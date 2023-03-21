Tuesday's frenzied 13-game slate blasts off with what presents as an intriguing showdown between the Hurricanes and New York in Manhattan. The Rangers have outscored their opponents 17-2 in their three most recent contests. The Panthers - now in a playoff spot - project to start Alex Lyon in Philadelphia after Sergei Bobrovsky helped beat the Red Wings in Detroit on Monday. One interesting interconference contest features the Wild and Devils, while the Predators versus the Sabres is another. Fun fact: Both Nashville (without Roman Josi) and Buffalo lost 7-0 to their respective opponents in the Rangers and Bruins on Sunday.

On ESPN+, we're treated to the 'Battle of the Ilyas' (Samsonov vs. Sorokin) as the Maple Leafs visit their captain's old squad at UBS Arena. Out west, Jonathan Quick aspires to rebound off his first loss with Vegas versus the loosey-goosey, nothing-to-lose Canucks. If Philipp Grubauer still feels lousy, Martin Jones is tapped to start for Seattle on the road in Dallas. Moving on to Anaheim, and still in the potential playoff mix, the Flames hope to quickly recover from Monday's debilitating 8-2 loss to the Kings. It's worth noting that John Gibson was flat-out superb 11 days ago, stopping 36 of 37 in his only meeting with Calgary this season.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Columbus Blues Jackets at Washington Capitals

7 p.m., Capital One Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Between Daniil Tarasov and Michael Hutchinson - Elvis Merzlikins is attending to a personal matter back in Latvia - the Blue Jackets are surrendering goals with unparalleled generosity these days. On average, 5.43/game, as it happens. With their playoff aspirations on life support, but not yet set to pull the plug, the Capitals should rack up a few in this lopsided tilt, garnering contributions from mid-tier fantasy assets like T.J. Oshie, Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson, and defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Ovechkin and Co. have yet to lose to Columbus this season, collecting 11 goals through three contests. Plus, keep in mind, if Evgeny Kuznetsov (DTD) isn't able to suit up, Nicklas Backstrom is likely to rejoin the home side's top six.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (63.0%): The top-line forward has a pair of goals and three helpers in his past two contests. Rolling again after a brief hiccup, the Bruins host (projected) goalie Mads Sogaard (.881 SV%/3.49 GAA) and the rest of a travelling Senators club coming off Monday's tight 2-1 win in Pittsburgh. That victory largely thanks to an outstanding performance in net from AHL part-timer Dylan Ferguson.

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning (71.3%): Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Point's linemate erupted for a hat-trick on seven shots against the Canadiens three days ago.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars (2.8%): Centering a line with veterans Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov appears to suit the rookie just fine. With seven goals and four assists in his past 12, the teen is currently riding a four-game scoring streak. That most recent haul including a goal and assist in Seattle only days ago.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets (7.5%): While blocking an unhealthy number of shots of late, he also ranks as a top-10 defender in hits (past 30 days). If your fantasy league rewards those two categories, adding the Columbus blueliner is an easy way to pad your daily/weekly haul. Then enjoy the extra fantasy fireworks when Peeke serves up the odd assist.

Jani Hakanpaa, Dallas Stars (5.0%)

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes (9.1%)

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals (5.1%): The Capitals need this win at home, and the Blue Jackets are 1-6-1 in their past eight.

