One of two captivating divisional match-ups leads off Friday's limited, but weighty, schedule, when the Metropolitan fourth-place Penguins visit the sixth-place Islanders. Only two points separate the pair, although Pittsburgh has four games in hand on New York. Adding extra heft to this match, both teams are slated to play again Saturday, when the Pens host the Devils and the Isles travel to Boston. Make sure to double-check the goaltending match-up ahead of puck-drop. A little later, the spiralling Wild - who can't seem to find the back of the net these days - welcome the Central-leading Stars.

The cream of Friday's five-game crop features Connor McDavid et al. welcoming Vladimir Tarasenko and the rest of New York's crew in the second and final meeting between these two dynamic clubs. The Rangers are winners of six-straight, averaging 5.2 goals/game. The frustrated Oilers are hoping to snap their two-game losing streak, after falling to the non-contending Red Wings and Canadiens. This one is already shaping up to be a highly entertaining affair, in which we could see a fair bit of scoring from both sides. Even with Igor Shesterkin (projected) between the pipes for the visitors.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Canadian Tire Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

The Sens' top duo of Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle is picking up right where it left off, combining for 11 points in three games since the All-Star Break. The Blackhawks - looking altogether listless in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Toronto - have conceded 13 goals through three contests (and counting) on their current uninspired road trip.

9 p.m., Honda Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Between John Gibson and Lukas Dostal, the Ducks have surrendered 20 (two-zero) goals in their past three games -- not one of them qualifying as an empty-netter. Play all your favorite scoring fantasy Kings.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (9.4%): Most recently shuffled onto a line with Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique, the former Ranger/Panther/Bruin has six goals and two assists in his past eight contests. Aside from fellow forward Trevor Zegras (87.7%), Vatrano has been the most productive Duck this past month.

Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings (1.5%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

K'Andre Miller, New York Rangers (33.7%): One of my preferred mid-tier fantasy assets of late, Miller is throwing hits, blocking shots, shooting contributing to the scoresheet, with comforting regularity. Since the All-Star break, the well-rounded defender is averaging 2.5 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com standard leagues.

John Klingberg, Anaheim Ducks (55.9%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Erik Brannstrom, Ottawa Senators (0.3%): With Jake Sanderson (upper-body) sidelined, Brannstrom is earning additional minutes at even-strength and on the power play. He's holding his own through two contests thus far.

Goalies

Mads Sogaard, Ottawa Senators (2.8%): With new goaltending darling Kevin Mandolese scheduled to play again either Sunday or Monday, Sogaard is in position to earn his second win of the season, and third of his career. I like the 22-year-old's chances against a struggling Chicago side.

