The last time the Bruins and Islanders met on Dec. 13, they needed a shootout to determine Boston's eventual 4-3 win. Since then, the B's are 11-1-3, while New York, currently outside the Metropolitan playoff picture, is only 6-6-3. With both clubs playing the following day, the fantasy goalie situation needs monitoring closer to puck drop.

Wednesday's five-game schedule also features the season's second gathering between the Avalanche and Flames - a game that feels must-win for both sides - and the Canucks and Lightning meet up again after last week's 5-4 Tampa victory in Florida. Still chasing 500, Steven Stamkos scored his 499th on Vancouver in that entertaining tilt. Elsewhere, the Senators (probably) get a key piece of their offense back, while the Stars embark on a two-game mini California trip with a first date in San Jose.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Canucks don't lose (or, sometimes, even win) games 2-1. They've surrendered an average of 4.33 goals/game since Dec. 29 - good for "second" place in the league. As mentioned, the Lightning potted five past Collin Delia - who's performed better than Spencer Martin of late - just last week. Play all of your Lightning.

10 p.m., SAP Center

Winless since before Christmas, James Reimer has surrendered an average of 4.20 goals/game since Dec. 27, including four in Dallas on New Year's Eve. Favorable match-up for the Stars indeed. And not only Tyler Seguin, who's scored in three straight, subbing in for Roope Hintz on Dallas's top line. Hintz's status for this meeting remains up in the air, as of Wednesday morning.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Josh Norris, Ottawa Senators (Rostered in 59.3% of ESPN.com leagues): This is a huge boost for Ottawa. If all goes as planned, Josh Norris should rejoin the Senators' lineup versus the Penguins for the first time since injuring his shoulder in October. If not straight away, the center won't be long for slipping back into the top six, bumping rookie Shane Pinto, after successfully serving in that role for most of 2021-22. Selected 19th overall in 2017, the now 23-year-old scored 35 goals and 20 assists in 66 games last season. He should be accounted for in all fantasy leagues of reasonable size.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Evan Rodrigues, Colorado Avalanche (12.2%): Skating on a top Avalanche line with Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen, Rodrigues is riding a nine-game point streak with three goals and nine assists. When incorporating his healthy number of shots on net, it all works out to 2.3 fantasy points/contest in ESPN.com standard league. Unless all of your forwards are rocking out even better rates, give this underappreciated Colorado forward a good, long look.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Jake Oettinger (projected), Dallas Stars (98.9%): I'd like to see Scott Wedgwood (1.4%) earn a shot at redemption in San Jose after grinding through all 58 minutes of Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames, saving Oettinger for Thursday's contest in Los Angeles. But Peter DeBoer doesn't ask my opinions on such matters. And the Stars' No. 1 might deserve the follow-up start after shutting out Vegas on Monday. So just enlist whoever settles in the crease for Wednesday's game against the Sharks. Be it Dallas's shining fantasy star or sleeper candidate.