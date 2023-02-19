Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks

7 p.m. ET, United Center

The Leafs scored five goals on Petr Mrazek and the Blackhawks only four days ago, and another quintet of goals against Montreal on Saturday. Still buzzing with fresh figures Ryan O'Reilly -- who earned time centering a scoring line with John Tavares (on the wing) and Mitchell Marner in his Leafs' debut -- and Noel Acciari in the fold, fatigue won't be much of a factor on Sunday.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (70.0%)

Ryan O'Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (47.9%)

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche (68.4%)

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (53.7%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (5.7%)

Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils (7.2%)

J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche (15.6%)

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (14.8%)

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (0.1%)

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (4.6%)

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (2.1%)

Ivan Barbashev, St. Louis Blues (11.5%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (27.3%)

Ryan Graves, New Jersey Devils (23.7%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Erik Brannstrom, Ottawa Senators (0.4%)

Adam Boqvist, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.7%)

Rasmus Sandin, Toronto Maple Leafs (3.1%)

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (2.5%)

Goalies

Kevin Mandolese (projected), Ottawa Senators (0.4%)

Connor Ingram (projected), Arizona Coyotes (0.5%)

Pekka Rinne (projected), Nashville Predators (96.3%)