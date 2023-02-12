        <
          Sunday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

          Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights deflects a puck. Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire
          9:00 AM ET
          Victoria Matiash
            ESPN.com Fantasy Contributor since 2010
            Part-time anchor at NEWSTALK1010
          Of Sunday's agreeable quartet of contests, three inter-conference match-ups are offset by only one divisional battle when the Ducks visit the Golden Knights. With goalie Logan Thompson sidelined week-to-week, Vegas is now counting on Adin Hill to keep the club afloat in the Pacific division (barring a trade, other transaction, or Herculean performance from call-up Laurent Brossoit). Fantasy managers with a need for competent goaltending might want to keep a view on that situation.

          Well-rounded sports and fantasy fans, rejoice. No need to sacrifice one love for another this Feb. 12. With games rhythmically staggered from 12:30ET onwards, all the NHL action wraps up before kickoff in Arizona.

          All times Eastern.

          Favorable scoring matchups

          Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens

          12:30 p.m., Centre Bell, Watch live on ESPN+

          Bouncing off an 6-3 victory in Ottawa the previous afternoon, the Oilers are averaging 4.73 goals/game since Jan. 11. Montreal - ripping off their own OT win against the Islanders on Saturday - is "leading" the NHL in conceding more goals/contest since before Christmas (Dec. 23). Even when healthy, Montreal's Jake Allen has been fighting it since October. Anticipate a little extra sloppiness from both defenses, engaged in their second matinee in as many days. Relying on Edmonton to provide the bulk of scoring, there are more than a few reasons to take the theoretical "over" in this tilt.

          Mid-tier fantasy forwards

          Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

          Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

          Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

          Goalies

          Bench 'em

          • Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (6.2%)