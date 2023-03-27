For the first time this season, Connor McDavid slips out of the top spot in these rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings. So, naturally, it will be the last ranking of the season.

When the rest of the season is as little as eight games for some teams, a projection-based ranking engine like this one starts to get a little funky. But we'll do one more ranking as the head-to-head championship begins and points leagues get down to the final games.

McDavid is far and away the best fantasy player this season but, for the next two weeks as the season winds down, Nathan MacKinnon gets the edge. The one-game advantage for MacKinnon is enough to just edge out McDavid for fantasy projections, despite McDavid's advantage in per-game production.

In fact, let's have a look at the goals against per 60 of the opponents of each team for the rest of the schedule again. I've posted this chart a few times over the past couple of weeks, but it changes and updates as the goals against per 60 of teams change.

Strength of schedule Team Games left - March 27 Opponents goals against/60 Avalanche 10 32.92 Kraken 10 32.39 Hurricanes 10 32.21 Flyers 10 32.13 Sabres 10 31.10 Oilers 9 30.52 Rangers 9 30.18 Red Wings 10 30.01 Canucks 9 29.84 Blue Jackets 10 29.46 Kings 9 29.32 Bruins 9 28.90 Stars 9 28.82 Panthers 9 28.69 Maple Leafs 9 28.55 Senators 9 28.44 Ducks 9 28.18 Predators 10 27.90 Blackhawks 9 27.70 Devils 9 27.50 Penguins 9 27.35 Flames 8 27.30 Wild 9 27.26 Golden Knights 9 27.22 Coyotes 8 26.71 Sharks 9 26.67 Canadiens 9 26.56 Blues 9 26.01 Jets 8 24.69 Islanders 8 24.25 Capitals 8 22.80 Lightning 8 22.75

With only eight to 10 games remaining, the strength of schedule is having a larger impact on the rankings, as there is no time left for ebbs and flows. You'll see Kraken and Avalanche players rising, while Lightning and Capitals players are falling in the rankings.

Of course, in a game as chaotic as hockey we can and will see defiance of these expected outcomes. But even still, pay attention to this schedule as you set your lineup for the final two weeks. Brandon Hagel has been great this season, but does Eeli Tolvanen or Oliver Bjorkstrand offer your team a better chance to put up points in the final weeks?

The opposite concern of this, which is a bigger consideration in season-long formats, is how close you are getting to your games-played maximums. You will see "View Game Maximums" in the bottom left corner of your "My Team" page. This will show you if any of your roster positions will become dead space as the end of the season approaches. If you go over the maximum at any point, the rest of the starts from that position will not count.

But this will also tell you if you are lagging behind the potential maximum in any position. In that case, you can make the decision to attempt to squeeze out some additional starts.

Forward notes

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Valeri Nichushkin, W, Colorado Avalanche (up 34 spots to No. 25): Aside from the schedule advantage that the Avs have, a brief injury absence by Evan Rodrigues forced the Avs to push Nichushkin to the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. They stayed together when Rodrigues returned on Sunday. They've only played 55 minutes at five-on-five together (prior to Sunday's game), but a 62.5% Corsi share suggests this is a solid combination. Plus, they have tons of experience on the ice together on the power play.

Nikita Kucherov, W, Tampa Bay Lightning (down nine spots to No. 28): Opposite to the Avalanche is the schedule of the Lightning. With the fewest remaining games and worst schedule when it comes to opponent goals against per 60, the Lightning probably won't be difference-makers in the final two weeks.

Martin Necas, C/W, Carolina Hurricanes (up 60 spots to No. 36): The injuries to the top six have left the Canes leaning on Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Necas as a top line of late. Whether Teravainen stays there or not, the absence of Andrei Svechnikov secures Necas as Aho's winger for the stretch run. Necas has seven points in seven games since Svechnikov bowed out on the season.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, W, Montreal Canadiens (up 61 spots to No. 77): The Habs, relative to the Habs, are getting a touch healthier with the return of Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher. Harvey-Pinard had a hot start to his run with the Canadiens, but has been in the doldrums for a while. That said, the Canadiens have stuck with him as a spark plug next to Nick Suzuki and the returning bodies are boosting the top six. The hat trick on Saturday shows just how solid he can be.

Tyson Foerster, W, Philadelphia Flyers (enters top 250 at No. 105): The Flyers are pushing to the finish line to set up their 2023-24 season. Part of that is getting Foerster some serious reps with the big club. Since being called up, he has seven points in eight games. He's also getting top power-play time with Owen Tippett.

Brad Marchand, W, Boston Bruins (down 43 spots to No. 119): With their position in the standings all locked up, we will start to see more games like the one on Sunday in which Patrice Bergeron, Hampus Lindholm and Marchand sat out. The Stanley Cup playoffs matter more than regular-season records, so don't be surprised to see some "maintenance" days ahead for some Bruins.

Eeli Tolvanen, W, Seattle Kraken (up 73 spots to No. 127): Not just Tolvanen, but consider Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Daniel Sprong or even Brandon Tanev, depending on your league's depth. The Kraken have the maximum 10 games remaining with one of the better opponent goals against per 60.

Defense notes

John Carlson, D, Washington Capitals (up 149 spots to No. 29): Back and back to his old tricks as one of the premier offensive defensemen in the league, Carlson returned to the Caps on Thursday, picked up three points (all on the power play) in three games and fired 10 shots on goal. Sorry, Rasmus Sandin, but your run on the blue line is over for now.

Mattias Ekholm, D, Edmonton Oilers (up 50 spots to No. 188): A spirited new member of the Oilers, Ekholm ranks 27th among defensemen in fantasy points in the past month, which is a fair improvement since he wasn't fantasy relevant prior to the trade. He's not getting power-play time or anything special; this is just what happens when an above-average defender settles in on an offense-first team.

Filip Hronek, D, Vancouver Canucks (up 41 spots to No. 203): Finally making his Canucks debut, Hronek was spotted patrolling the blue line on the advantage along with Quinn Hughes. The Red Wings rarely deployed a two-defenseman advantage, so this is a good spot if Hronek can hold it down for the last two weeks. The Canucks offense, especially at the top of the lineup, is not among their problems.

Goaltender notes

Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars (up two spots No. 15): Despite some of Oettinger's weaker performances of the season all coming lately (fatigue in his first run as starter?), the Stars remain a good place to bank on goaltending for the remainder thanks to the schedule. They have the lowest average opponents' goals for per 60 in their remaining nine games. The Stars are also in a spot in the standings so that most of those remaining nine games will really matter for their playoff position.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning (down 22 spots to No. 40): As alluded to already, the Bolts have a rough schedule, but it's not just about their opponent goals against per 60, but also their opponent goals for per 60. Vasilevskiy should still be in lineups, of course, but success is not going to be easy. There is also a chance the Lightning get into a spot in the standings within the next 10 days that they can't catch the Maple Leafs, but also can't be caught by the Panthers -- in which case we could get a dose of Brian Elliott to run out the season.

ESPN fantasy NHL top-250 rankings

1. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Col (F1)

2. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (F2)

3. Cale Makar, D, Col (D1)

4. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (F3)

5. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Col (F4)

6. Alexandar Georgiev, G, Col (G1)

7. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Edm (F5)

8. David Pastrnak, RW, Bos (F6)

9. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (F7)

10. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (F8)

11. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Fla (F9)

12. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D2)

13. Tim Stutzle, LW, Ott (F10)

14. J.T. Miller, C, Van (F11)

15. Jake Oettinger, G, Dal (G2)

16. Tage Thompson, C, Buf (F12)

17. Aleksander Barkov, C, Fla (F13)

18. John Tavares, C, Tor (F14)

19. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G3)

20. Jason Robertson, LW, Dal (F15)

21. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (F16)

22. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G4)

23. Moritz Seider, D, Det (D3)

24. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (F17)

25. Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Col (F18)

26. Linus Ullmark, G, Bos (G5)

27. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, StL (F19)

28. Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB (F20)

29. John Carlson, D, Wsh (D4)

30. Clayton Keller, C, Ari (F21)

31. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G6)

32. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (F22)

33. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (F23)

34. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D5)

35. Filip Gustavsson, G, Min (G7)

36. Martin Necas, C, Car (F24)

37. Sebastian Aho, C, Car (F25)

38. Timo Meier, RW, NJ (F26)

39. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (F27)

40. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G8)

41. Nico Hischier, C, NJ (F28)

42. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (F29)

43. William Nylander, RW, Tor (F30)

44. Jared McCann, LW, Sea (F31)

45. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgk (D6)

46. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D7)

47. Alex Tuch, RW, Buf (F32)

48. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (F33)

49. Anze Kopitar, C, LA (F34)

50. Roope Hintz, C, Dal (F35)

51. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (F36)

52. Kris Letang, D, Pit (D8)

53. Jack Eichel, C, Vgk (F37)

54. Brayden Point, C, TB (F38)

55. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D9)

56. Juuse Saros, G, Nsh (G9)

57. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bos (D10)

58. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Min (G10)

59. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D11)

60. Brent Burns, D, Car (D12)

61. Thatcher Demko, G, Van (G11)

62. Jordan Kyrou, C, StL (F39)

63. Vince Dunn, D, Sea (D13)

64. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D14)

65. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D15)

66. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dal (D16)

67. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bos (F40)

68. Jeremy Swayman, G, Bos (G12)

69. Evan Bouchard, D, Edm (D17)

70. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D18)

71. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D19)

72. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D20)

73. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Fla (G13)

74. Jake DeBrusk, LW, Bos (F41)

75. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (F42)

76. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (F43)

77. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW, Mon (F44)

78. Vitek Vanecek, G, NJ (G14)

79. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (F45)

80. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (F46)

81. Darcy Kuemper, G, Wsh (G15)

82. Brandon Montour, D, Fla (D21)

83. Ilya Samsonov, G, Tor (G16)

84. Joonas Korpisalo, G, LA (G17)

85. Stuart Skinner, G, Edm (G18)

86. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pit (F47)

87. Mike Matheson, D, Mon (D22)

88. Owen Tippett, RW, Phi (F48)

89. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (F49)

90. Seth Jones, D, Chi (D23)

91. Jamie Benn, LW, Dal (F50)

92. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D24)

93. Pheonix Copley, G, LA (0)

94. Joe Pavelski, RW, Dal (F51)

95. Shea Theodore, D, Vgk (D25)

96. Tommy Novak, C, Nsh (F52)

97. Dmitry Orlov, D, Bos (D26)

98. Philipp Grubauer, G, Sea (G19)

99. Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Van (F53)

100. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D27)

101. Matt Duchene, C, Nsh (F54)

102. Adam Larsson, D, Sea (D28)

103. Bowen Byram, D, Col (D29)

104. Frederik Andersen, G, Car (G20)

105. Tyson Foerster, RW, Phi (F55)

106. J.T. Compher, RW, Col (F56)

107. Patrick Kane, RW, NYR (F57)

108. Dylan Cozens, C, Buf (F58)

109. Jared Spurgeon, D, Min (D30)

110. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D31)

111. Dawson Mercer, C, NJ (F59)

112. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (F60)

113. Justin Faulk, D, StL (D32)

114. Claude Giroux, LW, Ott (F61)

115. Devon Toews, D, Col (D33)

116. Jake Walman, D, Det (D34)

117. Samuel Girard, D, Col (D35)

118. Juuso Valimaki, D, Ari (D36)

119. Brad Marchand, LW, Bos (F62)

120. Nick Schmaltz, C, Ari (F63)

121. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (F64)

122. Logan Couture, C, SJ (F65)

123. Zach Hyman, LW, Edm (F66)

124. Jacob Markstrom, G, Cgy (G21)

125. Matt Boldy, LW, Min (F67)

126. Philip Tomasino, C, Nsh (F68)

127. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Sea (F69)

128. Adrian Kempe, C, LA (F70)

129. David Savard, D, Mon (D37)

130. Hampus Lindholm, D, Bos (D38)

131. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cls (F71)

132. Pavel Dorofeyev, RW, Vgk (F72)

133. Jakub Vrana, C, StL (F73)

134. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Car (D39)

135. Sam Reinhart, RW, Fla (F74)

136. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G22)

137. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Wpg (F75)

138. Kirby Dach, C, Mon (F76)

139. Rickard Rakell, C, Pit (F77)

140. Brayden Schenn, C, StL (F78)

141. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (F79)

142. Jesper Bratt, RW, NJ (F80)

143. Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (F81)

144. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D40)

145. Carter Verhaeghe, C, Fla (F82)

146. Evander Kane, LW, Edm (F83)

147. Jason Zucker, LW, Pit (F84)

148. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (F85)

149. Colton Parayko, D, StL (D41)

150. Kevin Fiala, C, LA (F86)

151. Ivan Barbashev, C, Vgk (F87)

152. Torey Krug, D, StL (D42)

153. Tyson Barrie, D, Nsh (D43)

154. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Ott (F88)

155. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, LA (F89)

156. Drake Batherson, C, Ott (F90)

157. Jake Sanderson, D, Ott (D44)

158. Chris Kreider, LW, NYR (F91)

159. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (F92)

160. Andrew Peeke, D, Cls (D45)

161. Alec Martinez, D, Vgk (D46)

162. Brayden McNabb, D, Vgk (D47)

163. Brandon Hagel, LW, TB (F93)

164. Mats Zuccarello, RW, Min (F94)

165. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, NYR (F95)

166. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Vgk (F96)

167. Gabriel Vilardi, C, LA (F97)

168. Jonathan Quick, G, Vgk (G23)

169. Alex Chiasson, RW, Det (F98)

170. Robert Thomas, C, StL (F99)

171. Bo Horvat, C, NYI (F100)

172. Phillip Danault, C, LA (F101)

173. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G24)

174. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (F102)

175. Tom Wilson, RW, Wsh (F103)

176. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Car (G25)

177. Jeff Petry, D, Pit (D48)

178. Luke Evangelista, RW, Nsh (F104)

179. Ryan McDonagh, D, Nsh (D49)

180. Ryan Hartman, RW, Min (F105)

181. Scott Laughton, C, Phi (F106)

182. Tyler Toffoli, RW, Cgy (F107)

183. Sam Bennett, LW, Fla (F108)

184. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR (D50)

185. Drew Doughty, D, LA (D51)

186. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (F109)

187. Jake McCabe, D, Tor (D52)

188. Mattias Ekholm, D, Edm (D53)

189. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (F110)

190. Adam Boqvist, D, Cls (D54)

191. Dylan Strome, C, Wsh (F111)

192. Brock Nelson, C, NYI (F112)

193. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D55)

194. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, NYI (F113)

195. Anders Lee, LW, NYI (F114)

196. Mikael Backlund, C, Cgy (F115)

197. Tony DeAngelo, D, Phi (D56)

198. Ville Husso, G, Det (G26)

199. Mikey Anderson, D, LA (D57)

200. Sammy Blais, LW, StL (F116)

201. Matt Roy, D, LA (D58)

202. Matty Beniers, C, Sea (F117)

203. Filip Hronek, D, Van (D59)

204. Lawson Crouse, LW, Ari (F118)

205. Reilly Smith, RW, Vgk (F119)

206. T.J. Oshie, RW, Wsh (F120)

207. Travis Hamonic, D, Ott (D60)

208. David Krejci, C, Bos (F121)

209. Radko Gudas, D, Fla (D61)

210. Barrett Hayton, C, Ari (F122)

211. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D62)

212. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Sea (F123)

213. Kirill Marchenko, LW, Cls (F124)

214. Matt Murray, G, Tor (G27)

215. Anthony Duclair, LW, Fla (F125)

216. Connor Clifton, D, Bos (D63)

217. Kasperi Kapanen, RW, StL (F126)

218. Evan Rodrigues, C, Col (F127)

219. Sean Durzi, D, LA (D64)

220. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Car (F128)

221. Tyler Seguin, C, Dal (F129)

222. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (F130)

223. Ivan Provorov, D, Phi (D65)

224. Nicolas Roy, C, Vgk (F131)

225. Frank Vatrano, LW, Ana (F132)

226. Taylor Raddysh, RW, Chi (0)

227. Damon Severson, D, NJ (D66)

228. Jaccob Slavin, D, Car (D67)

229. Brady Skjei, D, Car (D68)

230. Trevor Zegras, C, Ana (F133)

231. Jamie Oleksiak, D, Sea (D69)

232. Cam Fowler, D, Ana (D70)

233. Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Car (F134)

234. Brandon Tanev, LW, Sea (F135)

235. Devon Levi, G, Buf (G28)

236. Yanni Gourde, LW, Sea (F136)

237. MacKenzie Weegar, D, Cgy (D71)

238. Alexander Barabanov, LW, SJ (F137)

239. Joey Daccord, G, Sea (G29)

240. Joel Edmundson, D, Mon (D72)

241. Morgan Frost, C, Phi (F138)

242. Daniel Sprong, RW, Sea (F139)

243. Joel Farabee, LW, Phi (F140)

244. Noah Cates, LW, Phi (F141)

245. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Phi (D73)

246. Joel Hofer, G, StL (G30)

247. William Karlsson, C, Vgk (F142)

248. Tyler Myers, D, Van (D74)

249. Jack Roslovic, C, Cls (F143)

250. J.J. Moser, D, Ari (D75)

Dropped out