Has anyone else completely lost track of which NHL player is on which team? That's an exaggeration of course, as we've had NHL trade deadlines with more movement in the past. But this one sure feels like a lot -- especially because the deadline is still a day away.

So, please bear in mind that most of this conjecture about which players will play for which teams on Thursday evening comes in the haze created by the flurry of player movement in recent days.

With that said, here are some of the new faces in new places to keep an eye out for on this 10-game Thursday slate.

There is a lot to talk about with all the swings in fantasy value in the past couple days, and that doesn't even take into account that the actual deadline doesn't come until Friday. Look for a live blog here on ESPN.com on Friday to track all the trades on deadline day. Though, let's be real, even if there are no trades on actual deadline day, there's enough to parse from this week already.

It's actually a nice change of pace, as we may have a game or two of action to better analyze the impacts of moves.

As for this 10-game Thursday slate, some additional notes below.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., TD Garden, Watch live on ESPN+

Both teams are top-five offenses in goals per 60, goals per 60 at five-on-five and goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month. If the goaltenders don't bring their A-game, this could get ugly for either side. Advantage Bruins in that department, as they are also a top-five team in those same three categories for goals against per 60. The Sabres? Well, they rank 25th or worst in all three. Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin will also miss this game for the Sabres. Taylor Hall is day-to-day for the Bruins.

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers

7 p.m., Madison Square Garden, Watch live on ESPN+

As mentioned above, all eyes will be on the Kane and potential Chychrun debuts here. The Senators quietly rank fourth in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month, and have added 10 power-play goals (third) on top of that. With Igor Shesterkin in the crease Wednesday, it is likely Jaroslav Halak trying to fend off the Sens here.

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

10:30 p.m., Enterprise Center, Watch live on ESPN+

In goals against per 60 this season, the Sharks rank 28th and the Blue rank 29th. Now, both teams have shipped out talent in the past couple weeks, so we'll see how the offenses can hold up here. Kasperi Kapanen played with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas in his Blues debut on Tuesday and the line accounted for a goal. Kapanen actually managed 2.0 fantasy points off blocked shots, shots and hits alone, so there is some potential here. His 19:17 of ice time was the most he's played since Dec. 14, 2021. This matchup is a good test to see how Zetterlund or other newcomers fare in a potentially higher-scoring affair.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Anthony Duclair, W, Florida Panthers (14.4%): Even though Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett could draw back into the Panthers lineup as game-time decisions, Duclair should still stick with a top-six role going forward. He's earned 5.4 fantasy points across the two games he's played since returning to the lineup this season.

Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (62.6%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Denis Gurianov, W, Montreal Canadiens (0.7%): Playing with Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman, Gurianov fired off a season-high six shots on goal and was on the ice with his line for a tally. Maybe he can elbow his way into some power-play time if this keeps up.

Calle Jarnkrok, C/W, Toronto Maple Leafs (1.2%): Losing in the third period, the Leafs shifted Ryan O'Reilly to the third line and moved Jarnkrok back into the top six. It wouldn't be a shock to see him stay there for this game in Calgary after Wednesday's stinker in Edmonton.

Carl Grundstrom, W, Los Angeles Kings (0.1%): Back from an extended injury absence, Grundstrom picked up an assist, five hits and 2.1 fantasy points in his return on Tuesday, and he did all that in less than 10 minutes of ice time. He'd be a better streamer if he played more minutes, but he can get the job done some nights -- especially in what should be a physical affair with the Canadiens. Can Grundstrom and Michael Pezzetta combine for fewer than 20 minutes of ice time but more than 20 hits in this one?

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (5.8%)

Jack Quinn, W, Buffalo Sabres (2.6%)

Fabian Zetterlund, C/W, San Jose Sharks (0.3%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Mike Matheson, D, Montreal Canadiens (13.0%): Still quarterbacking the Habs advantage, Matheson has managed to maintain an average of 2.6 fantasy points per game in his past 10 with three power-play points as part of the mix.

Dmitry Orlov, D, Boston Bruins (20.1%): Someone is trying hard to make a good first impression. Orlov had 0.8 fantasy points in his Bruins debut; two assists and 2.3 fantasy points in his second game; and then two goals, three points and 7.9 fantasy points on Tuesday. On that trajectory, he should get almost 20 fantasy points in this one!

That's an extrapolation joke. In all seriousness, he's fitting in nicely on a pairing with Hampus Lindholm and the early returns suggest fantasy relevance as a Bruin.

Goalies

Matt Murray, G, Dallas Stars (not in ESPN game yet): No, not Matt Murray. He is still a Maple Leaf. Matthew Murray (no relation) who also goes by Matt Murray in the game, was called up by the Stars with Scott Wedgewood injured. With Jake Oettinger getting the start on Wednesday, the other Matthew Murray could make his NHL debut here in a plus-matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Minnesota Wild (61.4%): Already confirmed for the start, I don't love Fleury as a stream option here, but there aren't many other options. The Vancouver Canucks, despite their warts, can score goals and will have the home advantage. But if you are desperate for a goaltender start, I prefer him of the other options. Joseph Woll against the Calgary Flames? Higher risk. Pheonix Copley at home against the Montreal Canadiens? Maybe, but his save percentage is sub-.900 in three consecutive games. YOLO James Reimer against the Blues? You better feel lucky because he'll either allow six goals or post a shutout -- there's no happy medium. So, yeah, Fleury against the Canucks.