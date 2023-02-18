Good news on the injury front for a handful of teams this busy Saturday: Forward Jake DeBrusk is expected back for the Bruins (vs. Islanders) after a near seven-week absence, while Jack Hughes is projected to return for the Devils (vs. Penguins). The Avalanche may even have Cale Makar in the mix once more when they visit St. Louis. Traveling with the team, the elite defender is considered a possible inclusion.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Other Saturday highlights include the Hurricanes hosting the Capitals outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium (Alex Ovechkin remains inactive on personal leave), the season's first meeting between the Golden Knights and Lightning - with Adin Hill patrolling the crease, Vegas has won four-straight - and the much-anticipated sequel between the Rangers and Flames after their inaugural, highly-entertaining affair on Feb. 6.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Unsurprisingly, the Canucks aren't better defensively without accomplished two-way forward Bo Horvat. The last time they relinquished fewer than four goals was against the Blue Jackets back on Jan. 27. Since then? Thirty-one (31) through only six contests. Give your scoring fantasy Flyers a whirl in what sets up to be an amusing goal-fest all around.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Dillon Dube, Calgary Flames (5.1%): You can't blame the 24-year-old for the mess in which the Flames currently find themselves - he's pitching in his bit. Skating (mostly) with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli, Dube has four goals and three helpers on 10 shots to show for his past three games. Plus, in one of the more rollicking games of the entire NHL season, the feisty forward earned an instigator penalty, fighting major and a 10-minute misconduct the last time these two sides met. Which was less than two weeks ago. Spicy. Plus, New York is playing its second in as many nights after facing the Oilers on Friday.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues (55.4%)

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (55.1%)

Ryan Graves, New Jersey Devils (23.7%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Scott Wedgewood (projected), Dallas Stars (1.5%): In his last appearance, the Stars' backup allowed only two goals on 30 shots - earning Third-Star honors - in a tight loss to the Lightning. His previous showing resulted in a 34-shutout of the Kings. Wedgewood is more than capable of giving his Dallas club an excellent shot at winning against the visiting Blue Jackets.

See also: