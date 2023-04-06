There are countless threads to pull on a 14-game schedule that represents the second-last Thursday of the season. The only teams not playing are the Anaheim Ducks, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

The standings are top of mind for many clubs, with the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins jostling for the wild card in the East, the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche battling at the top of the Central, and the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks in action in the Connor Bedard race.

Then there's the injury front. Ryan O'Reilly is set to return for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they face what they hope is their second-round playoff opponent in the Boston Bruins. Cale Makar missed Tuesday with a lower-body injury. Sergei Bobrovsky and his illness have left Alex Lyon on a four-game win streak. Kevin Fiala and Gabriel Vilardi are nursing injuries. Roman Josi is still day-to-day. Patrick Kane is questionable after missing Wednesday. T.J. Oshie is out for the Washington Capitals. Shea Theodore remains questionable for the Vegas Golden Knights. Teuvo Teravainen has missed four games with an illness. Rafael Harvey-Pinard could miss another game. David Krejci is still questionable after missing Sunday.

But who doesn't love a return to old stomping grounds? Vladimir Tarasenko will play his first NHL game against the St. Louis Blues as the New York Rangers make the trip. The Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning threw down on Wednesday in a 70-PIM affair, possibly adding Jacob Trouba (and Anthony Cirelli) to the list of injured players above. Tarasenko skated with Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin thanks to Kane missing the contest. He did notch an assist, but Tarasenko just hasn't been a game-changer for fantasy this season -- before nor after the trade.

However, there should be some extra pep in his step with the return to St. Louis, so if you still have him in your roster, it's worth the chance to keep him active. This should be an exciting matchup between the Blues and Rangers, with the Blues scoring the most goals per 60 in the NHL at five-on-five in the past month (not a typo; the Blues). But St. Louis has also given up the most power-play goals in the league in the past month, so the Rangers also have something to look forward to.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens

7 p.m., Bell Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

Making the trip to Montreal without T.J. Oshie and Trevor van Riemsdyk, the veteran Caps grapple with the unfamiliar feeling of being a non-playoff team. The goaltending that has let both clubs down this season is a reason to keep the offense handy here: In five-on-five goals against per 60 in the past month, the Capitals rank 28th and the Canadiens 29th. The Habs have also allowed 14 power-play goals in the past month -- only Arizona and St. Louis have allowed more. Washington put up nine goals in one game when these teams met in December. The Caps current power play configuration is old school: Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson and John Carlson. Backstrom and Wilson are the available names to consider for a stream. On the Habs side, if Rafael Harvey-Pinard misses another game it would likely be another chance for recent Harvard signee Sean Farrell to roll in the top six (and on the top power-play unit).

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

7 p.m., Prudential Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Johnny Gaudreau and his Blue Jackets play in his home state of New Jersey for the second time this season. The Devils spanked them 7-1 on the first visit back in October, and there is little reason to expect a different result this time. Maybe we'll see a few more protest goals by the Blue Jackets side against a Devils team that has slipped to 17th in goals against per 60 in the past month. The most recent Devils configuration had all three of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier on separate lines. It was Hischier's line with Dawson Mercer and Tomas Tatar that did the most damage. The Blue Jackets continue to play out the string with elevated roles for Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson -- Marchenko on the top line and top power play, and Johnson on the power play.

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks

10:30 p.m., SAP Center at San Jose, Watch live on ESPN+

The third iteration of the Nieto Bowl this season comes just two days after the last one, which ended in a 4-3 overtime win for the current holders of Matt Nieto. While Nieto is unlikely to factor into the game I'm naming after him, we should get plenty of offense from both sides again -- the Avs pushing to stay atop the Central and the Sharks boasting hungry young players getting opportunities. Logan Couture has been flanked by Thomas Bordeleau and Danil Gushchin, the latter of which has been putting up noteworthy fantasy points. Gushchin was shuttled back down to the AHL Wednesday, but could be back for this game if the Sharks day-to-day list doesn't shrink. With Cale Makar questionable, Devon Toews becomes a must-start for the power-play time. Evan Rodrigues has been back on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen of late.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dylan Cozens, C/W, Buffalo Sabres (67.5%): The Red Wings can't be happy to see Tage Thompson back in the Sabres lineup, but Cozens is likely overjoyed to see Thompson back at his side on the top power-play unit. Thompson has seven points in three games against the Red Wings this season; In fact, the Sabres have 19 goals in three wins against Detroit.

Viktor Arvidsson, W, Los Angeles Kings (69.3%): With Kevin Fiala and Gabriel Vilardi missing games, Arvidsson is getting to role on the top power-play unit.

Bryan Rust, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (58.7%): Playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby, Rust has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games. The Penguins need to win this one to stay in the playoff hunt and it'll be exciting with longtime teammate Marc-Andre Fleury defending the Wild crease.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Daniel Sprong, W, Seattle Kraken (4.4%): The Kraken play the Coyotes for the second time of three total meetings in eight days. The Coyotes are weakest on the power play, where they've allowed 16 goals in the past month. Sprong gets plenty of minutes on the advantage.

Tommy Novak, C, Nashville Predators (12.0%): Taking full advantage of the playing time afforded to him, Novak has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Morgan Frost, C/W, Philadelphia Flyers (7.9%): With 11 points in the past 10 games, Frost is loving life with Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett on his flanks.

Nicklas Backstrom, C, Washington Capitals (7.4%)

Andreas Athanasiou, W, Chicago Blackhawks (1.5%)

Evan Rodrigues, C/W, Colorado Avalanche (7.8%)

Kirill Marchenko, W, Columbus Blue Jackets (3.1%)

Danil Gushchin, W, San Jose Sharks (0.2%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Tyson Barrie, D, Nashville Predators (78.0%): Copy-paste the sentence about Roman Josi being day-to-day and Barrie having accelerated value whenever Josi is out of the lineup. Yeah, it's hardly a secret, but if Josi is still out, you want to start Barrie.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Ben Hutton, D, Vegas Golden Knights (0.5%): Getting to draw into the lineup as Shea Theodore continues to miss games, Hutton is taking advantage of the opportunity with 2.2 fantasy points per game in the five he's suited up for of late.

Goalies

Alex Lyon, G, Florida Panthers (3.7%): Even if Sergei Bobrovsky gets over his sickness, how do you stop rolling with the goaltender that's won four straight and has you back in the wild-card race? Those four games included a couple softies, but Lyon only allowed five total goals to the Maple Leafs, Sabres, Canadiens and Blue Jackets. Besides, there is a chance the Senators start their seventh-string goaltender on the other side (that's only a partial joke, as technically Leevi Merilainen is the seventh goaltender they've used this season).

Devon Levi, G, Buffalo Sabres (2.8%): The Sabres have already defeated the Red Wings three times this season and Levi has been running a tight ship in the crease since making his debut. I like him for the win, but only him. Not Eric Comrie, not Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and not Craig Anderson.

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks (47.1%): Getting the Blackhawks is a chance for redemption as the once-hot Demko has fallen from grace in his past few starts.