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Sign up for free and create your league to start drafting players like Connor McDavid, Jason Robertson, and more! We've got you ready with helpful guides to short-season fantasy hockey:

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils (43.0%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (3.5%)

While expected back soon, Evander Kane still appears a handful of games away from returning to the Oilers' lineup. As such, Holloway seems stuck on a top line with Connor McDavid for at least one more game. The 21-year-old rookie scored from that spot against the Ducks two nights ago, with McDavid earning the primary assist.

See also:

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to follow in order to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Matt Benning, San Jose Sharks (3.5%)

Benning blocks shots, throws hits, and contributes the odd assist. Four in his past six games, in fact. I like the ex-Oiler to bring a little extra against his former team on this Friday evening.

See also:

Goalies

Vitek Vanecek (projected), New Jersey Devils (75.2%)

In addition to allowing too many goals, the Ducks don't score much either. I might even roll the fantasy dice with backup Mackenzie Blackwood (2.8%) in this particular match-up, should the Devils' No. 2 earn the start. Coach Lindy Ruff might prefer to rest Vanecek ahead of Saturday's meeting in Los Angeles.

See also: