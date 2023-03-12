Only two sets of fresh legs this Sunday, belonging to the Flames (vs. Senators) and Ducks (vs. Predators), following Saturday's jammed 15-game schedule. Noteworthy matchups include the second of a home-and-home set between the Bruins and Red Wings, after Detroit blew a 2-0 lead in Boston the previous afternoon. Patrick Kane - who's discovered his scoring touch with New York - battles Pittsburgh alongside the rest of the Rangers, while Carolina is hoping to bounce back after falling 4-0 to the Knights when visiting the Devils.
As for Vegas, AHL call-up Jiri Patera is loosely expected to make his NHL debut in St. Louis, after Jonathan Quick pitched a 33-save shutout of the Hurricanes on Saturday. Adin Hill is still dealing with a lower-body injury. Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy versus Winnipeg's David Rittich in Florida, unless Connor Hellebuyck starts his second in as many days.
Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines
All times Eastern.
Mid-tier fantasy forwards
Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (47.0%)
Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (61.4%)
Mikael Granlund, Pittsburgh Penguins (40.3%)
Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay (40.6%)
Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild (48.7%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards
Dillon Dube, Calgary Flames (5.1%)
Jack McBain, Arizona Coyotes (0.7%)
Vladislav Namestnikov, Winnipeg Jets (0.7%)
Sammy Blais, St. Louis Blues (0.3%)
Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights (19.6%)
Tommy Novak, Nashville Predators (4.7%)
Brock McGinn, Anaheim Ducks (0.5%)
Mid-tier fantasy defensemen
John Klingberg, Minnesota Wild (57.6%)
Dmitry Orlov, Boston Bruins (42.0%)
K'Andre Miller, New York Rangers (23.6%)
Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (21.8%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen
Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (7.9%)
Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (3.7%)
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (68.7%)
Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (75.4%)
Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild (57.9%)
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (96.4%)