A five-game slate features plenty of offensive firepower, with four of the top five teams for goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month (Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers) in action. The Kings also rank eighth in that metric, so we have five of the top 10.

The Senators, Panthers, Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames are also playing on Tuesday, so there is some potential for backup goaltenders making an appearance.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins

7 p.m., PPG Paints Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

As one might expect when both NHL goaltenders are injured, the Sens have allowed 34 goals in the past seven games, which is 4.86 per game. The Penguins should be hungry in this one after being dismantled by the New York Rangers on Saturday. Dig as deep as Jason Zucker (10 goals in past 15 games) for a start, but maybe not as far as Bryan Rust (five points in past 15). The Senators have lost five straight as they give up all those goals, but have still managed to chip in some offense on occasion. If you are looking for value plays from the Sens, Rookie Ridly Greig is getting another chance in the top six, Travis Hamonic is making fantasy noise thanks to his new defense partner (Jakob Chychrun) and Jake Sanderson is getting an opportunity to quarterback the top power-play unit.

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

9:30 p.m., Rogers Place, Watch live on ESPN+

When the teams met in January, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had three points in a 7-1 rout by the Oilers. The Sharks aren't as good as they were in January, so expect more of the same. Losers of 11 of their past 12, the Sharks are a feasting ground for opponents, not the other way around. Kailer Yamamoto is still -- somehow -- holding onto top-six minutes and he did score in his last outing. While Mattias Ekholm is not just here for the defense, as his three-assist outing in his last game brought him to seven helpers in nine games with the Oilers. And yes, Evan Bouchard is still available in some leagues and still very much worthy of starting as the power-play QB.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau, W, Calgary Flames (88.8%): On paper, I like Huberdeau's new line assignment with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Alex Chiasson, W, Detroit Red Wings (1.3%): The Panthers penalty kill is a weak point and Chiasson has been doing what Chiasson does, which is stand in front of the net on the power play.

Evan Rodrigues, C/W, Colorado Avalanche (9.5%): Use him until further notice. Rodrigues has the top-line assignment with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Ridly Greig, C, Ottawa Senators (0.2%): With nothing to show from Shane Pinto after his latest top-six stint, the Sens have gone back to Greig on the second line with Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux.

Jason Zucker, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (30.7%)

Mikael Backlund, C, Calgary Flames (19.8%)

Kailer Yamamoto, W, Edmonton Oilers (5.0%)

Eetu Luostarinen, C/W, Florida Panthers (2.2%)

Alexander Barabanov, W, San Jose Sharks (3.9%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators (12.0%): The power play has not been the problem, going 3-for-8 in the past two games, so maybe the current configuration stays. If so, you want Sanderson in your lineup. The Sens are using him as the sole defenseman on the four-forward top unit, while reserving Jakob Chychrun and Thomas Chabot as a pair on the second unit.

Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers (65.5%)

Brandon Montour, D, Florida Panthers (91.6%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Jordan Spence, D, Los Angeles Kings (0.1%): If Sean Durzi is still sideline for this contest, Spence is an intriguing option. The Kings handed him the reins of the secondary power-play unit with Durzi out. He has the offense, with 83 points in 96 career AHL games.

Travis Hamonic, D, Ottawa Senators (2.2%)

Mattias Ekholm, D, Edmonton Oilers (12.9%)

Simon Edvinsson, D, Detroit Red Wings (0.3%)

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers (64.8%): Earning one of the game's three stars in both previous matchups with the Red Wings this season, Bobrovsky should have full confidence coming into this third and final meeting. He's earned his team at least a point in six consecutive games and has been in the crease for 12 straight. The Red Wings rank 32nd in the past month in goals per 60 at five-on-five, so the threat is muted at best. With the Philadelphia Flyers on the docket in a back-to-back set on Tuesday, we could see Alex Lyon draw in Monday or Tuesday. Both matchups are equally weak when it comes to offense, so it could be either night and Lyon will be a decent streamer in either case.

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers (42.5%): Obviously, Skinner is a fantastic start against the feeble offense of the Sharks. What you need to watch out for now is the Oilers starting to sneak in more Jack Campbell ahead of the playoffs. We should see Campbell in either this game or on Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes, as Skinner has now started a stretch of six in a row. With a back-to-back next Monday-Tuesday against the Coyotes and Golden Knights, maybe Campbell gets to double-dip against Arizona over the next week? But, for the record, Campbell might be an OK start here against the Sharks, who are objectively worse on offense than the Coyotes, if he gets the call.