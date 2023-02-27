We are in store for as many as three potential top-six winger trade debuts on this five-game slate for Monday.

Ivan Barbashev could join his new Vegas Golden Knights teammate in time to take on the Colorado Avalanche; Evgenii Dadonov might get a role on the second line (or is Tyler Seguin on the third line?) in his Dallas Stars debut against the visiting Vancouver Canucks; and Vitali Kravtsov might be on the other side in that one as he looks to join the Canucks.

For fantasy actionables in leagues that aren't excessively deep, Barbashev is where you'll want to shop. In essence, he might be the most talented winger on the Golden Knights until Mark Stone returns. The expectation has to be that Barbashev gets an immediate chance with Jack Eichel, who is holding his own, but could certainly benefit from the spark of a scoring winger. Barbashev broke out in a way with 26 goals last season, but despite appearances, the Blues have been a crowded place for wingers trying to find their footing in recent seasons. He didn't always get scoring-line looks at was frequently left out of the top power play.

That could change in Vegas. As mentioned, with no Stone available, Barbashev might be the team's best chance for goals from the wing. Jonathan Marchessault is the only Golden Knights player that had more goals in 2021-22 than Barbashev. If Barbashev can get a role on a scoring line and maybe even secure power-play looks, he could push into fantasy relevance with this move.

If we get a debut from Kravtsov, pay attention to where he draws into the lineup. The Canucks still have a potent offense in their top six, driven by Elias Pettersson on the top line and J.T. Miller on the second line. If Kravtsov gets an opportunity there, he's still worth monitoring for a sudden burst of offense. The talent is there to be a consistent, scoring forward. He only just turned 23 this past December.

It's doubtful Dadonov has a big impact with the Stars, with the most obvious spot to put him is as a direct replacement for Denis Gurianov on a line with Seguin and Mason Marchment. It's not a line that's made a lot of noise and the swap for Dadonov doesn't feel like enough to move the needle. Still, you never know how chemistry can ebb and flow with different players.

The other big name potentially returning for Monday's slate is Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, who has been sidelined since Dec. 1. Demko has declared himself ready, but that doesn't mean he's a lock to start yet. Even if he does, he's no more than a desperation acquisition for fantasy. While the Canucks have endured some brutal goaltending without him, it wasn't exactly a walk in the park prior to Dec. 1 either. Demko posted -13.4 fantasy points on the season in 15 starts before he was hurt.

He's rostered in 39.6% of leagues, so Demko is an optional add to see how the first few games play out with him back in action. He did finish 10th among goaltenders for total fantasy points in the 2021-22 season. But that sure does feel like a long time ago.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Canadian Tire Center, Watch live on ESPN+

This matchup actually repeats on Tuesday as the Red Wings settle in to Ottawa for a couple days. On the whole, the Wings are the hotter team, winning seven of their past nine. Dylan Larkin is as hot as anyone in the league, so Tyler Bertuzzi and the returning Lucas Raymond are options to flank him for fantasy. But David Perron is a good place to look too, as the Senators have given up more power-play opportunities per game than any other NHL team in the past month. That combines very well with a Red Wings team that has received more power-play opportunities per game than any other team in that span, and has posted 10 power-play goals in that time, second-most in the league. The fringe piece from the Sens offense you could use is Shane Pinto, who is playing a second-line role with Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux. And remember: You can use them all again on Tuesday in the same matchup.

8:30 p.m., Rogers Place

The pressure point in this matchup is again the power play, with the Bruins scoring the most power-play goals in the past month and the Oilers allowing the second-most. Both teams have played in some wild, 6-5 affairs in the past week, so there could be some overcompensation here to keep the game tight. But with the No. 1 (Bruins) and No. 2 (Oilers) teams in goals per 60 this season, it's probably safer to lean on the offense for expectations. This, of course, means getting Jake DeBrusk into the lineups he should already be locked into, but Pavel Zacha becomes an option as well. On the Oilers side, it's tough to say what the line combinations will be after the team ripped them up in that loss to Columbus on Saturday. Stick to the known commodities.

10 p.m., Honda Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The Hawks will be without Patrick Kane as he waits in trade limbo, so the top line facing the league's worst defense will be Max Domi, Philipp Kurashev and Andreas Athansiou. Domi has been scorching hot, but most of that offense came with Kane at his side, so the outlook is less rosy with Kane out. Still, the power-play work and weakness of the opponent keep him in the mix. At the end of the day, this matchup is also the weakest offense in the NHL in goals per 60 (Ducks) against the second-weakest (Hawks), so goals might not be the tale of the tape. But on a five-game slate, if you have the roster flexibility and no games max to worry about, there is plenty of opportunity here. On the Ducks side, Troy Terry has looked better since returning from injury, Frank Vatrano is cooling off, but may still have some juice, and all three of Cam Fowler, John Klingberg and Kevin Shattenkirk have been getting fantasy points of late.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

J.T. Compher, C/W, Colorado Avalanche (25.9%): Rolling on the Avs top power-play unit (in place of Artturi Lehkonen) and connecting on the second like with Mikko Rantanen, Compher has eight points in his past four games.

See also:

Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (61.3%)

David Perron, W, Detroit Red Wings (65.1%)

Troy Terry, C/W, Anaheim Ducks (70.2%)

Lucas Raymond, W, Detroit Red Wings (44.5%)

Jonathan Marchessault, W, Vegas Golden Knights (76.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Anthony Beauvillier, W, Vancouver Canucks (5.5%): While we don't know if new acquisition Vitali Kravtsov will be with the Canucks, we do know Beauvillier will be there and ready to go on the top line again. Fun fact: Since the trade with the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat, Beauvillier has eight points in 10 games, while Horvat has eight points in 11 games.

See also:

Max Domi, C/W, Chicago Blackhawks (24.6%)

Ivan Barbashev, W, Vegas Golden Knights (11.3%)

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (5.9%)

Pavel Zacha, C/W, Boston Bruins (8.7%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Bowen Byram, D, Colorado Avalanche (39.0%): He's worth starting regardless of whether Cale Makar is back in the lineup, but definitely take advantage of using Byram while Makar is questionable. Byram is getting the power-play time now, too.

See also:

John Klingberg, D, Anaheim Ducks (55.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators (11.1%)

Goalies

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks (39.6%): It's not as terrible a matchup against the Stars as you might think, as the Dallas offense has cooled off a lot. They actually sit 28th in the NHL in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month and have only scored two power-play goals in that time. If Demko returns to the Canucks crease, he has an outside chance at a win here.

Alex Stalock or Petr Mrazek, G, Chicago Blackhawks (1.1% or 34.5%): Stalock was activated and Jaxson Stauber was sent back to the AHL on Sunday. It's not clear which Blackhawks netminder will get the call, but either will have a chance to win against the Ducks in this battle of futility.