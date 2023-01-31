Understandably, we don't often open our Daily Fantasy Notes by diving into two teams scheduled off for nearly a week. It also isn't all that commonplace for an organization to trade away its top goal scorer days before he's set to represent the team he captains -- or, more precisely, captained -- at the All-Star Game. But here we are. Along with the real-life set, the fantasy repercussions reverberating from the deal sending Bo Horvat across the continent to Long Island -- in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Räty, and a lottery-protected first-round draft pick -- are worth a look.

The NHL All-Star Weekend begins with the Skills Competition on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET. The All-Star Game will be broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

First off, Horvat (56.0%) gives the Islanders another superior option -- along with Jean-Gabriel Pageau (56.3%) -- in the faceoff circle. Only Boston's Patrice Bergeron, who's in a class all his own, has more faceoff wins than the newest Islander. (For additional perspective, Mathew Barzal sports a 35.9% success rate.) The ex-Canuck also instantly enhances New York's very bad power play (31st overall). My guess is he supplants Kyle Palmieri, joining Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Barzal, and defender Noah Dobson (when healthy), at least to start. Horvat will make that No. 1 unit better, subsequently plumping every other member's respective fantasy value in the process.

The makeup of his new forward line at even strength is less obvious. Does coach Lane Lambert opt to ride with three strong centers down the middle with Horvat, Barzal and Pageau, and shift Nelson to the wing? Does the coach instead load up his No. 1 trio by moving Barzal to the right side of Horvat? Does veteran Zach Parise earn a fresh shot at top-six play -- perhaps alongside Horvat -- with Beauvillier out of the picture. In the attempt to strike the best balance and chemistry, several permutations and variations appear in play. As a fantasy manager, I'm keeping a keen view of who ends up on Horvat's either wing as a potential commodity, while anticipating a mild dip in production from the center himself. The pending UFA (today) is still going to score, but not at the career rate (31 goals/23 assists/54 games) he was enjoying with the Canucks.

Back in Vancouver, Beauvillier could be in for a fresh-chapter boost in claiming a top-six position on the wing in place of Ilya Mikheyev (out for the season). Perhaps alongside J.T. Miller, who's now essentially cemented in at center. However, outside of playing the 28th draft pick (2015) in Daily Fantasy competition right off the hop -- who among us doesn't put our finest self forward in making the best possible first impression? -- I would take the wait and see approach with the 25-year-old. Having flirted with productive success off and on since 2016, Beauvillier hasn't performed consistently enough to merit addition in any but the deepest fantasy leagues. I first want to see a tangible, productive punch in Vancouver. Prospect Aatu Räty, who was once considered an elite target in his 2021 draft class, is one to monitor through the dynasty/keeper lens.

Now back to the present with a brief roundup of fantasy assets in play through Tuesday's minimal, but entertaining, three-game schedule.

Favourable scoring matchups

Winners of three straight, the Senators carved up the Canadiens 5-0 only three days ago. They beat the more formidable Maple Leafs 6-2 the previous evening. This Ottawa club -- including an especially tuned-in Claude Giroux -- is feeling their productive best at present. Montreal's Jake Allen has just the one start -- a 4-3 OT loss to Detroit on Jan. 26 -- to his credit since the first week of January. Play all your fantasy Senators, prominent and otherwise, including goalie Anton Forsberg (projected), who pitched a 28-save shutout against Montreal in that aforementioned victory.

Midtier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Midtier fantasy defensemen

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (32.0%)

Dmitry Orlov, Washington Capitals (20.8%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (12.3%)

Goalies

Frederik Andersen (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (81.0%): When you're hot, you're hot; and Freddie is flat-out cooking right now. Since recovering from a lower-body injury that kept him out more than two months, the Hurricanes' No. 1 is 5-0-0, with a .934 SV% and 1.88 GAA. More impressively, those figures include the limited box-score mess from last Wednesday's injury-halted appearance against the Stars, in which he couldn't play past the first period. No worries though, since Andersen then dressed as Antti Raanta's backup later that week, before nearly shutting out the Bruins himself on Sunday. A little goal support from a sizzling Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, and Co. should suffice in earning Carolina's starter the 'W' against the visiting Kings.

See also: