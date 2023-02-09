There's only matchup that stands head and shoulders above the rest for interest on this seven-game Thursday slate thanks to former players visiting old clubs.

Former Colorado Avalanche teammates Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ian Cole host their old club as members of the Tampa Bay Lightning ... Sorry? What? That's not the right one?

Oh, it must be the Vancouver Canucks visiting Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders just 10 days after the Canucks captain was sent to Long Island. Right. That does sound more intriguing.

The rematch of last year's Stanley Cup final is still very much anticipated, but it's hard to beat the serendipity of a Canucks-Isles showdown this close to the trade. Both Horvat and his trade counterpart, Anthony Beauvillier, have had two games with their new clubs to settle in -- both of them on the top line, by the way.

Horvat is skating with Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal, firing six shots on net, scoring once and running out with the first power-play unit. Horvat also picked up some hits and blocked shots to earn 4.5 fantasy points across both games.

Beauvillier spent one game with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko, then the next with Pettersson and Brock Boeser. He has four shots on goal, no points and was featured on the top power-play unit in both games. With a couple hits, Beauvillier totaled 1.3 fantasy points.

Both results are small examples of basically what we expected. Horvat is down slightly from his 2.6 fantasy points per game (FPPG) with the Canucks this season, but his 2.3 is still above average and keeps him locked in fantasy lineups. Beauvillier's 0.7 FPPG is not relevant to fantasy, but neither is the 1.1 FPPG he posted with the Islanders all season.

Beauvillier is at significant risk of getting shuffled out of the top six as new coach Rick Tocchet still plays with his lineup to find the combinations that suit him best. Dakota Joshua and Kuzmenko were in the top six one game and out on Wednesday. The Canucks were competitive in both games against tougher competition (New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers), but if they don't start winning, Tocchet will keep making changes until they do. Beauvillier is by no means owed a scoring-line role by virtue of being the active haul for Horvat.

As for Horvat, he seems to be lifting all boats. His line has posted 3.37 expected goals per 60 (per NaturalStatTrick.com) in its 22 minutes together, eclipsing most other Islanders lines this season with the exception of the Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri combination (5.08 expected goals per 60) that his arrival has helped keep assembled.

This overall matchup is also intriguing in that it pits decent offense and horrible defense (Canucks) against not-so-great offense and terrific defense (Islanders). Even the special teams are a complete mismatch with the Canucks being terrible on the penalty kill and the Islanders awful with the man advantage, while the Islanders are pretty good on the kill and the Canucks aren't too bad with the extra man.

It's mismatch after mismatch, which can sometimes give way to a high-scoring affair. Certainly, Beauvillier is an interesting play for the revenge narrative, while Bailey and Palmieri would earn some points if the goals start to pile up. The Canucks second line also had a good possession showing on Wednesday, with J.T. Miller, Conor Garland and Vasily Podkolzin holding their own. Podkolzin is available in most leagues.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favourable scoring matchups

7 p.m., FLA Live Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

I have this contest earmarked for the most goals on Thursday, with the red-hot Panthers offense in a plus-matchup here against the pliable Sharks defense. In fact, both teams are bottom-10 defenses of late, and they rank 25th (Sharks) and 30th (Panthers) in power-play goals allowed in the past month. Careful with Aleksander Barkov, who hasn't been practicing with a hand injury but might still play. If he's out, Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell lose a bit of shine. But there's no stopping the line of Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe, a trio that boasts the highest expected goals rate in the NHL for lines with at least 200 minutes together (MoneyPuck.com). Verhaeghe just creeped over the 70% rostered threshold, which one would hope he would achieve after posting nine goals in his past nine games. On the Sharks side, Noah Gregor is a sly play. He's the Sharks current winger of the week, a role that earns him playing time alongside Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl under the next winger comes along.

7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The Oilers have taken over top spot in the goals per 60 category this season, but perhaps more hopeful is that they are also No. 1 in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month; they are only seventh in that category on the whole season. The surge in five-on-five scoring has Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele putting up fantasy stats from the third line lately, but the Flyers are a top-10 team in goals against per 60 at five-on-five in the past month, so that might take deeper digging off the table here. It's tough to say whether we'll see Stuart Skinner or Jack Campbell, as Campbell's resurgence is earning him the lion's share of starts, but Skinner was away from the team for a stretch before the all-star break, so it's unclear how the share will split out in the short term. As for the Flyers, the Oilers have been better at preventing goals of late, but Scott Laughton's role as a scoring-line presence and power-play force is enough to put him in the mix.

7 p.m., Little Caesars Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Flames come in with a significant possession advantage against a Red Wings team struggling to keep pucks out of their net lately. The third line of Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane has been doing more damage than the Flames scoring lines lately, so they are a good target for some stream starts. I prefer Coleman for his established base of hits and shots that should keep him from giving you a zero if used. With Rasmus Andersson sidelined, Noah Hanifin should get some run on the power play for the Flames. I'm have been more interested in the Red Wings side had the Flames opted to keep rolling with Jacob Markstrom, but a reckoning is on the horizon for this goaltending situation as backup Dan Vladar keeps winning as Markstrom keeps losing, and Vladar is projected to be between the pipes tonight. The Wings have had the top line back together of late, so Lucas Raymond is playable with Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Brandon Hagel, W, Tampa Bay Lightning (69.4%): This is just a hope that the Lightning go back to their established lines after a couple of embarrassing loses. Hagel has been separated from Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point as the Bolts play Steven Stamkos on a stacked top line, but getting crushed by the Panthers and beaten by the Sharks is pretty bad for this club. Here's hoping Hagel is back on the top line -- if not Thursday, then soon.

Ondrej Palat, W, New Jersey Devils (47.0%): Jack Hughes is out for a couple weeks with an upper-body injury so it might be best to stick to the top line of Palat, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt when starting your Devils forwards. Palat popped two goals on Monday, for what it's worth.

Phil Kessel, W, Vegas Golden Knights (47.0%): How is Kessel still rostered in 47.0% of leagues? Yikes. That said, the Golden Knights offense is looking messy with no Mark Stone and Kessel has stepped up. He has points in three straight and three goals in the past five games. He's on a line with Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier, and the team has to be thinking about trying him on the top power play if this keeps up.

See Also:

Scott Laughton, C/W, Philadelphia Flyers (22.9%)

Lucas Raymond, W, Detroit Red Wings (50.8%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Eeli Tolvanen, W, Seattle Kraken (9.1%): A rough return from the all-star break saw Tolvanen take a minus-3 against the Islanders on Tuesday. But he scored a goal in each of three games leading into the break and still has 1.8 FPPG for the past month.

Vasily Podkolzin, W, Vancouver Canucks (6.5%): He'll probably keep his scoring-line role after notching a goal on Wednesday.

See Also:

Josh Bailey, W, New York Islanders (0.9%)

Blake Coleman, W, Calgary Flames (4.8%)

Kyle Palmieri, W, New York Islanders (3.7%)

Sam Steel, C/W, Minnesota Wild (1.2%)

Anthony Beauvillier, W, Vancouver Canucks (2.6%)

Noah Gregor, C/W, San Jose Sharks (0.0%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Radko Gudas, D, Florida Panthers (18.7%): Reliable enough to not goose egg the roster spot you give him, Gudas has been a benefit more than a detriment of late. Besides, he posted 3.3 fantasy points off the back of one of his two goals this season when the teams met in November.

Bowen Byram, D, Colorado Avalanche (23.5%): A healthy Byram puts up fantasy points with minutes. He's back on the blue line and approached 22 minutes in his return on Tuesday. The result was 2.9 fantasy points. Get him back in lineups.

See Also:

Noah Hanifin, D, Calgary Flames (69.4%)

Ben Chiarot, D, Detroit Red Wings (44.3%)

Ryan Graves, D, New Jersey Devils (22.2%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Samuel Girard, D, Colorado Avalanche (7.8%): With Cale Makar confirmed out for a couple of games there should be extra ice and responsibility for all Avs defenders and Girard is on a nice little point streak and has Byram back as his defense partner.

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers (54.4%): After keeping the Lightning to one goal on Monday, I'm more than OK with continuing to roll Bobrovsky against the Sharks. A late-season surge from Bobrovsky is arguably the only thing the Panthers need to climb back into the playoff race.

Dan Vladar, G, Calgary Flames (5.3%): He just keeps winning games. The Flames know they have to have Markstrom on point if they hope to do damage in the postseason, so it's hard to envision Vladar usurping him, but more and more starts will start creeping his way if the outcomes don't change. It's tough to say whether he'll start this one, but if h