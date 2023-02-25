Through the fantasy hockey lens, one of Saturday's most intriguing match-ups features two stumbling teams on the cusp of tumbling out of playoff contention for good, after both Craig Berube and Mike Sullivan publicly called out their respective players this week. The Blues' head coach letting extra loose in targeting a certain group in particular:

"A lot of our best players are not doing the job. I guess they don't care about the team. I don't know. I'm not sure why."

Oh dear. As you might imagine, several of St. Louis' competitors took exception to the comments - led by forward Robert Thomas - and will feel extra motivated this particularly Saturday afternoon. So, all eyes of on ESPN+ at 3:30 PM ET time then, when both the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins (never even mind the bonus Ron Hextall-related drama) can be expected to bring a little extra to the ice at Enterprise Center in hoping to stick it to their coaches in I'll-show-you fashion. Make sure to enlist all of your fantasy-relevant favorites in this one.

Elsewhere, both the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens are playing their second in as many nights, with Mads Sogaard and Sam Montembeault facing off in their respective nets. This tilt could quickly turn into a loosey-goosey score fest, worn down defenses and all. Mired in a five-game losing skid, the Stars are hoping to turn their fortunes around in Vegas against a Knights squad that's won six of seven. Adin Hill could get the start for the home side after sitting out a couple with an undisclosed injury.

To wrap up matters, the Flames are endeavoring to take advantage of the travelling Avalanche who played - and won - in Winnipeg the previous evening. Alexandar Georgiev could start his second in a span of 24 hours if Colorado doesn't care to run with third-stringer Jonas Johansson.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

Little Caesars Arena 8 p.m. ET Watch live on ESPN+

Unlike most other teams in the league, the Red Wings have had Tampa's number this year. After beating Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning 4-2 in early December, they rang up Brian Elliott for five goals (adding a pair of empty-netters for good measure) a little later in the month. Sure, that was last year, but Detroit is also scoring - and winning - now. Meanwhile, Vasilevskiy (projected) has been beatable of late, surrendering six to the Sabres just the other night. Whatever the final result, I like Detroit's scoring assets to put up a few at home, led by Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and off-radar fantasy gem Robby Fabbri.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (58.6%): Skating alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron at even-strength and on the power play, the top-line winger has scored in each of his three games back from injury, while earning an additional assist and registering 15 total shots. Play him in Vancouver this Saturday evening and going forward.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (9.9%): Maybe the sizzling Sophomore, skating heavy minutes on a top line with Nico Hischier, doesn't score - as he has in five-straight to the tune of seven total goals - against a downtrodden, tired, and travelling Flyers team. But I believe he very likely might. To be repetitively clear, Mercer has scored at least one goal in every contest since Valentine's Day, tossing in a pair of assists along the way, registering 20 total shots.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Stuart Skinner (projected), Edmonton Oilers (35.5%): The Oilers' netminder has been solid of late, allowing only two goals in each respective victory over the Penguins and Flyers. With McDavid and Co. providing offense out front, Skinner reasonably stands to secure his third win of the week against a Blue Jackets side that isn't exactly scoring up a storm. Should Jack Campbell (63.0%) start instead, this match-up also presents as a fair chance at redemption for Edmonton's other netminder, who's been a bit wobbly since mid-February.

