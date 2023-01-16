Martin Luther King Jr. Day treats us to a large slate of hockey games as the NHL scheduled some matinees to coincide with the holiday.

This is, of course, not the usual events on a Monday and has implications for weekly transaction leagues -- especially ones that lock rosters when the first puck drops on the week. So before worrying about leagues with daily roster movement, make sure you are good to go with your lineup in any weekly leagues, as you have six fewer hours than usual.

It's a great day to watch hockey, with a staggered schedule that has games starting every hour from 1 p.m. (all times Eastern) to 8 p.m. with the exception of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. across an 11-game slate.

Given there are 22 teams in action, you may have a full lineup ready to hit the ice already, but don't overlook some of the strong matchups here that could change your mind in some spots.

The New York Rangers are the only club coming off a Sunday game (see Jaroslav Halak below), but a heavy Tuesday schedule means nine of these teams will play again the next day. So we could get a few surprise goaltender starts here. Those are hard to take advantage of, especially with the early lock. But that does set us up for a potential boon of streaming goaltender options on Tuesday.

Favorable scoring matchups

Everything is lined up for goals, goals and more goals in this one. Although they've been a little light on the goals lately, both teams still rank in the top five for goals at five-on-five per 60 this season. Both teams are in the bottom-third of the league for goals allowed per 60 (overall and at five-on-five). Toss in the Panthers giving up among the most power-play opportunities per game in the past month, while allowing the second-most power play goals, but also scoring the second-most power-play goals in the span ... the list of potential reasons for both sides to tee off is a long one. I'd argue the top six for both sides is worth looking at closely. That goes double for Dylan Cozens as the only potentially available access to the Sabres' advantage, with Sam Reinhart, Carter verhaghe, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell all worthy of consideration for the Panthers. It goes without saying, I'm not interested in whoever is between the pipes for either club.

The Devils offense isn't as hot as it once was, but is still more than respectable when given a matchup they can control. They have a large Corsi advantage over the Sharks here and this is a San Jose team currently sitting 30th in five-on-five goals against per 60 this season (and 31st in the past month). That means the Devils shouldn't even need the power play to get the job done, which is good because the Sharks are still top-10 penalty killers (third on the season, 10th in the past month). Ryan Graves is a solid streamer, posting above average fantasy points from the blue line driven by blocked shots, while Tomas Tatar has only missed the score sheet twice in the past 11 games. He may not get another chance here, but it's notable that the Sharks gave waiver pickup Michael Eyssimont a game on a line with Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl on Friday. He's more available than any other top-six forward if he's there again Monday.

Fantasy fans, meet the No. 1 NHL team in scoring per 60 at five-on-five this season: From the depth of the Pacific Northwest, rises the Kraken. First in goals per 60 at five-on-five, second in goals per 60 overall, this Kraken team has found a groove. In the past 10 games, the line of Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers has nine goals, while the line of Oliver Bjorkstrand, Eeli Tolvanen and Yanni Gourde also has nine goals but in the past eight games (since Tolvanen made his Kraken debut). Even Andrei Vasilevskiy -- yes, even him -- should be shaking in his pads. This is the Kraken's first home game since Jan. 1 following a stunning seven-game road trip in which they scored 37 goals (more than five per game). Yet somehow and surprisingly, the Kraken rank 31st in the past month with only five power-play goals. With the lone exception of Beniers, the rest of those two lines are rostered in fewer than two-thirds of leagues, so take your pick. I'm not betting against the Lightning getting their share of goals either, so don't leave any of the usual suspects on the bench. (And Brandon Hagel rostered in only 54.0% of leagues is near-criminal.)

After getting smothered by the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes in their past two games, this matchup with the Ducks is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Penguins. I usually look at three defensive metrics when deciding which games to target: goals against per 60, goals against per 60 at five-on-five and goals against per 60 at five-on-five in the past month. Anaheim ranks dead last in each and every one of those metrics. Yes, that means Bryan Rust, Jason Zucker and Rickard Rakell (up against his old mates) should be in your plans. And don't forget Ty Smith if we still haven't seen signs of Kris Letang or Jeff Petry, as he's the power-play quarterback until one or both of those defensemen return. Assuming Tristan Jarry doesn't surprise with a return, start Casey DeSmith or Dustin Tokarski for a stream win, too. In the goals for per 60 version of those same metrics, the Ducks rank 32nd, 31st and 28th. Nothing to fear.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Tyler Seguin, C/W, Dallas Stars (66.3%): Roope Hintz didn't practice Sunday, which means it's likely Seguin's run on the top line is extended here.

Nicklas Backstrom, C, Washington Capitals (18.2%): Not the greatest matchup in the world with the New York Islanders, but Backstrom is still getting top power-play minutes even though he hasn't started producing since his return.

Rickard Rakell, C/W, Pittsburgh Penguins (67.0%)

Dylan Cozens, C/W, Buffalo Sabres (63.2%)

Brandon Hagel, W, Tampa Bay Lightning (54.0%)

Sam Reinhart, C/W, Florida Panthers (84.5%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Evan Rodrigues, C/W, Colorado Avalanche (9.2%): Most of what follows here would be negated if Valeri Nichushkin makes his return to the Avs lineup, which he is on the verge of doing. The Red Wings have allowed 13 power-play goals in the past month, ranking 26th in the league in that span. Rodrigues has been enjoying both life on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and a role on the power play with Mikko Rantanan and Cale Makar. I could see him getting a couple points in this one. Nichushkin would, at minimum, erase Rodrigues power-play spot.

Alexis Lafreniere, W, New York Rangers (16.0%): I honestly don't know why I keep going back to this well. But, once again, Lafreniere is in a prime position in the lineup with Chris Kreider injured, so here I am expecting something. Heck, he played more than 21 minutes on Thursday and still managed only 0.4 fantasy points with Mika Zibanejad as his center. The Blue Jackets matchup is the only reason I'm looking at him one more time as a streaming option.

Michael Amadio, C/W, Vegas Golden Knights (0.8%): I wanted Jack Eichel back on the top line, but not like this. Mark Stone is week-to-week, so Eichel slides up to play with Chandler Stephenson and Amadio. It's hard not to look at this top six combined with the Knights position atop the Pacific Division and not think Logan Thompson maybe isn't getting enough credit this season. They do rank fourth in the division in goals per game (and only by a hair over the Kings for fifth) -- that is an efficient use of those goals.

Eeli Tolvanen, W, Seattle Kraken (6.9%)

Jason Zucker, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (15.3%)

Tomas Tatar, W New Jersey Devils (5.7%)

Michael Eyssimont, W, San Jose Sharks (0.0%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

K'Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers (28.0%): Going into Sunday's game, it's been a month of Miller averaging 2.0 fantasy points per game, putting him easily in the top 30 fantasy defensemen during that span. He picked up at another assist on Sunday to extend his point streak to six games. Get him in your lineup.

Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken (67.1%)

Erik Gustafsson, D, Washington Capitals (28.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Matt Benning, D, San Jose Sharks (3.4%): Decent floor and low-ceiling, it's maybe not as much fun as other fantasy options, but there is something to be said for steady. Benning has quietly posted borderline relevant fantasy stats with consistency. He has 1.7 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in the past month and 1.8 FPPG in the past two weeks. It's not going to win your week, but it's a safe way to get in a warm body if your down on counting stats in a deep league. He's picked up an assist in five of his past seven, and consistently gets the hits and blocked shots.

Ryan Graves, D, New Jersey Devils (17.4%)

Ty Smith, D, Pittsburgh Penguins (2.0%)

Goalies

Jaroslav Halak, G, New York Rangers (0.9%): With Igor Shesterkin taking the crease on Sunday, Halak should get the call here against the Columbus Blue Jackets. And while the Jackets have looked a little more dangerous in some games lately, they are still as good a matchup as can come for a backup goaltender.

Casey DeSmith, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (4.6%): Dustin Tokarski got some extra run after a win in his first start, but the Penguins are not among the nine teams playing again on Tuesday, so DeSmith is the likely choice in net. And it's a dream matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, the weakest offense in the NHL by any measure or metric.

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins (53.4%): I tried using tea leaves and a crystal ball, as that seems like the only way to know for sure which Bruins netminder will be in the crease. The club was rotating game to game until Linus Ullmark got the past two starts in a row. It does feel like the team might go back to Swayman here, but there's no guarantee. The bottom line is that this is a treat for the early birds only against the Philadelphia Flyers, as this 1 p.m. game will require some extra focus to confirm the Swayman start in time for your lineup.

Bench 'em

Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk, C and D, St. Louis Blues (50.4% and 91.4%): I think the Ottawa Senators will be more locked down after "one of their worst games" ever played, according to Thomas Chabot about the 7-0 blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. And the Sens still boast the second-best penalty kill in the NHL for the past month, which essentially takes Schenn and Faulk out of the equation.