Of Sunday's agreeable quartet of contests, three inter-conference match-ups are offset by only one divisional battle when the Ducks visit the Golden Knights. With goalie Logan Thompson sidelined week-to-week, Vegas is now counting on Adin Hill to keep the club afloat in the Pacific division (barring a trade, other transaction, or Herculean performance from call-up Laurent Brossoit). Fantasy managers with a need for competent goaltending might want to keep a view on that situation.

Well-rounded sports and fantasy fans, rejoice. No need to sacrifice one love for another this Feb. 12. With games rhythmically staggered from 12:30ET onwards, all the NHL action wraps up before kickoff in Arizona.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

12:30 p.m., Centre Bell, Watch live on ESPN+

Bouncing off an 6-3 victory in Ottawa the previous afternoon, the Oilers are averaging 4.73 goals/game since Jan. 11. Montreal - ripping off their own OT win against the Islanders on Saturday - is "leading" the NHL in conceding more goals/contest since before Christmas (Dec. 23). Even when healthy, Montreal's Jake Allen has been fighting it since October. Anticipate a little extra sloppiness from both defenses, engaged in their second matinee in as many days. Relying on Edmonton to provide the bulk of scoring, there are more than a few reasons to take the theoretical "over" in this tilt.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (34.5%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks (4.7%)

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (2.9%)

Goalies

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights (12.2%)

Stuart Skinner (projected), Edmonton Oilers (37.8%)

Philipp Grubauer (projected), Seattle Kraken (5.6%)

