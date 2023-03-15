No Kirill Kaprizov. No Artturi Lehkonen. Probably no Alex Ovechkin. A few key figures we've come to count on in fantasy competition this season remain, or are freshly, missing from Wednesday's limited four-game action. Which means others will be tasked to step up in their respective steads, including a depth forward in Colorado and one call-up from the Iowa Wild.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Capital One Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Dylan Cozens scored a hattrick and tossed in an assist in an eventual 7-4 victory for the Sabres the last time these two clubs met on Feb. 26. That was without Alex Tuch in the lineup - the same top-line winger who scored twice against the Maple Leafs is his first healthy game back on Monday. In addition to ensuring the likes of Cozens, Tuch, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, and Rasmus Dahlin are active in conventional play - with a four-game slate there are likely no decisions to be made there - I'm also looking to less prominent assets like Jack Quinn and J.J. Peterka as streaming/Daily Fantasy options. Washington backup Charlie Lindgren is expected to sub in for Darcy Kuemper for the first time since facing this same Buffalo club back in February. Even without Alex Ovechkin, who's considered day-to-day, a few goals from the home side in helping to bust through the 'over' wouldn't surprise me either.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Samuel Walker, Minnesota Wild (0.0%): Called up from the AHL a few days ago, Walker is expected to slide into Minnesota's lineup in place of Marcus Foligno (lower-body injury) against the Blues on Wednesday. More intriguingly, the 23-year-old was spotted in practice on a top line with Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello. No one else has taken over Kirill Kaprizov's usual spot and run with it, so why not? Walker is managing well enough in his first post-college pro season, scoring 25 goals and 20 assists in 50 contests with the Iowa Wild. He potted his one and only NHL goal last tour, in late December.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (23.5%): The veteran defenseman has two goals and 13 assists in his past 13 games, which works out to an average of 2.3 fantasy points/contest in ESPN.com standard leagues. I'm all over Fowler against backup Semyon Varlamov - who hasn't been great overall of late - and an Islanders team playing their second in as many nights.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche (16.1%): A goal and six assists in seven games, including two points with the extra skater, certainly merits a play against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. While he's no Cale Makar (who is though?), Girard remains largely available. And 2.3 fantasy points/contest is nothing at which to sneeze.

See also:

Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals (19.4%)

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (66.1%): The Minnesota netminder is 5-0, with a .957 SV% and 1.38 GAA, this past month. In his one appearance against St. Louis this season - on New Year's Eve - Fleury held the Blues to two goals on 31 shots for a 5-2 victory.