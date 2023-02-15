Pogo-ing off Tuesday's 4-3 shootout victory in Colorado, the Lightning are almost certainly turning to backup Brian Elliott for Wednesday's date with the Coyotes in the desert, while the disgruntled Avalanche - that's now two losses to Tampa in the span of a week - travel to Minnesota. With Pavel Francouz hurt, coach Jared Bednar might well start Alexandar Georgiev in his second game in as many nights against the Wild's ice-cold offense.

Elsewhere, the Oilers and Red Wings reconnect after Edmonton beat Dylan Larkin and Co. 5-2 in Detroit last week, the Sabres aspire to pull out of their current four-loss tailspin in Anaheim, and the Maple Leafs are likely to welcome back Auston Matthews when the Blackhawks - 4-0 losers in Montreal the previous evening - visit Toronto.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Canucks have conceded a total of 26 goals in their past five games, including four at MSG on Feb. 8. And that was before the Rangers hooked up with Vladimir Tarasenko, who's provided the club with an extra jolt (especially that top unit). Everyone's scoring for New York these days, including less prominent fantasy assets like members of the 'kid' line: Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Alexis Lafreniere.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (43.9%): Clayton Keller's linemate is sizzling, with seven goals and seven assists in a recent string of eight games, including six points in his past three. Clearly tuned in, Schmaltz is more than capable of adding to that total against backup Brian Elliott and a Lightning squad coming down from Tuesday's thrilling shootout victory over the Avalanche.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Alexander Kerfoot, Toronto Maple Leafs (16.5%): Whether Auston Matthews is cleared to play or not - both the team and star player seem to be leaning in the 'green light' direction - Kerfoot appears fixed in Toronto's top six for Wednesday's tilt with the Blackhawks. Skating on a unit with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, the versatile forward is well poised to pitch in against former Maple Leaf Petr Mrazek - who's lost five straight - and a Chicago team attempting to recover from Tuesday's 4-0 loss in Montreal.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (2.1%): Valimaki is subbing in on Arizona's top power play while Jakob Chychrun loiters in the press box as a soon-to-be-traded (probably) healthy scratch. The first-round draft selection (2017/Calgary) has six assists in his past four games, including a pair with the extra skater. He's also shooting more often.

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov (projected), Toronto Maple Leafs (78.4%): A rocking 15-2-1 at home, the Toronto netminder was superb during his last appearance, pitching a 30-save shutout in Columbus (Feb. 10). All of 21 hours earlier, the Blackhawks failed to score a single goal in Montreal. After Saturday's undisciplined loss to the Blue Jackets (with Joseph Woll in net), the Leafs need this win. Samsonov should help them earn it.

