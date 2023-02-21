A couple of forwards have earned themselves extra treatment before we get deeper into the rankings this week. For one, it's foreboding news on the injury front, for the other it's a new lease on life following a trade to a contender.

Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders (down 64 spots to No.178): Knocked out of Sunday's loss to Boston with a lower-body injury, the initial news reports don't specify the injury or a timeline for Barzal, but it doesn't sound promising for fantasy purposes. Some of the nuggets include week-to-week and the hope that he returns before the end of the season. Not what we want to hear in fantasy circles, as those NHL playoffs don't matter in this realm.

Things have been looking up for Barzal, with a nudge upward in his fantasy trajectory thanks to the arrival of Bo Horvat. Since the trade for another top center, the Isles had paired Barzal and Horvat together, including on the power play. But any kind of prolonged absence here not only takes Barzal off the shelf for fantasy, but puts the Isles essentially back where they were before the trade for Horvat. A quick reminder: The Islanders weren't scoring a ton and their power play was the worst in the league. Horvat only has two power-play points with the Isles, but let it be pointed out that they have six power-play goals in the seven games with Horvat (entering Monday), but only had six across all 28 games in December and January.

Heading into Monday's game with the Penguins, it looked like the Islanders were going to go with a top line of Anders Lee, Horvat and Simon Holmstrom, and then Zach Parise, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri rounding out the top six. Holmstrom is likely a placeholder for the injured Josh Bailey. And don't forget Jean-Gabriel Pageau is on the IR for another week or so, too. But these lines without Barzal feel a lot like the lines pre-Horvat, which isn't as exciting when both Horvat and Barzal are around.

Just like the Islanders, those with Barzal, Horvat and Noah Dobson on fantasy rosters will want to be crossing their fingers for a quick return of the star playmaker. But in the meantime, this is a solid boost for Lee moving up to stay at Horvat's side -- if he sticks there. Nelson ended up with a couple of goals on Monday, while Horvat had a couple of points, so we can try to stay optimistic for them, but the Isles went 0-for-3 on the power play, which is not a good sign.

Ryan O'Reilly, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (up 59 spots to No. 182): There are all the intangibles that matter more to real NHL results, like leadership, playoff experience and two-way ability -- but O'Reilly's arrival in Toronto really isn't all that exciting when it comes to fantasy. He's played two games with the Leafs now after making a quick arrival. To get the new toy in the top six, the Leafs shifted John Tavares to the wing so he could flank O'Reilly with Mitch Marner. Now, remember, these two games were against the teams currently ranked 27th (Montreal Canadiens) and 31st (Chicago Blackhawks) in goals percentage, as well as 26th (Habs) and 32nd (Hawks) in Corsi percentage. The O'Reilly line generated 24 Corsi for and 24 Corsi against in just shy of 23 minutes, allowing two goals against and only being on the ice for one. It's not great initial results, especially given the competition.

O'Reilly picked up an assist in the first game but only totaled 1.3 fantasy points, which is exactly what he's averaged on the Blues this season. He had nothing for fantasy but two shots on goal in the second game (0.2 points). O'Reilly isn't going to get power-play time with the first unit baring an injury (or maybe two). He might end up settling on the third line for most of his shifts so Tavares can get back to center. O'Reilly's ice time was in the 16-minute range in both games with the Leafs, which is a level he hasn't dipped to since the 2010-11 season.

O'Reilly is getting a boost in the rankings this week because there is no denying that there is major potential here. But at the end of the day, the Leafs need a dynamic winger to add to their top six, not another 200-foot center like O'Reilly. He's worth stashing for another week to see if I'm wrong and he can find a role in the top six. But when he starts taking regular shifts on the third line, he's droppable in fantasy.

Forward notes

Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings (up 18 spots to No. 59): Think Larkin likes having Tyler Bertuzzi around? Since Bertuzzi returned from a longer injury stint in early January, he's suited up for 15 games. In those 15 games, Larkin's fantasy points per game (FPPG) rises to 2.9 as opposed to his season-long 2.2 mark. There's been some rumors about Bertuzzi being on the block, so hopefully the Wings keep getting some wins and stay in the postseason race.

Patrick Kane, W, Chicago Blackhawks (up 31 spots to No. 86): With a hat trick on Sunday, Kane reminded us all why he's a coveted potential trade asset for the stretch run. With five goals in his past two games, Kane is breaking out of a season-long fuck at just the right time. A daring fantasy manager should consider acting before the Hawks move Kane ahead of the trade deadline. It's a bit of a risk considering his 1.7 FPPG this season, but considering his ultimate potential if he's both clicking and on a better team, may be worth it.

Nick Schmaltz, C/W, Arizona Coyotes (up 45 spots to No. 112): It looks like Schmaltz is getting ready to repeat his late-season fantasy surge from last year. Playing with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton, Schmaltz has eight goals and seven assists in his past 11 games. Don't forget he was a top-50 fantasy asset over the final couple months of the 2021-22 campaign.

Travis Konecny, W, Philadelphia Flyers (down 68 spots to No. 129): While there have been some positive signs in the past three games with Konecny getting some points, the cold spell was brutal. Konecny went 13 games with only three assists, leaving his particularly hot spell prior to that as a distant memory. If a player is running hot and cold like this, it negatively affects his rankings as he doesn't hold up as a set-and-forget fantasy asset in head-to-head leagues.

Kirill Marchenko, W, Columbus Blue Jackets (up 35 spots to No. 201): The Blue Jackets aren't pretending to be playing for the now anymore, and that is a benefit to younger players in the lineup, Marchenko in particular. Rather than 12 to 14 minutes per game, Marchenko is playing 17 to 20 minutes per game of late. That includes some power-play time and ice time with Patrik Laine, Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner in different arrangements. He could be one to watch in the coming weeks.

Defense notes

Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils (up 12 spots to No. 29): Heading into Sunday's action, only Elias Pettersson had more fantasy points than Hamilton in the previous four weeks. He might be hard-pressed to catch Roman Josi for first overall in fantasy points among blue-liners, but Rasmus Dahlin and Erik Karlsson better watch their six.

Bowen Byram, D, Colorado Avalanche (up 59 spots to No. 132): It's maybe not a completely accurate picture with Cale Makar missing so many games of late, but Byram has managed 2.5 FPPG since returning to the lineup on Feb. 7.

Juuso Valimaki, D, Arizona Coyotes enters top 250 at No. 228): Since Jakob Chychrun started sitting out games to await a trade, Valimaki leads all Coyotes in power-play ice time and power-play points. It's a good indicator of what life will be like if both Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere (now day-to-day) are shipped out for assets.

Goaltender notes

Vitek Vanecek, G, New Jersey Devils (up 10 spots to No. 41): Heating up in the Devils crease again, only Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jake Oettinger and Connor Ingram (?!?) have more fantasy points than Vanecek in the past month. So if you can set aside Ingram's hot streak, that's some heady company for the Devils netminder. He's earning a 71% crease share over the past month, too.

Frederik Andersen, G, Carolina Hurricanes (down 27 spots to No. 110): Andersen should not be turning in negative fantasy performances behind this Hurricanes team. Yet, three of his past six starts have resulted in him taking away fantasy points from your squad. I will feel better if he can give us a solid outing against an opponent other than an Ovechkin-less Capitals squad, which have accounted for both of his good outings in February.

ESPN fantasy NHL top-250 rankings

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (F1)

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Col (F2)

3. David Pastrnak, RW, Bos (F3)

4. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D1)

5. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (F4)

6. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Edm (F5)

7. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G1)

8. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Col (F6)

9. Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB (F7)

10. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (F8)

11. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D2)

12. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Fla (F9)

13. Cale Makar, D, Col (D3)

14. Tage Thompson, C, Buf (F10)

15. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (F11)

16. Linus Ullmark, G, Bos (G2)

17. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (F12)

18. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G3)

19. Jake Oettinger, G, Dal (G4)

20. Tim Stutzle, LW, Ott (F13)

21. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G5)

22. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D4)

23. Timo Meier, RW, SJ (F14)

24. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (F15)

25. Brayden Point, C, TB (F16)

26. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (F17)

27. Aleksander Barkov, C, Fla (F18)

28. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgk (D5)

29. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D6)

30. Juuse Saros, G, Nsh (G6)

31. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (F19)

32. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D7)

33. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (F20)

34. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bos (D8)

35. Bo Horvat, C, NYI (F21)

36. Alexandar Georgiev, G, Col (G7)

37. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (F22)

38. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (F23)

39. Zach Hyman, LW, Edm (F24)

40. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (F25)

41. Vitek Vanecek, G, NJ (G8)

42. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (F26)

43. John Tavares, C, Tor (F27)

44. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G9)

45. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D9)

46. Moritz Seider, D, Det (D10)

47. Sebastian Aho, C, Car (F28)

48. Jason Robertson, LW, Dal (F29)

49. William Nylander, RW, Tor (F30)

50. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D11)

51. Kris Letang, D, Pit (D12)

52. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (F31)

53. Brad Marchand, LW, Bos (F32)

54. Mats Zuccarello, RW, Min (F33)

55. Alex Tuch, RW, Buf (F34)

56. J.T. Miller, C, Van (F35)

57. Nico Hischier, C, NJ (F36)

58. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ari (D13)

59. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (F37)

60. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D14)

61. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G10)

62. Jordan Kyrou, C, StL (F38)

63. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D15)

64. Roope Hintz, C, Dal (F39)

65. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (F40)

66. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (F41)

67. Seth Jones, D, Chi (D16)

68. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Ott (F42)

69. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Wpg (F43)

70. Jake DeBrusk, LW, Bos (F44)

71. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (F45)

72. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D17)

73. Brent Burns, D, Car (D18)

74. Darcy Kuemper, G, Wsh (G11)

75. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Wpg (F46)

76. Ilya Samsonov, G, Tor (G12)

77. Jared Spurgeon, D, Min (D19)

78. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D20)

79. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pit (F47)

80. Jack Eichel, C, Vgk (F48)

81. Anze Kopitar, C, LA (F49)

82. Claude Giroux, LW, Ott (F50)

83. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, NYR (F51)

84. Adam Larsson, D, Sea (D21)

85. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bos (F52)

86. Patrick Kane, RW, Chi (F53)

87. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (F54)

88. Evander Kane, LW, Edm (F55)

89. Kevin Fiala, C, LA (F56)

90. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dal (D22)

91. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Car (F57)

92. Chris Kreider, LW, NYR (F58)

93. Joe Pavelski, RW, Dal (F59)

94. Jesper Bratt, RW, NJ (F60)

95. Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (F61)

96. Logan Couture, C, SJ (F62)

97. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D23)

98. Carter Verhaeghe, C, Fla (F63)

99. Brandon Hagel, LW, TB (F64)

100. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (F65)

101. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D24)

102. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D25)

103. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (F66)

104. Martin Necas, C, Car (F67)

105. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (F68)

106. Clayton Keller, C, Ari (F69)

107. Jeremy Swayman, G, Bos (G13)

108. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (F70)

109. Drake Batherson, C, Ott (F71)

110. Frederik Andersen, G, Car (G14)

111. Jeff Petry, D, Pit (D26)

112. Nick Schmaltz, C, Ari (F72)

113. Patrik Laine, RW, Cls (F73)

114. Pheonix Copley, G, LA (0)

115. Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Col (F74)

116. Ondrej Palat, LW, NJ (F75)

117. Sam Reinhart, RW, Fla (F76)

118. Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Col (F77)

119. Rickard Rakell, C, Pit (F78)

120. Brock Nelson, C, NYI (F79)

121. Vince Dunn, D, Sea (D27)

122. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D28)

123. John Carlson, D, Wsh (D29)

124. Dylan Cozens, C, Buf (F80)

125. Devon Toews, D, Col (D30)

126. Trevor Zegras, C, Ana (F81)

127. Logan Thompson, G, Vgk (G15)

128. Adrian Kempe, C, LA (F82)

129. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (F83)

130. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, StL (F84)

131. Justin Faulk, D, StL (D31)

132. Bowen Byram, D, Col (D32)

133. Torey Krug, D, StL (D33)

134. Brandon Montour, D, Fla (D34)

135. David Savard, D, Mon (D35)

136. Tyler Toffoli, RW, Cgy (F85)

137. Drew Doughty, D, LA (D36)

138. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cls (F86)

139. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D37)

140. Nazem Kadri, C, Cgy (F87)

141. Ivan Provorov, D, Phi (D38)

142. Blake Wheeler, RW, Wpg (F88)

143. Matty Beniers, C, Sea (F89)

144. Ville Husso, G, Det (G16)

145. Brayden Schenn, C, StL (F90)

146. Anders Lee, LW, NYI (F91)

147. Filip Chytil, RW, NYR (F92)

148. Jamie Benn, LW, Dal (F93)

149. Jared McCann, LW, Sea (F94)

150. Jake McCabe, D, Chi (D39)

151. Tony DeAngelo, D, Phi (D40)

152. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G17)

153. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR (D41)

154. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Sea (F95)

155. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Fla (G18)

156. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW, Mon (F96)

157. Ben Chiarot, D, Det (D42)

158. Filip Gustavsson, G, Min (G19)

159. Jack Campbell, G, Edm (G20)

160. Lawson Crouse, LW, Ari (F97)

161. Phillip Danault, C, LA (F98)

162. David Krejci, C, Bos (F99)

163. Filip Hronek, D, Det (D43)

164. Hampus Lindholm, D, Bos (D44)

165. Matt Boldy, LW, Min (F100)

166. Ryan Graves, D, NJ (D45)

167. Owen Tippett, RW, Phi (F101)

168. Stuart Skinner, G, Edm (G21)

169. Matt Duchene, C, Nsh (F102)

170. Kirby Dach, C, Mon (F103)

171. Robert Thomas, C, StL (F104)

172. J.T. Compher, RW, Col (F105)

173. Philipp Grubauer, G, Sea (G22)

174. Tyson Barrie, D, Edm (D46)

175. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (F106)

176. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Det (F107)

177. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Min (G23)

178. Mathew Barzal, C, NYI (F108)

179. Shea Theodore, D, Vgk (D47)

180. Frank Vatrano, LW, Ana (F109)

181. Sam Bennett, LW, Fla (F110)

182. Ryan O'Reilly, C, Tor (F111)

183. Luke Schenn, D, Van (D48)

184. Sean Durzi, D, LA (D49)

185. Michael Bunting, LW, Tor (F112)

186. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, LA (F113)

187. Neal Pionk, D, Wpg (D50)

188. Adam Beckman, C, Min (F114)

189. Jonas Brodin, D, Min (D51)

190. Connor Murphy, D, Chi (D52)

191. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (F115)

192. Samuel Girard, D, Col (D53)

193. John Klingberg, D, Ana (D54)

194. Jason Zucker, LW, Pit (F116)

195. Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Car (F117)

196. Jake Sanderson, D, Ott (D55)

197. Martin Jones, G, Sea (G24)

198. Matt Murray, G, Tor (G25)

199. Jordan Eberle, RW, Sea (F118)

200. Adin Hill, G, Vgk (G26)

201. Kirill Marchenko, LW, Cls (F119)

202. Kevin Hayes, C, Phi (F120)

203. Mike Matheson, D, Mon (D56)

204. Brayden McNabb, D, Vgk (D57)

205. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Cgy (F121)

206. Adam Henrique, C, Ana (F122)

207. Thatcher Demko, G, Van (G27)

208. Adam Boqvist, D, Cls (D58)

209. Jake Walman, D, Det (D59)

210. Alec Martinez, D, Vgk (D60)

211. Pavel Zacha, C, Bos (F123)

212. Chandler Stephenson, C, Vgk (F124)

213. Cam Talbot, G, Ott (G28)

214. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Phi (D61)

215. Noah Hanifin, D, Cgy (D62)

216. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Ari (D63)

217. Karel Vejmelka, G, Ari (0)

218. Mark Giordano, D, Tor (D64)

219. Dillon Dube, C, Cgy (F125)

220. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buf (G29)

221. Tom Wilson, RW, Wsh (F126)

222. Tanner Jeannot, LW, Nsh (F127)

223. Cam Fowler, D, Ana (D65)

224. Joonas Korpisalo, G, Cls (G30)

225. Jacob Markstrom, G, Cgy (G31)

226. Ryan McDonagh, D, Nsh (D66)

227. Troy Terry, C, Ana (F128)

228. Juuso Valimaki, D, Ari (D67)

229. Blake Coleman, LW, Cgy (F129)

230. Joel Edmundson, D, Mon (D68)

231. Damon Severson, D, NJ (D69)

232. Robby Fabbri, C, Det (F130)

233. Antti Raanta, G, Car (G32)

234. Barrett Hayton, C, Ari (F131)

235. Bryan Rust, RW, Pit (F132)

236. Jakub Vrana, C, Det (F133)

237. John Gibson, G, Ana (G33)

238. Phil Kessel, RW, Vgk (F134)

239. Alexis Lafreniere, LW, NYR (F135)

240. Mikael Backlund, C, Cgy (F136)

241. Garnet Hathaway, RW, Wsh (F137)

242. Jordan Staal, C, Car (F138)

243. Dmitry Orlov, D, Wsh (D70)

244. Matt Roy, D, LA (D71)

245. Josh Brown, D, Ari (D72)

246. Casey DeSmith, G, Pit (G34)

247. Gustav Forsling, D, Fla (D73)

248. Josh Anderson, RW, Mon (F139)

249. Dan Vladar, G, Cgy (0)

250. William Carrier, LW, Vgk (F140)

