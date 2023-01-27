What about Bob? Or Spencer? Or even Alex? With Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight, and Alex Lyon all participating in Thursday's practice, we shouldn't expect confirmation of Friday's go-to against the visiting Kings until a little later in the day. Ideally, the Panthers would prefer to divvy up starts between Bobrovsky and Knight in their final back-to-back set ahead of the All-Star break, sending their call-up back to the AHL. Especially after Lyon surrendered seven goals on 49 shots in Tuesday's volatile - and very group-effort driven - 7-6 loss to the Penguins. But with every point serving as a precious commodity, the Panthers aren't in a position to rush either full-time NHLer back prematurely. Keep a view of who finally gets the nod as the day wears on - opposing Jonathan Quick for the Kings perhaps, as Los Angeles might reserve Pheonix Copley for Saturday's contest in Tampa.

In other pressing goaltending news, Toronto's Matt Murray is rumored to start against his old Ottawa club, despite Ilya Samsonov's successful tear of late. In breaking news Friday morning, the Leafs are ruling out Auston Matthews for three weeks with a knee sprain. Michael Bunting is projected to fill in on the club's top power play. After leaving Wednesday's game with a reported upper-body injury, Frederik Andersen is considered a "maybe" against the visiting Sharks. "He's fine," according to GM Don Waddell. But with four(!) games remaining before the mid-season recess, the Hurricanes won't be faulted for turning to Antti Raanta on the onset of such a hectic stretch.

The Rangers play their final ahead of the break against the visiting Golden Knights. Look out for a sizzling Filip Chytil in that inter-conference match-up. We could be treated to a more modest scoring affair in Vitek Vanecek vs. Jake Oettinger, as both the Devils and Stars play their pre-rest finales. The Flames are hoping to wash off Thursday's 5-1 loss to Chicago with a victory over the unpredictable Kraken. Calgary's Dan Vladar - winner of four-straight - was excellent in the previous meeting between these Pacific rivals. Also, Seattle star Matty Beniers isn't sure to play after sustaining an injury against the Canucks on Wednesday.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m, Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Game number three for Rick Tocchet sets the table for early redemption after Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken in following up a victorious coaching debut over the Blackhawks earlier. Lightly understating matters, Bruce Boudreau's replacement was not pleased with the Canucks' unravelling in Seattle. This is Vancouver's final contest before returning to competitive ice on Feb. 6. They won't care to spend nearly 10 days stewing over another loss, particularly after enduring days, weeks, months of ongoing organizational drama. I expect Tocchet's charges to throw it all out there on offense against a porous-enough Columbus club that's scheduled to play again Saturday in Seattle.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Ridly Greig, Ottawa Senators (0.1%): The 20-year-old rifled eight shots on net and earned the primary assist on Claude Giroux's winner in Wednesday's tight 2-1 victory over the Islanders. Not bad for a first NHL outing. Mind you, there are worse positions from which to make a big-league entrance than skating on a scoring line with Giroux and Alex DeBrincat. Selected 28th overall in 2020, Greig is also often good for a few PIM here and there.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (53.9%)

K'Andre Miller, New York Rangers (33.6%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.9%): The Columbus defender is serving as a fantasy star in leagues that value shot-blocking and hits, averaging 2.1 points/game in ESPN.com conventional leagues these past two weeks. Power-play asset Nick Blankenburg (2.8%) is also an intriguing play versus the Canucks' worst penalty kill in the league.

Goalies

Magnus Hellberg (projected), Detroit Red Wings (0.2%): The Islanders are having great difficulty in putting the puck in the net - more so than any other team since Jan. 4 (1.64 goals/game). If browsing around for a goaltender to stream or enlist in Daily Fantasy competition, Detroit's No. 2 netminder merits consideration. The Red Wings are off for 10 full days following Friday's meeting at UBS Arena. No excuse to not leave it all out there on the ice.