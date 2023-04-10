Dynasty and keeper rankings: Top stars of the next five years

Which NHL players will best help you manage and win your fantasy hockey league during the next five years? That's the question we set out to answer when putting together dynasty fantasy hockey rankings.

It should go without saying that this based on the standard ESPN points league. The fantasy points per game (FPPG) delivered by each skater and fantasy points per 60 (FPP60) delivered by each goaltender drives projections for the players across the 2027-28 season. At risk of talking too much about how the sausage is made, those per-game production rates are extrapolated, altered by an age-related modifier that is drawn from historical data across eight seasons, then multiplied by a games-played percentage (or crease share for goaltenders) that comes from both the player's personal history and the age-related data.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

It's a big spreadsheet.

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Make Your Picks

But I wanted to reveal a little bit of it because there is some subtlety depending on how you want to calculate the rankings. The big question is whether total projected fantasy points across those five seasons should matter more than the average ranking of the player across those same five seasons. It does impact where we put some players, especially the ones who may not still be playing in 2027-28 or who might not debut in the NHL until a couple years from now.

To recap, there are two options: Rank the players by total projected fantasy points between 2023-24 and 2027-28; or rank the players based on the average rank those projections would give them across the five upcoming seasons.

These dynasty rankings opted for the latter. The logic is similar to the same logic you would apply to competing in an individual category in a rotisserie league; If you beat your opponent by one goal or 30 goals for the league lead in scoring, it makes zero difference to the final standings. So why would we focus on the total fantasy points put up across five seasons? It's not as if you can carry the 60 fantasy points that Connor McDavid has over the second-best player into next season.

The average rank gives a more complete picture of how a player can actually help you compete in dynasty across the next five years.

Here's an example with one of the more extreme differences which, even though is outside the top 300 rankings to be published, can help illustrate the difference. Matvei Michkov, one of the top forwards in the upcoming draft, has a KHL contract signed through the 2025-26 season. So, similar to Kirill Kaprizov, Michkov will presumably burst on the NHL scene at the age of 22 in the 2026-27 season. If we presume a similar path and impact on the NHL game, you'll be looking at a top-30 player in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, the final two of this five-year projection exercise.

Because those two years from Michkov are projected to be elite tier, his total fantasy points rank 374th in this projection. However, when you look at his average ranking across the five separate seasons, he ranks 495th. The extreme swing in projected production -- from literally zero in the KHL for three seasons to top-30 level for the final two -- makes his total output ranking much higher than his average across the five seasons.

I feel like the average rank is more valuable when making fantasy decisions, but I do see the argument for the total projected points rank. It is included in the ranking below as the second number in parentheses.

Forward notes - Expectations for Connor Bedard

NBA Playoff Challenge Pick the winners and crown your NBA champ! Make Your Picks

The previous iteration of these dynasty rankings was done in August of 2022. A lot has changed since then, but the biggest single factor is another year of prime fantasy hockey has come off the books for those on the down slope of their career and another season has been added to the back end of these rankings for those on the up slope. With 2022-23 now out of consideration for these five-year rankings, and 2027-28 added on, the young will be favored in this newest rank. I also have taken the liberty of adding and attempting to project undrafted players among the rankings, which wasn't done for the last edition. Hat tip to EliteProspects.com for most of the intel on those players.

Jack Hughes, C/W, New Jersey Devils (up one spot to No. 3): Hughes was already in a prime spot before the last rankings in August. Now, with a season that showcases exactly what kind of trajectory he is on, combined with the early arrival of the Devils compete window, the only easy choice ahead of him is Connor McDavid. Elias Pettersson slips ahead of Hughes on these rankings, but I don't think there's enough separation to call it a no-brainer. The fact that Hughes won't even be through his prime years at the end of this five-year projection is even more reason to consider him as one of the top players to have on your roster.

Jason Robertson, W, Dallas Stars (up 58 spots to No. 4): Robertson is the representative for a number of other players to take big leaps in the rankings. The key? Be young and get established. With Robertson crossing the 100-point threshold in his age-23 season, the sky is the limit in the next five years. The same story applies to Tim Stutzle, Nico Hischier, Jordan Kyrou, Clayton Keller, Cole Caufield, Owen Tippett and others.

Connor Bedard, C, undrafted (enters ranks at No. 12): This is where Bedard lands using a similar career trajectory for FPPG as we saw from McDavid. He is ranked 26th for his first season in 2023-24 and finishes this five-year forecast ranked third in 2027-28 as a 22-year-old. McDavid finished fourth in his age-22 season. If my dynasty league was going longer than five years, as yours probably is planning to, I wouldn't hesitate to make him No. 2 overall. Why No. 2? McDavid is already money in the bank and will still only be 31 years old in 2027-28. Take the known when you can.

Leon Draisaitl, C/W, Edmonton Oilers (down 12 spots to No. 17): As Robertson is the epitomizes the breakout crop, Draisaitl can be the symbolize the group of players that will be well into the established part of a career where a player is usually in decline. As showcased in the column last week, the number of forwards in the top 250 fantasy rankings every season drops sharply at age 29 and continues a stepped descent with each subsequent year. Draisaitl will be 32 in the 2027-28 season; as will Nathan MacKinnon, Aleksander Barkov and Bo Horvat. Nikita Kucherov will be 34; as will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mark Scheifele. Maybe all of them will survive as fantasy assets into these seasons. But the odds suggest not all of them will. So the safe thing to do for fantasy rankings is take a little off the top from most of them. For every Joe Pavelski that manages to stay strong through his age 38 season, there are 20 other forwards who drop off the fantasy radar. That's not just a saying I made up: In the analysis of the previous eight seasons of top 250 fantasy scorers, there were 100 from forwards age 28 and only five from forwards age 38.

Defense notes - Decline for Roman Josi?

Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators (down 20 spots to No. 68): Josi will be 37 years old in the final season these rankings consider. Brent Burns and Mark Giordano have shown us defensemen can stay active and contribute for more years than forwards typically can, but that isn't typically the rule. But the prime for defensemen also tends to last a little bit longer, so Josi going into his age-33 season to start these rankings is less of a concern. For the record, I have him projected for three more seasons inside the top 100 before he falls outside of them for the final two.

Owen Power, D, Buffalo Sabres (down 40 spots to No. 130): Forget the August ranking in which I was clearly hyped on Power and had him down to leapfrog Rasmus Dahlin. What I should have remembered then -- and will concentrate on now -- is the tendency for defensemen to come into their prime a little bit later than forwards. The peak is actually 26 years old based on the past eight years of data. Power will only be in his age-25 season in 2027-28, so, potentially, he won't even have peaked then.

Goaltender notes - Jeremy Swayman to continue success

Leagues start every Monday! The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! It's not too late to get your group back together, or to start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league >>

Not gonna lie. Projecting the goaltenders is incredibly difficult and should get the heaviest dash of salt among all of these gazes into crystal balls. The goaltenders feels more like gazing into a hubcap.

Still, they are a crucial element of fantasy hockey, so I picked some of my favorites and did my best. But the littlest injury, lost confidence, out-of-the-blue arrivals can all throw the goalies into a blender. Established and young enough to keep their current net for a long time went a long way in these rankings.

But I will highlight a couple here that felt like the biggest leaps of faith so you can make your own judgement.

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins (up 102 spots to No. 43): The fact that Swayman will still be younger in five years than Linus Ullmark is the main reason for giving him my preference here. Goaltenders, unlike the forwards and defensemen, tend to only decrease in per-game performance over their careers and really fall off the map in their mid-30s.

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild (up 142 spots to No. 180): Wallstedt is just an example of how I picked and projected some of the top prospects. But he's honestly just as much a shot in the dark as half a dozen other AHL goaltenders. Wallstedt has more pedigree and is on the right path, but for every Wallstedt that makes his way into the league via the draft-and-develop route, you get another on the path of "signed, looks like a backup, becomes a star when given keys to defending Cup champion" (Alexandar Georgiev) or "spends years on a bad team, switches to the President's Trophy winner and is the front-runner for the Vezina" (Linus Ullmark). So, while it is worth rostering the Wallstedts, Dustin Wolfs and Pyotr Kochetkovs of the world in dynasty, don't over-invest or over-pay in forecasting the goaltending position. Take chances and consider paying for those already established.

ESPN NHL dynasty rankings

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (C1) (1)

2. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (C2) (2)

3. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (C3) (3)

4. Jason Robertson, LW, Dal (LW1) (4)

5. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (C4) (5)

6. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Fla (LW2) (6)

7. David Pastrnak, RW, Bos (RW1) (8)

8. Tim Stutzle, LW, Ott (LW3) (7)

9. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (LW4) (9)

10. Tage Thompson, C, Buf (C5) (12)

11. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (LW5) (14)

12. Connor Bedard, C, undrafted (C6) (10)

13. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Col (RW2) (13)

14. Cale Makar, D, Col (D1) (15)

15. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D2) (18)

16. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (RW3) (17)

17. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Edm (LW6) (11)

18. Jake Oettinger, G, Dal (G1) (20)

19. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Col (C7) (16)

20. Nico Hischier, C, NJ (C8) (21)

21. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D3) (25)

22. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G2) (19)

23. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D4) (24)

24. Jordan Kyrou, C, StL (C9) (27)

25. Alexandar Georgiev, G, Col (G3) (26)

26. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Ott (LW7) (28)

27. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Car (LW8) (22)

28. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D5) (30)

29. Clayton Keller, C, Ari (C10) (29)

30. Dylan Cozens, C, Buf (C11) (23)

31. Brayden Point, C, TB (C12) (32)

32. Aleksander Barkov, C, Fla (C13) (35)

33. Timo Meier, RW, NJ (RW4) (33)

34. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ott (D6) (37)

35. Cole Caufield, RW, Mon (RW5) (31)

36. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (C14) (38)

37. Jack Eichel, C, Vgk (C15) (39)

38. Moritz Seider, D, Det (D7) (40)

39. Matt Boldy, LW, Min (LW9) (34)

40. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G4) (36)

41. Owen Tippett, RW, Phi (RW6) (41)

42. Charlie McAvoy, D, Bos (D8) (43)

43. Jeremy Swayman, G, Bos (G5) (42)

44. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dal (D9) (44)

45. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Wpg (C16) (45)

46. Martin Necas, C, Car (C17) (47)

47. Ilya Samsonov, G, Tor (G6) (48)

48. William Nylander, RW, Tor (RW7) (46)

49. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Car (G7) (50)

50. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (RW8) (53)

51. Josh Norris, C, Ott (C18) (51)

52. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G8) (49)

53. Sebastian Aho, C, Car (C19) (60)

54. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D10) (54)

55. Filip Gustavsson, G, Min (G9) (55)

56. Zach Werenski, D, Cls (D11) (58)

57. Dawson Mercer, C, NJ (C20) (57)

58. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D12) (63)

59. Roope Hintz, C, Dal (C21) (62)

60. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Mon (LW10) (61)

61. Jesper Bratt, RW, NJ (RW9) (59)

62. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D13) (65)

63. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (LW11) (66)

64. Matty Beniers, C, Sea (C22) (67)

65. Brandon Montour, D, Fla (D14) (56)

66. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D15) (68)

67. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TB (G10) (64)

68. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D16) (52)

69. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (C23) (69)

70. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D17) (75)

71. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D18) (72)

72. Noah Hanifin, D, Cgy (D19) (73)

73. Trevor Zegras, C, Ana (C24) (70)

74. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (C25) (71)

75. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D20) (74)

76. Vince Dunn, D, Sea (D21) (80)

77. Brandon Hagel, LW, TB (LW12) (76)

78. Logan Cooley, C, Ari (C26) (82)

79. Patrik Laine, RW, Cls (RW10) (79)

80. Bo Horvat, C, NYI (C27) (77)

81. Adrian Kempe, C, LA (C28) (83)

82. Lukas Reichel, LW, Chi (LW13) (86)

83. Seth Jones, D, Chi (D22) (91)

84. Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB (RW11) (78)

85. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G11) (93)

86. Robert Thomas, C, StL (C29) (95)

87. Kirill Marchenko, LW, Cls (LW14) (96)

88. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Sea (LW15) (94)

89. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgk (D23) (81)

90. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D24) (98)

91. Stuart Skinner, G, Edm (G12) (92)

92. Drake Batherson, C, Ott (C30) (88)

93. Alex Tuch, RW, Buf (RW12) (89)

94. Spencer Knight, G, Fla (G13) (87)

95. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (C31) (84)

96. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR (D25) (100)

97. Kevin Fiala, C, LA (C32) (97)

98. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D26) (99)

99. Shea Theodore, D, Vgk (D27) (104)

100. Juuso Valimaki, D, Ari (D28) (105)

101. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (C33) (85)

102. Juuse Saros, G, Nsh (G14) (90)

103. Adam Larsson, D, Sea (D29) (103)

104. Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Van (LW16) (110)

105. Jared McCann, LW, Sea (LW17) (107)

106. Mathew Barzal, C, NYI (C34) (114)

107. Barrett Hayton, C, Ari (C35) (113)

108. Neal Pionk, D, Wpg (D30) (120)

109. Kirby Dach, C, Mon (C36) (116)

110. Matias Maccelli, LW, Ari (LW18) (108)

111. Mike Matheson, D, Mon (D31) (125)

112. Shane Wright, C, Sea (C37) (109)

113. Luke Hughes, D, NJ (D32) (122)

114. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (C38) (111)

115. William Eklund, LW, SJ (LW19) (115)

116. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (LW20) (117)

117. Linus Ullmark, G, Bos (G15) (106)

118. Thatcher Demko, G, Van (G16) (128)

119. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Car (C39) (118)

120. Philip Tomasino, C, Nsh (C40) (124)

121. Dylan Strome, C, Wsh (C41) (133)

122. Bowen Byram, D, Col (D33) (123)

123. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D34) (131)

124. Tommy Novak, C, Nsh (C42) (129)

125. Pavel Dorofeyev, RW, Vgk (RW13) (135)

126. Ivan Provorov, D, Phi (D35) (139)

127. Adam Fantilli, C, undrafted (C43) (127)

128. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW, Mon (LW21) (130)

129. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (RW14) (112)

130. Owen Power, D, Buf (D36) (101)

131. Devon Toews, D, Col (D37) (137)

132. Evan Bouchard, D, Edm (D38) (138)

133. Andrew Peeke, D, Cls (D39) (140)

134. Troy Terry, C, Ana (C44) (141)

135. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (LW22) (119)

136. Sean Durzi, D, LA (D40) (136)

137. Sam Reinhart, RW, Fla (RW15) (126)

138. Filip Chytil, RW, NYR (RW16) (146)

139. Justin Faulk, D, StL (D41) (132)

140. Tyson Foerster, RW, Phi (RW17) (134)

141. Alexis Lafreniere, LW, NYR (LW23) (143)

142. Ryan Graves, D, NJ (D42) (156)

143. Carter Verhaeghe, C, Fla (C45) (145)

144. Luke Evangelista, RW, Nsh (RW18) (149)

145. Mason McTavish, C, Ana (C46) (152)

146. Michael Rasmussen, C, Det (C47) (154)

147. John Tavares, C, Tor (C48) (121)

148. Gabriel Vilardi, C, LA (C49) (147)

149. Logan Thompson, G, Vgk (G17) (144)

150. Matt Roy, D, LA (D43) (153)

151. Vitek Vanecek, G, NJ (G18) (151)

152. Lucas Raymond, LW, Det (LW24) (150)

153. Gustav Forsling, D, Fla (D44) (167)

154. John Gibson, G, Ana (G19) (148)

155. Morgan Frost, C, Phi (C50) (158)

156. Tony DeAngelo, D, Phi (D45) (162)

157. Jake Walman, D, Det (D46) (161)

158. Hampus Lindholm, D, Bos (D47) (159)

159. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (RW19) (166)

160. Cole Perfetti, C, Wpg (C51) (157)

161. Filip Hronek, D, Van (D48) (164)

162. Colton Parayko, D, StL (D49) (171)

163. Samuel Girard, D, Col (D50) (169)

164. John Carlson, D, Wsh (D51) (142)

165. Kent Johnson, C, Cls (C52) (168)

166. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Car (D52) (173)

167. Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Col (RW20) (176)

168. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Cgy (LW25) (188)

169. Alexander Romanov, D, NYI (D53) (178)

170. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, StL (RW21) (182)

171. Jacob Peterson, C, SJ (C53) (175)

172. Arthur Kaliyev, RW, LA (RW22) (165)

173. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (C54) (186)

174. Sam Bennett, LW, Fla (LW26) (179)

175. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (LW27) (170)

176. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, NYR (RW23) (174)

177. Alexander Holtz, RW, NJ (RW24) (155)

178. Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Col (LW28) (192)

179. J.T. Miller, C, Van (C55) (160)

180. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Min (G20) (102)

181. Joonas Korpisalo, G, LA (G21) (183)

182. Martin Fehervary, D, Wsh (D54) (181)

183. Jakub Vrana, C, StL (C56) (189)

184. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D55) (193)

185. Eetu Luostarinen, C, Fla (C57) (196)

186. Mads Sogaard, G, Ott (G22) (163)

187. Travis Sanheim, D, Phi (D56) (191)

188. Marco Rossi, C, Min (C58) (172)

189. Jake McCabe, D, Tor (D57) (195)

190. MacKenzie Weegar, D, Cgy (D58) (197)

191. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (C59) (180)

192. Kaiden Guhle, D, Mon (D59) (187)

193. Ivan Barbashev, C, Vgk (C60) (211)

194. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Wpg (LW29) (199)

195. Lawson Crouse, LW, Ari (LW30) (200)

196. Marcus Pettersson, D, Pit (D60) (203)

197. Jake DeBrusk, LW, Bos (LW31) (201)

198. Dylan Guenther, RW, Ari (RW25) (185)

199. Nick Schmaltz, C, Ari (C61) (210)

200. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cls (LW32) (214)

201. Jonas Siegenthaler, D, NJ (D61) (205)

202. Noah Cates, LW, Phi (LW33) (202)

203. Wyatt Johnston, C, Dal (C62) (190)

204. Taylor Raddysh, RW, Chi (RW26) (208)

205. Esa Lindell, D, Dal (D62) (220)

206. J.J. Moser, D, Ari (D63) (213)

207. Lukas Dostal, G, Ana (G23) (184)

208. Daniel Sprong, RW, Sea (RW27) (216)

209. Shane Pinto, C, Ott (C63) (209)

210. Anton Lundell, C, Fla (C64) (198)

211. Fabian Lysell, RW, Bos (RW28) (177)

212. Rasmus Sandin, D, Wsh (D64) (215)

213. Seth Jarvis, C, Car (C65) (207)

214. Jakob Pelletier, LW, Cgy (LW34) (194)

215. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Phi (D65) (225)

216. Joel Farabee, LW, Phi (LW35) (212)

217. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (LW36) (218)

218. Jack McBain, C, Ari (C66) (224)

219. Jamie Drysdale, D, Ana (D66) (222)

220. Kaapo Kakko, RW, NYR (RW29) (219)

221. J.T. Compher, RW, Col (RW30) (232)

222. Brady Skjei, D, Car (D67) (234)

223. Quinton Byfield, C, LA (C67) (206)

224. Jack Quinn, RW, Buf (RW31) (217)

225. Damon Severson, D, NJ (D68) (227)

226. Scott Mayfield, D, NYI (D69) (235)

227. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (C68) (231)

228. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G24) (229)

229. Dustin Wolf, G, Cgy (G25) (204)

230. Pavel Zacha, C, Bos (C69) (236)

231. Jake Sanderson, D, Ott (D70) (230)

232. Ville Husso, G, Det (G26) (240)

233. Akira Schmid, G, NJ (G27) (223)

234. Mikey Anderson, D, LA (D71) (233)

235. Macklin Celebrini, C, undrafted (C70) (221)

236. Ryan Pulock, D, NYI (D72) (243)

237. Mario Ferraro, D, SJ (D73) (237)

238. Dillon Dube, C, Cgy (C71) (238)

239. Connor Clifton, D, Bos (D74) (239)

240. Matthew Knies, LW, Tor (LW37) (226)

241. Juuso Parssinen, C, Nsh (C72) (228)

242. Adam Pelech, D, NYI (D75) (245)

243. Jack Roslovic, C, Cls (C73) (248)

244. Rickard Rakell, C, Pit (C74) (259)

245. Jesse Ylonen, RW, Mon (RW32) (242)

246. Mattias Samuelsson, D, Buf (D76) (246)

247. Brett Pesce, D, Car (D77) (247)

248. Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (C75) (270)

249. Adam Boqvist, D, Cls (D78) (251)

250. Ty Smith, D, Pit (D79) (250)

251. Jake Middleton, D, Min (D80) (254)

252. Tanner Jeannot, LW, TB (LW38) (256)

253. Marco Kasper, C, Det (C76) (241)

254. Brandt Clarke, D, LA (D81) (244)

255. John Klingberg, D, Min (D82) (258)

256. Zach Hyman, LW, Edm (LW39) (276)

257. Tyson Barrie, D, Nsh (D83) (279)

258. Max Domi, C, Dal (C77) (265)

259. Brandon Carlo, D, Bos (D84) (260)

260. Jani Hakanpaa, D, Dal (D85) (272)

261. Alex Newhook, C, Col (C78) (252)

262. Jonas Brodin, D, Min (D86) (268)

263. Jamie Oleksiak, D, Sea (D87) (267)

264. Jaccob Slavin, D, Car (D88) (271)

265. Vladislav Gavrikov, D, LA (D89) (275)

266. Connor Murphy, D, Chi (D90) (278)

267. Karel Vejmelka, G, Ari (G28) (273)

268. Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Cls (RW33) (253)

269. Nicolas Roy, C, Vgk (C79) (269)

270. Chandler Stephenson, C, Vgk (C80) (291)

271. Phillip Danault, C, LA (C81) (286)

272. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Sea (RW34) (285)

273. Arber Xhekaj, D, Mon (D91) (274)

274. Matthew Savoie, C, Buf (C82) (249)

275. Nicholas Robertson, LW, Tor (LW40) (257)

276. Simon Edvinsson, D, Det (D92) (263)

277. Calen Addison, D, Min (D93) (262)

278. Scott Perunovich, D, StL (D94) (255)

279. Michael Bunting, LW, Tor (LW41) (288)

280. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (C83) (298)

281. Simon Benoit, D, Ana (D95) (266)

282. Ty Dellandrea, C, Dal (C84) (264)

283. Andrew Mangiapane, LW, Cgy (LW42) (282)

284. JJ Peterka, RW, Buf (RW35) (261)

285. Scott Laughton, C, Phi (C85) (296)

286. Drew Doughty, D, LA (D96) (301)

287. Jake Bean, D, Cls (D97) (277)

288. Olli Maatta, D, Det (D98) (287)

289. Torey Krug, D, StL (D99) (297)

290. Frank Vatrano, LW, Ana (LW43) (305)

291. Erik Gustafsson, D, Tor (D100) (293)

292. Timothy Liljegren, D, Tor (D101) (290)

293. Jake Neighbours, LW, StL (LW44) (281)

294. David Jiricek, D, Cls (D102) (299)

295. Jonatan Berggren, RW, Det (RW36) (284)

296. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, LA (RW37) (312)

297. Ridly Greig, C, Ott (C86) (283)

298. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (LW45) (315)

299. Nicolas Hague, D, Vgk (D103) (300)

300. Cam York, D, Phi (D104) (294)

Just missed

Yaroslav Askarov, G, Nashville Predators (No. 301)

Logan Stankoven, C, Dallas Stars (No. 305)

Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis Blues (No. 331)

Leo Carlsson, C, undrafted (No. 333)

Cole Eiserman, W, undrafted (No. 353)

Michael Misa, C, undrafted (No. 357)

Dalibor Dvorsky, C, undrafted (No. 359)

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes (No. 360)

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils (No. 378)

Frank Nazar, C, Chicago Blackhawks (No. 388)

Dropped out