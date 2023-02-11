Put the coffee on - particularly those of you on the west coast -as Saturday's schedule is as top-loaded as it gets. A half-dozen - count 'em, six - games are underway by the time we even crawl past 1pm ET. One stand-alone matinee precedes seven, staggered evening matches, beginning at 6pm, offering us more than twelve hours of uninterrupted NHL action.

Highlights include the anticipated return of Tage Thompson - who recovered through the All-Star break - when the Sabres host the Flames, a potentially tenacious inter-conference battle between the Lightning and Stars, and Boston's first competitive appearance after a 10-day break versus the equally rested Capitals.

Forward Aleksander Barkov is loosely expected back in what could turn into a goal-fest between the Panthers and Avalanche in Sunrise. The two sides combined for nine in their last meeting, an eventual 5-4 Florida win, on Jan 10. Defenseman Cale Makar likely remains out with an upper-body (head) injury. Off since Feb. 1, the Hurricanes - and their recent run of 32 goals in seven games - take on a Vladimir Tarasenko-bolstered Rangers squad rebounding off Friday's tilt with the Kraken. A little later, the Wild are hoping to put the brakes on their three-game losing skid against the visiting Devils.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

The well-rested Senators are scoring of late. The Oilers have been scoring all year. Team defenses often feel more out of sorts when competing hours earlier than is routine. Like 12:30 ET, for example. When deciding between one fantasy asset and another to fill your lineup this busy Saturday, perhaps don't bypass your Edmonton or Ottawa skaters. Including a red-hot Claude Giroux.

Fresh-faced Islander Bo Horvat and his new club could enjoy an extra-raucous time of it against a Montreal squad that is badly, badly beaten up.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (7.0%): The forward duo of Backlund and Blake Coleman (5.6%) have enjoyed great scoring synchronicity of late, combining for three goals and eight assists in three games. Throw in contributions from third-banana Andrew Mangiapane, and that line is up to 14 points over a trio of contests.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (69.5%): Hanifin is tapped to anchor the Flames' top power play with Rasmus Andersson out of the lineup.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders (4.4%)

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka (projected), Arizona Coyotes (19.1%): The Coyotes' No. 1 has been rock solid of late, winning three-straight, including a 33-save shutout of the Blues on Jan. 26. St. Louis hasn't won a game since Jan. 19. Even with Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich back in the lineup (maybe), I like the opposing netminder in this match-up. The Blues' are weaker on their backend without blueliner Niko Mikkola, in addition to missing Vladimir Tarasenko up front.

