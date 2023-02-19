        <
          Sunday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

          Ryan O'Reilly should be a factor in the Maple Leafs game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Photo by Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images
          9:00 AM ET
          • Victoria MatiashFantasy Hockey
            Close
            • ESPN.com Fantasy Contributor since 2010
            • Part-time anchor at NEWSTALK1010
            Follow on Twitter

          Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

          All times Eastern.

          Favorable scoring matchups

          Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks
          7 p.m. ET, United Center

          The Leafs scored five goals on Petr Mrazek and the Blackhawks only four days ago, and another quintet of goals against Montreal on Saturday. Still buzzing with fresh figures Ryan O'Reilly -- who earned time centering a scoring line with John Tavares (on the wing) and Mitchell Marner in his Leafs' debut -- and Noel Acciari in the fold, fatigue won't be much of a factor on Sunday.

          Mid-tier fantasy forwards

          Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (70.0%)
          Ryan O'Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (47.9%)
          Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche (68.4%)
          Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (53.7%)

          Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

          Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (5.7%)
          Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils (7.2%)
          J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche (15.6%)
          Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (14.8%)
          Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (0.1%)
          Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (4.6%)
          Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (2.1%)
          Ivan Barbashev, St. Louis Blues (11.5%)

          Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

          Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (27.3%)
          Ryan Graves, New Jersey Devils (23.7%)

          Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

          Erik Brannstrom, Ottawa Senators (0.4%)
          Adam Boqvist, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.7%)
          Rasmus Sandin, Toronto Maple Leafs (3.1%)
          Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (2.5%)

          Goalies

          Kevin Mandolese (projected), Ottawa Senators (0.4%)
          Connor Ingram (projected), Arizona Coyotes (0.5%)
          Pekka Rinne (projected), Nashville Predators (96.3%)