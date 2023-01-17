Will he or won't he? All eyes on Edmonton as Evander Kane is roughly projected (not yet guaranteed) to return to game action after sustaining a lacerated wrist on Nov. 8. Lining up alongside fantasy sleeper Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele in practice, Kane is only a few shrug-off-the-rust reps away from sliding back into the Oilers' top six. The opposing Kraken drag their seven-game road-win streak into Rogers Place, after losing a one-off at home to the Lightning. Through two previous meetings between these Pacific contenders, Edmonton boasts nine total goals, while Seattle has seven. This one is going to be fun. Maybe let both Martin Jones and Stuart Skinner (just back) have the fantasy night off on this occasion.

Tuesday's eight-game schedule kicks off with an east-coast meeting between Anaheim and Philadelphia, two losers from Monday. While the Flyers - more successful of late - are undoubtedly cranky after falling 6-0 to the Bruins, the Ducks can't win on the road (4-14-4). The suddenly 2-0 Panthers face the Maple Leafs for the first time this season. With Spencer Knight on IR, Sergei Bobrovsky could start his second in as many days after stopping 28 of 29 shots against the Sabres on Monday.

Of Tuesday's entertaining octet of contents, six are of the inter-league variety, including the wobbly Red Wings taking a (much-needed?) trip to the desert to face the Coyotes, losers since Dec. 29. The Sabres look to get back on a consistent track in Chicago, versus a Blackhawks side that had won three in a row before getting bulldozed by the Kraken on Sunday. Kirill and his Wild crew travel to D.C. to face Ovi and the Capitals for the first time in 2022-23.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Centre Bell, Watch live on ESPN+

The soaring Jets land in Montreal to face a side that's enjoying a little more success of late, partly thanks to strong play from goalie Sam Montembeault. But I still believe Winnipeg's firepower has the wherewithal to overwhelm the Canadiens' defense with ease.

Boasting an 8-2-0 record, Kyle Connor and Co. are averaging 3.60 goal/game since Dec. 27. They're more dangerous than ever with their top-six back to full health. Off since Sunday, and idle until Thursday's meeting in Toronto, the rested Jets are free to concentrate on Tuesday's task in la belle province without distraction.

8:30 p.m., United Center, Watch live on ESPN+

While the travelling Sabres might feel a bit bushed, and mildly downcast, following Monday's loss against the Panthers, the Blackhawks surrender a good number of goals on the regular. Craig Anderson, largely idle of late, is projected to start across from Chicago's Alex Stalock - who wasn't all that sharp on the weekend.

Feels like a ripe occasion for Tage Thompson to snap out of his current funk. Forward Max Domi is my preferred fantasy commodity from the home side. Particularly with Patrick Kane back in the lineup.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (26.0%): Four games into his healthy return, and tucked on a line with Nicklas Backstrom, Wilson scored his first goal of 2022-23 against the Islanders Monday (assisted by Backstrom). First of many, to be sure. He also rifled seven shots on net and threw seven hits, in rounding off a 3.4 point outing in ESPN.com standard league. There's the feisty fantasy asset we well know and love.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Juuso Parssinen, Nashville Predators (1.8%): All this kid does is contribute, whether he's skating on Nashville's top unit or further down the lineup. The rookie's current seven-game point streak comprises two goals and seven assists, including two points with the extra skater. That works out to an average of 2.2 fantasy points/game in ESPN standard leagues. Please play him against the visiting Blue Jackets.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken (68.5%)

Ben Chiarot, Detroit Red Wings (38.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jeremy Lauzon, Nashville Predators (0.6%): Appreciate hits? Only Vancouver's Luke Schenn (37) has more than the 25-year-old Predator (36) thus far in 2023. Lauzon also has two goals, one assist, 11, and 11 blocked-shots in his past eight contests. But the 4.5 hits/game is the greatest fantasy pull. May as well enlist Lauzon as a streamer or DFS asset when he's in such a rough mood.

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen (projected), Nashville Predators (1.1%): Outside of contributions from Johnny Gaudreau and the odd outlying outburst from Patrick Laine, the Blue Jackets don't score much. Or win. Especially on the road. With both sides playing their second in as many nights, I'm happy to enlist Nashville's backup in this seemingly lopsided affair.

