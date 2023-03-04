Saturday's lively, post-trade deadline docket gets underway with what foreshadows to be an entertaining tilt between the Lightning and Sabres in Buffalo. Last time these two sides met, nine days ago, Tage Thompson victimized Andrei Vasilevskiy with a hat-trick. We're treated early to one of the day's elite match-ups, when the mighty Bruins host the Rangers on ESPN+ and ABC. Brad Marchand is indeed expected to suit up after suffering an injury scare late this week while Tyler Bertuzzi projects to make his (top-six?) Boston debut.

Look for Jake Oettinger and Alexandar Georgiev to face off in a mighty divisional battle when the Stars -- including newbie Max Domi -- host the Avalanche, while the Penguins and Panthers are renewing acquaintances following that 7-6 raucous affair -- The Kris Letang Show -- from back on Jan. 24. No word yet on whether Aleksander Barkov or Sam Bennett are able to finally return for Florida. Two games into his second tenure with the Maple Leafs, shot-blocking machine Luke Schenn is already set to face former teammates in Vancouver. A game in which we should also see Matt Murray (ankle) make his first start for the Leafs in well over six weeks.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m. ET, Canada Life Centre

We were supposed to be subjected to a battle of the backups Saturday after Connor Hellebuyck and Stuart Skinner faced off in the first of a home-and-home set Friday. That was before the Jets' starter got yanked after two periods in what appeared to be a move to reserve him for the next day's action back home. However it shakes out, we're likely to see a fair bit of scoring from both sides after the Oilers -- including a ramped-up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- peppered Hellebuyck/David Rittich for six Friday, while Edmonton's Jack Campbell has proven himself capable this season of surrendering a few as well.

7 p.m. ET, Canadian Tire Centre

Brand new to the Blue Jackets, goalie Michael Hutchinson appears loosely slated to make his first NHL start of the season - 11th altogether since 2019-20 - while his limited AHL work this campaign has been mediocre at best. Unless, of course, Elvis Merzlikins is tapped to start his second in as many days. The Senators have scored a total of 22 goals in their past four games. And new defender Jacob Chychrun is still only settling in. You have to like the home side to put up a few in this match-up.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Gabriel Vilardi, Los Angeles Kings (23.6%): The ultra-streaky young forward is in a groove right now, with three goals and an assist on 12 shots in his past four games. He's also skating on the Kings' top power play. With L.A. scheduled to host the Blues, Vilardi is one of my favorite fantasy assets altogether this busy Saturday.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Pierre Engvall, New York Islanders (0.2%): Gauging from Friday's practice, the former Maple Leaf appears set to launch his Islanders' career on a top line with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee. While I wouldn't count on Engvall sticking in that role long-term, he's definitely worth an immediate roll of the Daily-Fantasy dice against the visiting Red Wings.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

John Klingberg, Minnesota Wild (55.6%): If indeed ready to go for his new squad, Klingberg makes for an interesting fantasy play against the Flames. Said to be "very, very excited" to join the Wild, the puck-moving, offensive-defenseman will want to make the best impression, as early as possible. Never underestimate the power of adrenaline.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals (3.9%): Immigration issues all ironed out -- an issue earlier in the week -- the Capitals' newest D-man is projected to fly out of the gates on Washington's No. 1 power play. Against the Sharks.

Goalies

Darcy Kuemper (projected), Washington Capitals (88.8%): Facing the skeletal and shuffled-about crew in San Jose, this match isn't one for the Capitals and/or Kuemper to squander.

