          Sunday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

          Marcus Pettersson projects as a solid deep-league defenseman for fantasy managers on Sunday. Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images
          Only two sets of fresh legs this Sunday, belonging to the Flames (vs. Senators) and Ducks (vs. Predators), following Saturday's jammed 15-game schedule. Noteworthy matchups include the second of a home-and-home set between the Bruins and Red Wings, after Detroit blew a 2-0 lead in Boston the previous afternoon. Patrick Kane - who's discovered his scoring touch with New York - battles Pittsburgh alongside the rest of the Rangers, while Carolina is hoping to bounce back after falling 4-0 to the Knights when visiting the Devils.

          As for Vegas, AHL call-up Jiri Patera is loosely expected to make his NHL debut in St. Louis, after Jonathan Quick pitched a 33-save shutout of the Hurricanes on Saturday. Adin Hill is still dealing with a lower-body injury. Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy versus Winnipeg's David Rittich in Florida, unless Connor Hellebuyck starts his second in as many days.

