The Capitals are in trouble. Losers of four in a row - three of them without their MVP/captain - Peter Laviolette's charges are quickly tumbling out of the Eastern playoff picture. A win against the charging Red Wings on Tuesday would be valuable indeed. The challenge presents as a tough task, however. While Tom Wilson is back in the forward fold, the Caps won't likely benefit from the return of Alex Ovechkin (personal) until later in the week. Detroit, on the other hand, has won five of their past six.

Elsewhere, the Lightning are aspiring to make easy work of netminder Lukas Dostal and an Anaheim club playing its second in as many days after losing to the Panthers in overtime 26 hours earlier. Marc-Andre Fleury and the Wild are hoping to stave off a surging L.A. offense, while the Predators are playing for two points against the stumbling Canucks. Travelling with his team, Vancouver's Thatcher Demko is expected to make his first healthy appearance since Dec. 1 this week. But not yet Tuesday in Tennessee.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

8:30 p.m., United Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Winners of five straight, the Golden Knights are beating their opposition with extra scoring gusto. Aside from one tight 2-1 victory over the Sharks, Vegas has potted a minimum of five goals/game during this (much-needed) upswing. Alongside the club's more prominent fantasy assets, Reilly Smith, William Carrier, and Phil Kessel are contributing at an enhanced rate. For the Blackhawks, linemates Patrick Kane and Max Domi are sizzling, promoting their most productive selves ahead of next week's trade deadline. It's also worth noting that Laurent Brossoit is expected to make his season debut between the pipes for the Knights, as Adin Hill deals with a minor issue. Brossoit has been just okay with the AHL Henderson Silver Knights this campaign.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings (43.1%): Competing on a top line with Dylan Larkin, Bertuzzi has two goals and five assists to show for his past seven games. One of the reasons the Red Wings are back in playoff contention, the scrappy winger has also reportedly played himself out of trade consideration. So, competing for his next contract - in Detroit or elsewhere - it would be in the 27-year-old's best interest to finish out the 2022-23 season in as productive a manner as possible. Including during Tuesday's tilt with the struggling Capitals.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Blake Lizotte, Los Angeles Kings (0.3%): Stomping along at a point/game pace since Jan. 22, Lizotte erupted for two goals and two assists on nine shots through this weekend's pair of tilts with Arizona and Anaheim. The 25-year-old is certainly making the most of his current gig, centering a line with Kevin Fiala and Alex Iafallo.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Jake McCabe, Chicago Blackhawks (20.2%): The past 10 days have been extra eventful for another Blackhawk rumored to be up for barter. McCabe's blend of five assists, 12 shots, 14 hits, and 14 blocked-shots through six contests (plus-three) works out to a sparkling 2.4 fantasy points/contest in ESPN.com standard leagues. Numbers that get you noticed inside and out of the NHL's fantasy realm.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Vitek Vanecek (projected), New Jersey Devils (85.7%): Since Dec. 30, New Jersey's No. 1 is 12-0-1 with a .927 SV% and 2.17 GAA. With Jack Hughes back, this is the healthiest the Devils have been all season. Tuesday's date with the visiting - and injury ravaged - Canadiens shouldn't pose too great a challenge for the superior home side.

