Following a flurry of weekend trades, we're set to see a few more new faces in their respective new places this Tuesday. Ready to rock following Sunday's deal from Nashville, Tanner Jeannot - rostered in 54.5% of ESPN.com leagues - is expected to slide in alongside Ross Colton and Nicholas Paul on Tampa's third line. Always good for a hefty number of hits, the Sophomore will see an uptick in scoring in Tampa, while also benefiting from a much-needed fresh start. Meanwhile, fellow former Predator Nino Niederreiter makes his anticipated debut with the Jets. More below on how the physical winger's new role offers fresh fantasy promise as well.

Later, the new-look Timo Meier-less Sharks host the slightly re-shaped Canadiens. I'm keen to see what ex-Dallas Star Denis Gurianov makes of his crisp opportunity on a No. 1 line with Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman, while former Devil Fabian Zetterlund is worth monitoring in San Jose. A top-six role - alongside Tomas Hertl? - in a torn apart Sharks lineup is a possibility for the young winger.

Elsewhere, in must-win mode, the Flames host Linus Ullmark and the mighty Bruins, who are coming off a tight 3-2 win in Edmonton the previous evening. After experiencing the birth of his first child, Jacob Markstrom is considered a 'maybe' in this contest. Detroit and Ottawa play their second in as many nights, but this time with Ville Husso and Mads Sogaard expected to start in their respective nets. And the Panthers will be in tough, trying to repeat their impressive 7-1 winning performance over the Lightning from Feb. 6 without both Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov. Mind, don't forget Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and three assists that formidable evening.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7:30 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The streaky Sabres are in one of their more productive moods again. Coming off Sunday's lively 7-4 win over the Capitals - without top winger Alex Tuch (IR) - they're averaging 5.00 goals/game since Valentine's Day. Remember when Tage Thompson scored five goals, including a record-matching four in the first period, and added an assist on six shots in fewer than 14 minutes of ice-time? That was against the Blue Jackets back on Dec. 7, whose defense is badly banged up once more. Play all your favorite fantasy scoring Sabres in this tilt, including Dylan Cozens, who scored his first NHL hat trick on the weekend.

Additional note: Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's contest.

9 p.m., Mullett Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Arizona's Karel Vejmelka is struggling, having allowed 19 totals goals through his past four appearances. Chicago's Alex Stalock is tapped to make his first start since suffering a head injury Jan. 14. Both porous sides are also scoring more than usual. We could see a few goals in this battle of two confirmed non-contenders. Keep in mind, Max Domi is projected to center a Blackhawks' top line with Andreas Athanasiou on his right side as Patrick Kane sits idle, again, awaiting a potential trade. Athanasiou scored a power-play goal - assisted by Domi - in Anaheim on Monday.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (34.9%): Judging from the former Predator's wide smile during introductory interviews, he's beyond jazzed to make an immediate impact with his new club. Slotted in on a scoring line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois (if healthy enough to go), the physical winger is already pledging to pot a few from in front of the opposition's net and score as many "greasy" goals as possible. Music to Rick Bowness's ears, I'd imagine. Freshly inspired following his only other mid-season trade, from Minnesota to Carolina in 2018-19, Niederreiter erupted for 14 goals and 16 assists in 36 concluding games. Not too shabby at all. Plus, he just scored four in his past three to wrap up his tenure in Nashville. With Cole Perfetti out a while, the 30-year-old well-rounded fantasy asset merits picking up in most standard ESPN.com leagues of considerable size. At least stream him to start, if you're able.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (2.3%): Subbing in on the Sabres' top line for the injured Tuch - who's out week-to-week with a lower-body injury - the rookie pitched in two assists in Sunday's victory against the visiting Capitals. Game by game, I'm all over any forward that's playing on the right side of Thomson and Jeff Skinner as a fantasy asset with much upside. Right now, that's Quinn.

Kasperi Kapanen, St. Louis Blues (1.5%): After being waived by the Penguins, the speedy winger is earning a shot on the Blues' top scoring line alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. Such a role should serve as ample opportunity for the speedy winger to stick it to Ron Hextall and Co. for giving up on him. Or, at least give it a good go.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues (56.9%)

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (54.8%)

Filip Hronek, Detroit Red Wings (59.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Craig Anderson (projected), Buffalo Sabres (7.3%): The Sabres netminder was spectacular in his most recent appearance, stopping 49 of 50 shots in a 3-1 win over the Panthers. The Blue Jackets don't sport nearly the same calibre of fire power as Florida. Anderson was also solid in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen versus the Maple Leafs in his previous appearance. I don't mind Luukkonen as a spot fantasy start either, should he instead earn the nod against Columbus.