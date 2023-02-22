Three contests pepper Wednesday's light three-game slate, launching with a theoretically epic goaltending battle between Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Islanders No. 1 Ilya Sorokin. While the Jets star is coming off Monday's impressive 50-save, 4-1 win in Manhattan, Sorokin is feeling confident following his own 44-save victory in Pittsburgh. If both netminders are at their respective best, this one could be tight. No Mathew Barzal -- out indefinitely with a lower-body injury --- means veteran Kyle Palmieri jumps to the Isles' top power play with Bo Horvat and Co.

Elsewhere, the Flames are wholly desperate for a win in Arizona, while the Stars are hoping to turn their recent run of poor fortune around against a Blackhawks side playing its second in as many nights.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

9:30 p.m., Mullett Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Flames can't afford the luxury of hoping to coast through Wednesday's date in Arizona with a look ahead to Thursday's theoretically tougher task in Vegas. Not after losing five of seven since the All-Star break. They know it too. Already desperate for every available point, Calgary's scoring skaters should bring a little extra against a netminder that surrendered five (on 14 shots) in his last outing and a club that's altogether capable of giving up a bundle on occasion. Look for the Flames' leaders on offense to drive matters this Wednesday, while members of their supporting cast, like Mikael Backlund and Dillon Dube, contribute their bit as well.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (46.8%): After a brief two-game lull, the Coyotes forward, who's playing heavy minutes every outing, found the back of the net once more against Columbus on Sunday. That brings Schmaltz's total to eight goals and seven assists in 11 games - averaging 2.9 fantasy points/contest in ESPN.com leagues - since Jan. 22.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars (56.5%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake McCabe, Chicago Blackhawks (20.7%)

Goalies