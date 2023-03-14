Fantasy-relevant storylines galore speckle Tuesday's hectic 12-game schedule, beginning with the Montreal Canadiens hoping to put Monday's 8-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche quickly behind them when visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils face each other for the first time this season (and again Thursday, then Sunday). The Washington Capitals - desperate to remain in the Eastern playoff conversation - endeavor to extend their run of success against Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner suffered a 4-0 defeat to Washington in late December, before surrendering five goals through only two periods in a 6-3 loss Feb. 25.

Without Andrei Svechnikov (knee), the Carolina Hurricanes aspire to rediscover their scoring touch against the Winnipeg Jets, after potting just one goal in their past three. Whether Svechnikov is able to return at all this season appears the more enduring concern, while second medical opinions are sought. After dropping two of their past three(!), the Boston Bruins strive to get back on dominating track in Chicago. Requiring just about every possible point to remain in the playoff picture, the Calgary Flames visit the Arizona Coyotes; a match-up that struck as more favorable for Calgary before Arizona's recent five-game run of losing just the once in regulation. The New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings wrap matters up late in what presents as a rather low-scoring affair in California.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

9 p.m., Rogers Place, Watch live on ESPN+

These two sides combined for nine goals in their first meeting on Feb. 11, with the NHL's most potent offense (Oilers) pitching in six. Up until a fat week ago, the Sens were serving as one of the league's most productive sides, post-All Star break. Brady Tkachuk is extra irritated and Tim Stutzle wants nothing better than to score in McDavid's house. Stuart Skinner surrendered six to Toronto on Saturday, while Mads Sogaard has given up at least four through his past three starts (although Ottawa's defense hasn't been the greatest help in that regard). This tilt has "lively score fest" written all over it.

10 p.m., Rogers Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Averaging 5.38 goals/game, Dallas is 6-1-1 since Feb. 27. Over that same stretch, Vancouver is 5-1-0 with 3.50 goals/game - the bulk of scoring counting most recently. The other Matt Murray is projected to start his second ever NHL game for the road team. Play all your prominent fantasy Stars and Canucks outside of he crease, plus a few outliers listed below.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins (28.4%): I like Evgeni Malkin's linemate's chances of adding to his recent run of nine goals in eight games this Tuesday. As mentioned, the Penguins are hosting a Montreal club that allowed eight to Colorado the previous evening.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals (16.8%): Anchoring the Capitals' top power play, the former Toronto defenseman has one goal and seven assists in four games (plus-six), including two points with the extra skater. Sandin is also averaging more than 25 minutes/contest with his new club. Right now, the 23-year-old is posting fantasy points in ESPN.com standard leagues (3.3) on pace with the league's very best (Cale Makar, Jacob Trouba).

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (9.0%)

Jake Anderson, Ottawa Senators (11.3%)

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (4.4%)

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (8.3%)

Goalies

Jonathan Quick (projected), Vegas Golden Knights (23.8%): Don't look now, but Quick is a perfect 3-0 - boasting a .939 SV% and 1.97 GAA - with his new club in Vegas. The Flyers are averaging a league-worst 1.50 goals/game since Feb. 21, and their power play stinks.

