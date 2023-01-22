Only one contest of Sunday's five-game schedule features two teams who were both idle on Saturday. Meaning we can expect the Penguins and Devils to turn to their respective No. 1 netminders in Tristan Jarry and Vitek Vanecek. Otherwise, we're likely to be treated to a parade of understudies between the pipes. Like in Chicago, when the Blackhawks face the Kings. The off-since-Thursday Bruins host the traveling Sharks, following San Jose's Saturday stop in Columbus. While San Jose is a better team on the road than at home, the Bruins still have only one regulation loss at TD Garden to show for 25 games.

Elsewhere, the Jets land in Philadelphia after Saturday's tilt in Ottawa. The Flyers are also playing their second game in as many days, back home following their meeting in Detroit. To wrap up this docket's quintet of contests, the Coyotes and Golden Knights face off in Arizona -- two clubs also playing on back-to-back evenings.

Sunday on ESPN+

Bruins/Sharks (7 p.m. ET), Jets/Flyers (7 p.m. ET) and Golden Knights/Coyotes (8 p.m. ET)

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Ryan Graves, New Jersey Devils (22.5%)

Jeff Petry, Pittsburgh Penguins (62.2%)

Matt Roy, Los Angeles Kings (36.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake McCabe, Chicago Blackhawks (19.2%)

Goalies

David Rittich (projected), Winnipeg Jets (0.7%): With Connor Hellebuyck patrolling the crease against the Senators on Saturday, there's a good chance Rittich earns Sunday's start in Philadelphia. Winnipeg's other netminder was better than average in his most recent appearance, stopping 22 of 23 shots in Pittsburgh last week (for the win). Plus, the Flyers' 26th-ranked offense isn't the scariest of the NHL bunch.

