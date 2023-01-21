Another Saturday, another jam-packed 14-game docket around which to finalize our favorite fantasy lineups. The Sabres lead off by hosting the Ducks two days after John Gibson managed to win his first game (in 14 attempts) on the road. The Wild visit the suddenly sizzling Panthers, who might have to manage without a banged-up Sergei Bobrovsky, perhaps opening the door for Alex Lyon to make his second NHL start of the season. The Maple Leafs and Canadiens meet up in Montreal, while the Jets hope for a softer landing in Ottawa after suffering recent road losses to those same Leafs and Habs. Winnipeg is rested for this one, while the Senators -- and their erratic goaltending -- are travelling after playing in Pittsburgh on Friday.

A little later, the Blues and Blackhawks (5-1 these past two weeks!) meet up in St. Louis, and the suddenly hot Avs face the Kraken -- themselves back on an impressive track after losing two straight. Perhaps no Cale Makar again for Colorado in that tilt. Another nightcap showcases Vegas on the Strip and the Knights' dreams of halting a three-game losing streak against the visiting Capitals.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The red-hot Oilers are averaging 5.40 goals/contest during their active five-game (and counting) win streak. The Canucks -- tasked with hosting the Avalanche the previous evening -- have surrendered an average of 4.40 goals/game since Dec. 29. No doubt, this Vancouver squad will give a little extra as long as Bruce Boudreau remains behind the bench, but I don't think it'll be enough to stave off Connor McDavid & Co. on Saturday.

7 p.m., Nationwide Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Saturday's tilt in Columbus, Ohio, features the league's 30th-ranked defense squaring off with the 29th, thus providing a ripe opportunity for both sides to plump their respective scoring rates. On such busy days like this, it's often advisable to bench all but the most elite players from two such struggling squads in lieu of more promising, available fantasy performers. But maybe not when they're playing each other for the first time this season.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars (Rostered in 68.2% of ESPN.com leagues): The veteran center has five goals and three assists on 22 shots through the six contests he's served as a replacement for Roope Hintz (designated to return) on the Stars' top line. Averaging 3.0 fantasy points/game since subbing in alongside Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, Seguin is a must-roster candidate in just about any matchup until Hintz returns healthy. Like when Dallas plays the Coyotes on Saturday.

Deep league/daily fantasy value forwards

Isac Lundestrom, Anaheim Ducks (0.1%): First make sure Mason McTavish is sitting out a second game with his lower-body injury. Then consider enlisting Lundestrom as a super-sleeper against the Sabres early Saturday afternoon. Subbing on for McTavish on the Ducks' top line, the 23-year-old center logged two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over Columbus.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars (56.3%)

Brayden McNabb, Vegas Golden Knights (55%)

Deep league/daily fantasy value defensemen

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (13.8%): There are few off-radar fantasy players I appreciate more than the underperforming -- but highly skilled -- player in his (often boisterous) return to game action after sitting out as a healthy scratch. Which would be Dumba in Sunrise after press-box-ing it in Carolina on Thursday. (Coach Dean Evason: "I won't get into specifics, but he knows why he's sitting out.") Sounds performance-based, in any case. How's that for extra incentive? Don't be surprised if Dumba has a little extra jump in his stride versus the Panthers.

Goalies

Frederik Andersen (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (78.1%): What rust? Carolina's No. 1 goalie has looked pretty darn good since returning from his lengthy stint on the injured shelf, allowing only five total goals on 89 shots through three starts, all wins. The opposing Islanders have scored an average of 1.63 goals/game in their past eight contests (1-4-3). Give me Freddy in this particular UBS Arena matchup.

