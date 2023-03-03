NHL trade deadline 2023: Fantasy hockey live reaction

Trade deadline day? More like trade deadline fortnight.

This has been a non-traditional NHL trade deadline in every sense, swinging all kinds of values throughout the fantasy landscape that can help make or break your push to a fantasy hockey championship in the final month and a half of the season.

Starting with Bo Horvat going to the New York Islanders a full month early, the trades started building momentum through February to culminate with a flurry of activity in the past couple of days.

For those looking to catch up on all the player movement and fantasy impacts that flow from that, we have a 32-team column with a roundup for each squad that will be updated until the final player is moved on Friday (even if the last move is cancelled later -- looking at you Evgenii Dadonov).

No fantasy relevant trade activity to report so far.

In the now permanent absence of Jakob Chychrun (Ottawa) and Shayne Gostisbehere (Carolina), Juuso Valimaki can fully settle into his more prominent role, including a gig on the Coyotes' top power play. The 24-year-old has already seen his ATOI skyrocket from the low to mid-teens through the season's first half to an average of 22:35 since Jan. 26, while Gostisbehere and/or Chychrun sat idle, either injured or out of an abundance of caution. The former first-round draft pick (2017/Calgary) has 10 assists in his past 11 games, including five with the extra skater, and 18 blocked-shots. Averaging 2.2 fantasy points/contest in ESPN.com standard competition over that period, Valimaki merits a look in leagues of all reasonable size.

If Tyler Bertuzzi gets a shot at skating on a scoring line with David Pastrnak and David Krejci - look out. Judging from coach Jim Montgomery's elated reaction to acquiring the winger from Detroit, such a plan may well be in effect. Montgomery's only issue - and like everything else going on in Boston right now, it leans positive - Pavel Zacha has scored in each of his past three games while holding that spot. Projected to be a pest of great annoyance to oppositions in the playoffs, the former Red Wing - who potted 30 goals and 32 assists in 68 games this past season - is going to produce with his new squad before we get there. More so on a unit with the two Davids, but still plenty alongside center Charlie Coyle, if that's how it shuffles out. Available in 56% of ESPN.com leagues, Bertuzzi is worth rostering in deeper fantasy competition.

After a single warm-up game with his new club, Dmitri Orlov has since erupted for three goals and five assists, including two power-play points through three contests. That works out to a mammoth 5.2 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com standard leagues. If possible, and he remains unspoken for in more than three-quarters of competition, managers of all varieties should add the former Washington defender immediately.

Update, March 3, 9:10 a.m.: After Brad Marchand left Thursday's game with a lower-body injury, David Pastrnak doubled-shifted for the third period. But he can't do that every game, as much as the Bruins would like him to. If Marchand has to miss time, they literally just acquired the perfect replacement for the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk: Bertuzzi. Watch for news about Marchand's status, as any missed time for Marchand could be big for Bertuzzi.

No fantasy relevant trade activity to report so far.

No fantasy relevant trade activity to report so far.

Since the Hurricanes didn't target blueliner Shayne Gostisbehere for his defensive skills, it's safe to assume the former Coyote will be given ample opportunity to contribute at even-strength and on the power play. Whether he gets a shot at bumping Brent Burns from Carolina's top special teams unit is the only prematurely pressing question. After a volatile seven-year run in Philadelphia, Gostisbehere pitched in 14 goals and 37 assists, including 19 points with the extra skater, in 2021-22. He's up to 31 points in 52 games this (mildly) injury-hampered campaign. Joining one of the league's more potent offenses only bolsters the 29-year-old's fantasy value in scoring leagues.

Destined to fill a bottom-six role off the hop, Jesse Puljujarvi is at a slight disadvantage in making the most of his much-needed fresh start outside of Edmonton. But the novelty of playing elsewhere can only carry so much weight. Fantasy managers might take a wait-and-see approach to gauge how Puljujarvi manages alongside Jordan Staal or Paul Stastny after failing to produce consistently on a scoring line with Connor McDavid.

With the exodus of Patrick Kane and Max Domi, the Blackhawks will play out the string this season with plenty of opportunity for up-and-comers to make their mark. Chief among them has to be Lukas Reichel, the 20-year-old that is a point per game player in the AHL over two seasons. He's ready to try his hand at the NHL and is arguably the team's top forward from here out -- but that might not be enough for fantasy value. It will partially depend on if the Hawks leave him something to work with by the time deadline day is over.

No fantasy relevant trade activity to report so far.

For better or worse - largely the latter, in light of how the season has transpired thus far in Columbus - the Blue Jackets' crease belongs to Elvis Merzlikins following a deal that delivered Joonas Korpisalo to Los Angeles. New backup Michael Hutchinson - acquired via trade with Las Vegas in sending short-lived Jacket asset Jonathan Quick to the strip - will see some action, but not much. If healthy, Merzlikins is going to play the overwhelming majority of the club's remaining 21 games. Even if Daniil Tarasov is brought up from the minors.

While there's value in such busyness in fantasy leagues that don't punish goals-allowed, much less so in those that do. Particularly when considering the team also lost one of their better defenders to the Kings in Vladislav Gavrikov. Merzlikins has enjoyed few bright spots this campaign, winning only seven of 23 starts, while shouldering a .879 SV% and 4.10 GAA. However, he was solid his last two appearances.

So far, so good for the newest edition to the Stars' top-six. Since joining Dallas via trade from Montreal, and landing on a scoring line and secondary power play, Evgenii Dadonov has an even-strength goal and two assists through three games. Hardly jaw-dropping numbers, but an improvement over his inadequate output with the Canadiens. Rostered in a single percent of ESPN.com leagues, the former 70-point skater could serve as a satisfactory injury sub in the deepest leagues, or a streaming/Daily Fantasy option when in a scoring groove. He already looks willing to shoot on net more, which helps.

Update, March 3, 8:30 a.m.: Well, at least we get to update this at least once on actual trade deadline day -- though technically Max Domi as traded late the day before. He'll play somewhere in the Stars middle six and doesn't project to get a whiff of top power-play time. So his 1.7 fantasy points per game this season, which is replacement level, is unlikely to get better considering he was top line, top power play all season with the Blackhawks.

The Detroit Red Wings have a strong sense of self, knowing they aren't ready to make enough noise in the postseason to justify holding assets or buying -- even if they do slip into a wild-card spot. Losing Tyler Bertuzzi doesn't have a huge impact on the fantasy outlook for the offense because he's been so absent the past two seasons anyway. Dominik Kubalik has been playing up the lineup whenever Bertuzzi has been out this season and, every once in a while, has managed to string together some fantasy relevant games, but they are always followed by bouts of nothing.

The trade of Filip Hronek means the newly resigned Jake Walman will be just as tired as Moritz Seider after most games, playing big minutes at five-on-five, penalty killing and now, with Hronek gone, getting the secondary power-play minutes behind Seider. Walman almost gets enough fantasy points to be a regular in lineups (1.7 fantasy points per game), but can be safely pitched to the free-agent pile when you need to tap someone else.

The Oilers moves so far don't have a lot of fantasy relevance. Mattias Ekholm improves the defense, so, yeah, Stuart Skinner is a moderately better play in the crease, but statistically it's minimal increments for fantasy.

Nick Bjugstad does have the ability to play the wing and did briefly look like a power forward with net presence... almost 10 years ago. I mean, file the name away because Connor McDavid can king-make a donkey on skates if it gets ice time with him, but it's not an actionable fantasy play until that opportunity manifests. For Bjugstad, not the donkey.

No fantasy relevant trade activity to report so far.

Joonas Korpisalo won't be crowned the starter in any ceremonial way, but he currently sits 17th in the NHL in goals saved above expected (8.4, per MoneyPuck), while playing for the team ranked 30th in shots against per 60. So he will push Pheonix Copley aside eventually, as Copley currently ranks 38th in goals saved above expected (1.8), while playing for the team ranked fourth in shots against per 60.

Vladislav Gavrikov, who arrived with Korpisalo from Columbus, doesn't have a path to fantasy relevance here. Even if he does get there through counting stats, it will be at a replacement level.

Gustav Nyquist won't be back until the Stanley Cup playoffs, or thereabouts, so he's out of the fantasy conversation. Aside from that, Marcus Johansson feels like a depth piece that could -- and probably would -- step up if injuries strike the top of the depth chart, but can otherwise be left as a fantasy free agent.

The Habs look like they are earnestly trying to see if Denis Gurianov was underutilized with the Dallas Stars, immediately lining him up with Nick Suzuki on the top line. But with so few Canadiens players breaking onto fantasy rosters this season, it seems like a tall order to hope Gurianov can do it here.

The dispatching of forward assets like Mikael Granlund and Tanner Jeannot by the selling Predators will open up opportunities for the likes of Thomas Novak, Philip Tomasino and Luke Evangelista to step up their game, but, with the exception of Novak, it doesn't look like any of them will achieve fantasy-relevant status.

Tyson Barrie is a long shot to maintain value here, as he was a bubble fantasy play on the best power play in the league and now has a tenuous role alongside Roman Josi on, to put it kindly, not the best power play in the league.

We still wait with bated breath for the answer to the lingering question of whether Timo Meier asks Nico Hischier or Jack Hughes to accept his rose as his new pivot. We might find out Friday night as he works his way back from an injury that he sustained while still with San Jose. That answer will also help answer which Devils winger also gets elevated by Meier's presence on the same line: Tomas Tatar, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt or someone else. The Devils have lots of options and Meier is a rising tide to their fantasy value.

Timo Meier trade reaction

The Islanders only major move so far happened so long ago it wouldn't warrant inclusion here if were any less of a player than Bo Horvat. But just as a quick catchup, Horvat is doing fine as a member of the Isles, cemented in as a top-line player and only turning out slightly fewer fantasy points than he was in Vancouver because the team doesn't score as much as the Canucks.

The New York Rangers acquired not one, but two of the top-15 overall fantasy players from the 2015-16 season. Jokes aside, as clearly Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane are not what they were seven years ago -- who is? -- but they are still top-shelf, effective and dangerous goal scorers that join an already-dangerous offensive group. There is a spot for each of them at five-on-five, with Tarasenko on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, while Kane joins Vincent Trocheck and his former running mate from all those years ago in Chicago, Artemi Panarin.

Kane has next-level chemistry with Panarin that one can't imagine went away completely, and he showed he still has plenty of juice by ripping off seven goals and 10 points in the four games prior to his trade to New York.

Tarasenko scored again Thursday after counting on all three Rangers goals on Wednesday, so his slow start in Manhattan is looking like a memory already.

Both get elevated to must-roster and must-start status on the now-stacked Rangers. The only question remaining is which one gets the primary power-play time? It was Kane with the first unit on Thursday in his debut, so that's our answer for now.

Yes, the Senators have Thomas Chabot on the blue line, but Jakob Chychrun is too good not to find his way to fantasy value, regardless of his peers. He joins a fantastic, young Sens core and whether he works his magic at five-on-five or the power play, he'll be a top fantasy defenseman for the remainder of this season, and more. This arrival does stunt the future potential of Jake Sanderson, as there are too many cooks in this kitchen for a third defenseman to emerge offensively.

No fantasy relevant trade activity to report so far.

Mikael Granlund, in from the Nashville Predators via trade, was Jason Zucker's linemate when Zucker scored 33 goals in 2017-18. That was a long time ago, with both players a shadow of what they produced in Minnesota. But Zucker will be one of the players Granlund has to push out of the top six to have any fantasy relevance. He's been a winger with the Predators more often than not, so he'll target Zucker, Bryan Rust and possibly Rickard Rakell for top roles. He might have a leg up on Rust, but the real key is passing Rakell for the fourth-forward spot on the advantage.

Update, March 3, 9:00 a.m.: Nick Bonino returns to the Penguins, with whom he won a pair of Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. However, this move has nothing to do with fantasy hockey. Bonino is the Pens fourth-line center this time and doesn't move the needle. But at least we have one trade deadline day trade!

The Sharks were only icing four fantasy relevant players before they traded away Timo Meier, so it feels like a tall order for the newcomers to find a groove without him. That said, Fabian Zetterlund, in particular, has some upside here. Tomas Hertl, Erik Karlsson and Logan Couture can still drive offense and combine to make a decent power play.

No fantasy relevant trade activity to report so far.

The exodus of Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O'Reilly doesn't create room in the top six for the Blues, as they have mixed and matched three lines most of the season. But Kasperi Kapanen, not acquired in trade, but rather via waiver claim, can carve out an opportunity in what remains of the Blues offense. An increase in ice time, outside potential for power-play minutes and a change of scenery could all combine to give him some fantasy relevance.

Tanner Jeannot made his debut on the third line for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, but his fantasy value is muted there. For Jeannot to reclaim the stature he had last season -- 1.8 fantasy points per game from a perfect mix of points and counting stats -- he needs to scratch his way into the top six. His best opening is Alex Killorn, but Killorn is a trusted and relied on commodity, so it may take some time.

In six games since Ryan O'Reilly arrived from the Blues, he's played the vast majority of it as the second-line center with John Tavares on the wing, as well as one of Mitchell Marner and/or William Nylander. NaturalStatTrick has Tavares and O'Reilly owning a 52% Corsi share with six goals for and three against. Obviously, this is a boost for the second line, but we don't yet know if the Leafs are better overall with this combination, or with O'Reilly as the third-line center. We are likely to find out in the coming week, potentially even in the coming days, as he was parked there in the third period on Wednesday.

The complete overall of the defense -- with Rasmus Sandin out, and Jake McCabe, Erik Gustafsson and Luke Schenn in -- needs to be tested more to see where the value lies. McCabe and Schenn can have fantasy value if they keep getting the kind of minutes they need for the counting stats from hits and blocked shots, which is 20 minutes for McCabe and 17-plus for Schenn. Gustafsson is likely not a fantasy factor unless Morgan Rielly is injured.

Ryan O'Reily trade reaction

We've had a month of Anthony Beauvillier-as-a-Canuck data this season, and it's very promising. In 90 minutes at five-on-five with the top line that also features Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko, the trio have a decent 57% Corsi share while scoring seven goals and allowing six. For his part, Beauvillier has averaged 2.2 fantasy points per game with 11 points across his past 11 games. He's absolutely in the fantasy mix since the trade.

Filip Hronek, who arrived from Detroit this week, won't be able to supplant Quinn Hughes as the power-play quarterback, just as he could only hold Moritz Seider off for so long with the Red Wings. The fantasy potential is muted unless he fits just right with Hughes as the top pairing.

Vitali Kravtsov is being deployed as a bottom-six winger in his early usage with the Canucks. Nothing to see here.

Ivan Barbashev has played two games since arriving from the Blues -- and he played with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault in both of them. The line hasn't popped off yet, as different combinations were on the ice for Eichel's two goals on Wednesday, but there is potential here. What we will want to see is for Barbashev to get some power-play time, which did not occur in the first two games.

Jonathan Quick's arrival is worth noting in fantasy, only because Logan Thompson is not close to returning. Adin Hill has not been a problem in the crease, so it's not as if Quick will waltz into a majority crease share. But he is absolutely a streaming option for the remainder of the season.

The Capitals rebuild-on-the-fly leaves Rasmus Sandin, freshly arrived from Toronto via trade, with a clear opportunity to take a whirl as the team's power-play quarterback. This is a fantastic opportunity for Sandin, who filled in for an injured Morgan Rielly in that same role for the Maple Leafs earlier this season. He had eight points, including four on the advantage, in 12 games during that stretch.

By acquiring Nino Niederreiter, the Jets have given themselves a top-six forward to replace injured rookie Cole Perfetti. While Pierre-Luc Dubois is day-to-day, it does look like that is who Niederreiter will eventually play with on the second line. It's an increase in value for Niederreiter, who can score when called upon but was on a Predators team in the offensive doldrums this season. There is also a world where he gets to ride on the Jets top power-play unit with Dubois slipping to the second unit to strengthen it. If that's the case, Dubois gets a slight hit in potential.