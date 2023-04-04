Tuesday's 11-game schedule launches with gusto when three of four legitimate Wild Card hopefuls in the East get going at 7 p.m., two of them going head-to-head. We could see Devon Levi make his second NHL start when the Sabres visit the Panthers (Alex Lyon) after playing well enough to earn the win against the Rangers on Friday. While game No. 2 is always a different challenge for a newbie goalie, especially on the road, having Tage Thompson back in the lineup - a healthy possibility - offers Buffalo's entire squad a significant boost. One point up on the Panthers for the second position, the Penguins visit the Devils in New Jersey. Which isn't a nothing game for the home side either.

Out west, it's Jonathan Quick versus Kevin Lankinen as both the Golden Knights and Nashville play for a second time in as many days - the banged-up Predators the more desperate of the two, after losing 5-1 to the Stars on Monday. Without Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and others, Nashville's path to spring hockey grows increasingly steep, day by day. Plus, Vegas is feeling good after beating the Wild in a shootout hours earlier.

Elsewhere, while the Flames host the rebuilding Blackhawks, we'll see if the Kraken have any goal-scoring gas left in the tank in Vancouver after lighting up the Coyotes 8-1 the previous evening. Seattle has shifted between sizzling-hot and ice-cold almost game by game in recent play - a concern to be sure. But when they're on, Jared McCann and Co. are tough to beat. We're also treated to a possible playoff preview when the Oilers visit the Kings at Crypton.com Arena. The last time these two sides met - less than a week ago - Stuart Skinner made 43 saves in a tight 2-0 shutout. We could easily be in for another low-scoring affair, favoring either side, when the final horn blows.

As always this time of year, keep a view of resting players in certain matchups - like when the Maple Leafs host the Blues Jackets. With a view to having healthier bodies for the postseason, Sheldon Keefe is rotating some regulars our of the lineup. No point in enlisting Mitch Marner, for example, if he's sitting in the press box.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

8 p.m.,Enterprise Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Most of Tuesday's ramification-filled slate will see several teams gain/lose ground in their respective divisions, perhaps even shuffling positions for better or worse, if not climb into or fall out of playoff spots altogether. Then the Flyers play the Blues. A match that, however inconsequential as far as the postseason goes, remains rich with largely untapped fantasy value. Brayden Schenn is on a warrior-like tear, while more than a few supporting cast members (see: Brandon Saad) are punching above their fantasy weight. Philly's Morgan Frost - who played nearly 24 minutes in Pittsburgh over the weekend - has five goals and six assists in eight contests. The fantasy points still count even when the games themselves carry lesser weight.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (57.6%): If his playing days in Vancouver are indeed coming to an end, Boeser at least appears committed to wrapping up his tenure with a bang. Skating alongside J.T. Miller, the winger has four goals and three assists in his past five contests while averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice-time. He's certainly capable of doing more of the same against Martin Jones and the travelling Kraken this Tuesday.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights (1.6%): Skating on a scoring line with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson, Dorofeyev responded to his recent benching by scoring twice in Monday's 4-3 SO win over the Wild. That'll show 'em. I'm all over the rookie against the worn-out Predators in Nashville.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Brian Dumoulin, Pittsburgh Penguins (2.2%)

Goalies

Antti Raanta (projected), Arizona Coyotes (14.7%): The Hurricanes netminder blanked the then-healthier Senators at their last meeting on Feb. 24, stopping all 32 shots faced. Good enough for me.

