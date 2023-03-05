Sunday's five-game schedule kicks off with a mid-afternoon matinee between Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Hurricanes in Carolina. Matters are becoming a bit tense for the Lightning, who have lost five of their past six. After beating the playoff-bound 'Canes and Devils this past week, the Knights host the tumbling Canadiens. Former long-time King Jonathan Quick is tapped to make his Vegas debut against a very beatable Montreal club. The well-out-of-it Flyers welcome the Red Wings, who are, at minimum, unfolding the white flag themselves after dropping five-straight, including Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Later, the Devils visit the Coyotes in the desert, where Timo Meier is loosely expected to make his New Jersey debut on a scoring line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. The ex-Shark is also slotted in on the club's No. 1 power play. The Kraken wrap up Sunday's slate by hauling their three-game win streak into Colorado. Former Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer is coming off two strong wins for Seattle in Detroit and Columbus, while the home side is reeling a bit after conceding seven in each of their past two contests versus the Devils and Stars (Saturday).

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes (42.7%)

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (45.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (15.5%)

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (3.1%)

Goalies