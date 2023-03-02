Has anyone else completely lost track of which NHL player is on which team? That's an exaggeration of course, as we've had NHL trade deadlines with more movement in the past. But this one sure feels like a lot -- especially because the deadline is still a day away.
So, please bear in mind that most of this conjecture about which players will play for which teams on Thursday evening comes in the haze created by the flurry of player movement in recent days.
With that said, here are some of the new faces in new places to keep an eye out for on this 10-game Thursday slate.
Patrick Kane is expected to make his debut with the New York Rangers. Look for him on a line with former linemate Artemi Panarin as the two attempt to rediscover the chemistry from their time with the Chicago Blackhawks. This is a huge boost for Kane, Panarin and Vincent Trocheck in fantasy value. It's not clear how the power play will look, as the Rangers now have six players worthy of the first unit. Vladimir Tarasenko had his best game as a Ranger on Wednesday, so he may have bought some reprieve on the unit. The Ottawa Senators, who are in town, have given up the most power-play opportunities per game in the past month, so we should get a couple chances to see what the Rangers do.
Jakob Chychrun could very well suit up for the Ottawa Senators as they visit the Rangers. The most compelling element to watch will be power-play usage for Chychrun as he'll need to muscle out Thomas Chabot for the first unit, which has been very good this season. The Rangers have given up 10 power-play goals in the past four weeks, which ranks 28th in the league.
Joonas Korpisalo probably won't start this one for the Los Angeles Kings, but keep an eye on how Pheonix Copley fares now that he has competition in the crease. Korpisalo has much better raw numbers than Copley this season while playing behind a much worse team defensively. He should earn a majority share of the crease sooner than later.
Mikael Granlund, one has to assume, was brought in by the Pittsburgh Penguins in an attempt to upgrade the wings on the top two lines that have lacked a spark this season. Is he actually an upgrade over Bryan Rust, Jason Zucker or Rickard Rakell? Maybe. But maybe not. Granlund played wing with Zucker in 2017-18, when Zucker scored 33 goals. Is that what this is about? Trying to recapture glory from five years ago? This is a very steep price to pay for the Penguins if they intend to shift him to center and use him on the third line. As such, it's worth keeping a close eye on him for chemistry with either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin (or Zucker?), and he will almost certainly at least get a trial on the power-play unit for a team that ranks 13th in conversion this season.
Jake McCabe was the only new Leafs defender in uniform on Wednesday in a loss to the Edmonton Oilers, so we'll see if Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson draw in for this visit to the Calgary Flames. We want to see if Schenn gets enough ice time (at least 17 minutes per game) to have fringe fantasy value and/or if Gustafsson gets looks on the power play as a specialist.
Marcus Johansson is expected to debut for the Minnesota Wild as they visit the Vancouver Canucks. He doesn't feel like a potential top-six addition or someone to earn a relevant fantasy role with the Wild here. But he's been a Swiss-army knife for teams in the past and could be an injury replacement in a key role if needed. But without extenuating circumstances, it's hard to envision him bumping Ryan Hartman for a scoring-line role. Maybe he can push out Marcus Foligno on the second line, but Foligno's 1.2 fantasy points per game (FPPG) are evidence of the lack of value there.
Tyson Barrie is only earning fringe fantasy value as the power-play quarterback for the most epic power play in the NHL this season. Now with the Nashville Predators and never passing Roman Josi on the depth chart, it's hard to see him finding a semblance of relevance here. He's droppable, even if he does debut as a power-play option with Josi for the Predators in Florida on Thursday.
Filip Hronek is a good hockey add for the Canucks, but not a good fantasy hockey add. Quinn Hughes is a consummate power-play blue-liner who doesn't need backup for the role. There is a path to fantasy fringe value here, but only if he gets paired with Hughes at even strength. And it's probably next season when it's worth thinking about.
Tanner Jeannot won't debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a role we care about for fantasy. But he's worth monitoring over the coming games to see if the Bolts are willing to give him a try as a younger, hungrier version of Alex Killorn in the top six. That could reignite the spark that made Jeannot a fantasy powerhouse last season.
Fabian Zetterlund, Andreas Johnsson and Vladislav Namestnikov are all good enough to be top six wingers for the Sharks, who play Thursday against the St. Louis Blues. That's saying more about the dearth of options for the Sharks than it does about them, but still ... top six is top six. Zetterlund is the only one we don't have a complete book on yet and could have upside with Tomas Hertl and on the power play.
There is a lot to talk about with all the swings in fantasy value in the past couple days, and that doesn't even take into account that the actual deadline doesn't come until Friday. Look for a live blog here on ESPN.com on Friday to track all the trades on deadline day. Though, let's be real, even if there are no trades on actual deadline day, there's enough to parse from this week already.
It's actually a nice change of pace, as we may have a game or two of action to better analyze the impacts of moves.
As for this 10-game Thursday slate, some additional notes below.
All times Eastern.
Favorable scoring matchups
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
7 p.m., TD Garden, Watch live on ESPN+
Both teams are top-five offenses in goals per 60, goals per 60 at five-on-five and goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month. If the goaltenders don't bring their A-game, this could get ugly for either side. Advantage Bruins in that department, as they are also a top-five team in those same three categories for goals against per 60. The Sabres? Well, they rank 25th or worst in all three. Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin will also miss this game for the Sabres. Taylor Hall is day-to-day for the Bruins.
Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers
7 p.m., Madison Square Garden, Watch live on ESPN+
As mentioned above, all eyes will be on the Kane and potential Chychrun debuts here. The Senators quietly rank fourth in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month, and have added 10 power-play goals (third) on top of that. With Igor Shesterkin in the crease Wednesday, it is likely Jaroslav Halak trying to fend off the Sens here.
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks
10:30 p.m., Enterprise Center, Watch live on ESPN+
In goals against per 60 this season, the Sharks rank 28th and the Blue rank 29th. Now, both teams have shipped out talent in the past couple weeks, so we'll see how the offenses can hold up here. Kasperi Kapanen played with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas in his Blues debut on Tuesday and the line accounted for a goal. Kapanen actually managed 2.0 fantasy points off blocked shots, shots and hits alone, so there is some potential here. His 19:17 of ice time was the most he's played since Dec. 14, 2021. This matchup is a good test to see how Zetterlund or other newcomers fare in a potentially higher-scoring affair.
Mid-tier fantasy forwards
Anthony Duclair, W, Florida Panthers (14.4%): Even though Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett could draw back into the Panthers lineup as game-time decisions, Duclair should still stick with a top-six role going forward. He's earned 5.4 fantasy points across the two games he's played since returning to the lineup this season.
Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (62.6%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards
Denis Gurianov, W, Montreal Canadiens (0.7%): Playing with Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman, Gurianov fired off a season-high six shots on goal and was on the ice with his line for a tally. Maybe he can elbow his way into some power-play time if this keeps up.
Calle Jarnkrok, C/W, Toronto Maple Leafs (1.2%): Losing in the third period, the Leafs shifted Ryan O'Reilly to the third line and moved Jarnkrok back into the top six. It wouldn't be a shock to see him stay there for this game in Calgary after Wednesday's stinker in Edmonton.
Carl Grundstrom, W, Los Angeles Kings (0.1%): Back from an extended injury absence, Grundstrom picked up an assist, five hits and 2.1 fantasy points in his return on Tuesday, and he did all that in less than 10 minutes of ice time. He'd be a better streamer if he played more minutes, but he can get the job done some nights -- especially in what should be a physical affair with the Canadiens. Can Grundstrom and Michael Pezzetta combine for fewer than 20 minutes of ice time but more than 20 hits in this one?
Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (5.8%)
Jack Quinn, W, Buffalo Sabres (2.6%)
Fabian Zetterlund, C/W, San Jose Sharks (0.3%)
Mid-tier fantasy defensemen
Mike Matheson, D, Montreal Canadiens (13.0%): Still quarterbacking the Habs advantage, Matheson has managed to maintain an average of 2.6 fantasy points per game in his past 10 with three power-play points as part of the mix.
Dmitry Orlov, D, Boston Bruins (20.1%): Someone is trying hard to make a good first impression. Orlov had 0.8 fantasy points in his Bruins debut; two assists and 2.3 fantasy points in his second game; and then two goals, three points and 7.9 fantasy points on Tuesday. On that trajectory, he should get almost 20 fantasy points in this one!
That's an extrapolation joke. In all seriousness, he's fitting in nicely on a pairing with Hampus Lindholm and the early returns suggest fantasy relevance as a Bruin.
Goalies
Matt Murray, G, Dallas Stars (not in ESPN game yet): No, not Matt Murray. He is still a Maple Leaf. Matthew Murray (no relation) who also goes by Matt Murray in the game, was called up by the Stars with Scott Wedgewood injured. With Jake Oettinger getting the start on Wednesday, the other Matthew Murray could make his NHL debut here in a plus-matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Minnesota Wild (61.4%): Already confirmed for the start, I don't love Fleury as a stream option here, but there aren't many other options. The Vancouver Canucks, despite their warts, can score goals and will have the home advantage. But if you are desperate for a goaltender start, I prefer him of the other options. Joseph Woll against the Calgary Flames? Higher risk. Pheonix Copley at home against the Montreal Canadiens? Maybe, but his save percentage is sub-.900 in three consecutive games. YOLO James Reimer against the Blues? You better feel lucky because he'll either allow six goals or post a shutout -- there's no happy medium. So, yeah, Fleury against the Canucks.