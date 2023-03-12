Only two sets of fresh legs this Sunday, belonging to the Flames (vs. Senators) and Ducks (vs. Predators), following Saturday's jammed 15-game schedule. Noteworthy matchups include the second of a home-and-home set between the Bruins and Red Wings, after Detroit blew a 2-0 lead in Boston the previous afternoon. Patrick Kane - who's discovered his scoring touch with New York - battles Pittsburgh alongside the rest of the Rangers, while Carolina is hoping to bounce back after falling 4-0 to the Knights when visiting the Devils.

As for Vegas, AHL call-up Jiri Patera is loosely expected to make his NHL debut in St. Louis, after Jonathan Quick pitched a 33-save shutout of the Hurricanes on Saturday. Adin Hill is still dealing with a lower-body injury. Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy versus Winnipeg's David Rittich in Florida, unless Connor Hellebuyck starts his second in as many days.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (7.9%)

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (3.7%)

Goalies