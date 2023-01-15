Sunday's sparse schedule features a trio of heavy home favorites. While all three hosts present as legitimate playoff contenders, each visiting team is currently saddled with a resounding losing record. As of Saturday afternoon, the Canucks (at Carolina), Canadians (at the New York Rangers), and Coyotes (at Winnipeg) have combined for three victories through 16 games since the start of 2023. All the while allowing a combined average of 4.52 goals/game.

There's more. All three struggling road teams are traveling after competing elsewhere on Saturday. Of the trio at home, only Carolina is playing their second match in as many nights, and Rod Brind'Amour's crew didn't have to go anywhere. Much fresher legs in both Winnipeg and New York, although a handful of Rangers - including Artemi Panarin - are battling the flu. With such skewed factors in mind, the following players appear best suited to benefit your fantasy team this lopsided (at least on paper) Sunday. In addition to your more prominent fantasy weapons.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (28.9%)

K'Andre Miller, New York Rangers (24.5%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes (6.7%)

Goalies

Jaroslav Halak (possible), New York Rangers (0.7%): Coach Gerard Gallant might turn to his backup Sunday, with an eye to enlisting Igor Shesterkin against the Blue Jackets on Monday. A sensible enough move, if Halak feels back to 100% after falling ill last weekend. The veteran No. 2 stopped 17 of 8 shots in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens during his last appearance on Jan. 5.