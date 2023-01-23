It's not clear yet if Roope Hintz is healthy enough to return to the Dallas Stars lineup for this four-game Monday slate. But he's close and it's a possibility that Hintz is ready to return.

That means the line combination with the most five-on-five goals in the league this season is healthy again. But, ah, not so fast. During Hintz's seven-game absence (and counting), Tyler Seguin has replaced him on the top line with Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson. Obviously, this is good for Seguin personally, but, as the metrics suggest, it's been good for the line, too. Maybe this isn't as simple as returning Hintz to his role as top-line center.

First off, Seguin has shown he can keep up and contribute when still surrounded by top talent. He's posted 2.7 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in the seven games without Hintz, scoring five goals and contributing three helpers. For context, his season average is 1.6 FPPG and those goals are more than a third of his season total in the space of less than two weeks.

But the line has also done better overall. Looking at the line metrics from MoneyPuck, you can see that with Seguin the trio is doing better in goals per 60, goals against per 60, much better in expected goals per 60, and even doing better in Corsi ratings. The sample size with Seguin is obviously much smaller -- 421 minutes with Hintz and 97 minutes with Seguin -- but there is enough evidence here that the Stars might want to see what they have if they use Hintz elsewhere to try to elevate a second line.

It's no secret that Seguin hasn't managed to get his own five-on-five line grooving this season, whether with Mason Marchment, Denis Gurianov, Ty Dellandrea or others. Maybe the Stars should look to Hintz to elevate the second unit, while rolling with Seguin on the top line.

The fantasy implications of such a move are mostly positive. Assuming Hintz stays on the top power play, he shouldn't lose too much value as a play driver on the second line -- so long as the success is at least moderate. Seguin is the big winner as he would stay fantasy relevant, rather than go back to benches on the second line. Heck, if Hintz does well enough as a catalyst on a different line maybe he could drag Marchment or Gurianov into the fantasy conversation.

We may get to see the Stars thoughts on such a move as they host the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Monday in one of four contests in the NHL. If not Monday, then soon, as the Stars have six more home games in a row after Monday's tilt.

With a light slate on a Monday, you can probably find a few nooks and crannies to pick up some fantasy stats to start the week hot.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Madison Square Garden, Watch live on ESPN+

With Aaron Ekblad banged up, it's probably worth making sure Brandon Montour is in your lineup -- though he's been picking up enough points that he probably already is. When these teams met on Jan. 1, the Panthers were the home team and seemed fine with the Mika Zibanejad line matchup for Matthew Tkachuk (as Zibanejad's line was out there for more than half of Tkachuk's ice time).

That said, the Panthers lost 5-3 and Zibanejad had a pair of goals. If the Rangers liked the matchup and keep forcing it with home advantage, this could be a spot for Artemi Panarin to have some breathing room. The Panthers still sport the league's best power play in the past month, but the Rangers have a top-five kill over that same span. The Panthers, on the other hand, have surrendered the third-most power-play goals in the past month.

7 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

It should make a difference if the Islanders have a banged up Adam Pelech, or are missing him and Cal Clutterbuck on Monday. The two players spent the most time on the ice against Auston Matthews when the teams met in November and the Isles won 3-2 in overtime. Clutterbuck is ruled out, while Pelech is questionable to suit up.

The Islanders have the fewest power-play goals in the NHL during the past month, so even a below average Leafs kill should be OK. On the other side, this is a top-five-ranked penalty kill by the Isles against a top-five-ranked power play by the Leafs, so it could go either way.

Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars

8:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The Sabres aren't as scary as they were in November and December, having slowed down the goal onslaught to a more reasonable pace. They are middle-of-the-pack for goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month, which sounds about right for the club. They do still rank No. 1 in the NHL for overall goals per 60 though, so it's not as if they are to be taken lightly. I bring this up as a soft question about whether Jake Oettinger should be locked into lineups this week. The Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are on tap. That's about as tough a week as you can schedule for a goaltender these days. In spite of the fact that Oettinger has been the best fantasy goaltender in the past month, I have some qualms about this coming week.

As to the Hintz question that is addressed above, Seguin should be locked into lineups until the Stars give us a reason to stop. But as tough as the sked may be for the Stars, they are still playing quality defense of late, so there's little reason to go deeper than the Sabres top line and power-play unit here.

9:30 p.m., Scotiabank Saddledome, Watch live on ESPN+

It would be nice to think a huge Corsi mismatch like this would work in advantage of one of the best possession lines in the NHL. The Flames third trio of Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane easily leads the NHL in Corsi percentage this season and is even second to a Panthers combination in Corsi for per 60. But you can't go wrong with any member of the Flames top nine forwards in your lineup. Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic are the deeper-league plays, while I'd look at that third line mentioned above in shallower formats.

Stick to the top line for the Blue Jackets though, as the Flames aren't a weak defense to attack, but rather middle of the road.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Anton Lundell, C, Florida Panthers (37.0%): I'm still waiting for another gear from this line of Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Lundell. On paper, it should be dominating possession in a similar fashion to the Tkachuk line, but it's actually one of the few sub-50% Corsi lines the Panthers have compiled this season. But I still like Lundell as a stream on a light night like this.

Jack Roslovic, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (42.0%): He's playing with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, so take advantage while he's there.

Dylan Cozens, C/W, Buffalo Sabres (64.5%)

Tyler Seguin, C/W, Dallas Stars (69.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Jimmy Vesey, W, New York Rangers (0.5%): If the Rangers second line finds a groove, Vesey is the cheap way to gain fantasy access. They've only been together for about the equivalent of three games at five-on-five, but in those 36 minutes they have the best shot attempts per 60 of any Rangers combo this season.

Victor Olofsson, W, Buffalo Sabres (13.2%): I know I said not to go much deeper than the Sabres top line/power play above, but Olofsson's stick is hot. He has eight goals in his past nine games and hasn't scored in only one of his past six.

Mikael Backlund, C, Calgary Flames (5.3%)

Filip Chytil, C/W, New York Rangers (5.6%)

Calle Jarnkrok, C/W, Toronto Maple Leafs (1.7%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Alexander Romanov, D, New York Islanders (52.1%): The Islanders will almost certainly employ a physical game against the Leafs. Romanov managed 1.9 fantasy points against them on Nov. 21 and he didn't get a shot or point; all of those points came from two blocks shots and nine hits.

Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars (56.6%)

K'Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers (33.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Unless you consider K'Andre Miller still a "deep" league option, there's not much to see here for this slate.

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom or Dan Vladar, G, Calgary Flames (81.2% or 2.2%): I couldn't tell you who is going to start here with an confidence. On one hand, it's a soft matchup and the Flames need to get Markstrom his confidence back. On the other hand, the Flames need to win games after slipping outside the playoff picture on the weekend and Vladar does exactly that. Whoever is in the crease on Monday, they are worth starting against the visiting Jackets.

Ilya Samsonov, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (69.1%): In case he's available in your league and in case Samsonov gets the nod here. A duel with Ilya Sorokin is tough, but it's winnable for the Leafs. I don't like Matt Murray as much.

Alex Lyon or Spencer Knight, G, Florida Panthers (8.4% or 38.0%): There's something about this matchup I don't like, even though the Rangers have been pretty weak on the goal front in the past month (29th in goals per 60 at five-on-five). Maybe it's just the fact that the last time to Rangers popped five goals (no empty-netters) it was against the Panthers on Jan. 1. If you can look past whatever is troubling me, it's not a bad matchup on paper for either Lyon or Knight, who hasn't started a game since Jan. 8.