Of Sunday's agreeable quartet of contests, three inter-conference match-ups are offset by only one divisional battle when the Ducks visit the Golden Knights. With goalie Logan Thompson sidelined week-to-week, Vegas is now counting on Adin Hill to keep the club afloat in the Pacific division (barring a trade, other transaction, or Herculean performance from call-up Laurent Brossoit). Fantasy managers with a need for competent goaltending might want to keep a view on that situation.
Well-rounded sports and fantasy fans, rejoice. No need to sacrifice one love for another this Feb. 12. With games rhythmically staggered from 12:30ET onwards, all the NHL action wraps up before kickoff in Arizona.
Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines
All times Eastern.
Favorable scoring matchups
Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens
12:30 p.m., Centre Bell, Watch live on ESPN+
Bouncing off an 6-3 victory in Ottawa the previous afternoon, the Oilers are averaging 4.73 goals/game since Jan. 11. Montreal - ripping off their own OT win against the Islanders on Saturday - is "leading" the NHL in conceding more goals/contest since before Christmas (Dec. 23). Even when healthy, Montreal's Jake Allen has been fighting it since October. Anticipate a little extra sloppiness from both defenses, engaged in their second matinee in as many days. Relying on Edmonton to provide the bulk of scoring, there are more than a few reasons to take the theoretical "over" in this tilt.
Mid-tier fantasy forwards
Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (47.1%)
Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (43.2%)
Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers (50.3%)
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken (61.3%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards
Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Montreal Canadiens (7.1%)
Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens (4.6%)
Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (0.1%)
Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers (11.2%)
Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (9.5%)
Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals (13.8%)
Garnet Hathaway, Washington Capitals (4.0%)
Alexander Barabanov, San Jose Sharks (3.0%)
Mid-tier fantasy defensemen
David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (34.5%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen
Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks (4.7%)
Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (2.9%)
Goalies
Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights (12.2%)
Stuart Skinner (projected), Edmonton Oilers (37.8%)
Philipp Grubauer (projected), Seattle Kraken (5.6%)
Bench 'em
Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (6.2%)