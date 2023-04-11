Amazingly, with the regular season's finish line well in sight, the majority of Tuesday's 10-game slate still carries significant playoff-related implications for at least one side. Which makes it easier on fantasy managers to assemble their own lineups. It's not like prominent heavy-hitters - unless hurt (see: Jack Eichel) - are going to sit out with so much on the line. So, rating the matchups themselves becomes all the more important, particularly in gauging streaming and Daily Fantasy options. For instance, there are some real tough doozies out West that might not reap a ton of fantasy scoring - goals, assists - altogether. Oilers vs. Avalanche serving as one noted exception.

Then there's a small handful of contests that carry zero weight, outside of who might tumble further in favor of selecting top draft prospect Connor Bedard. The Ducks only lead the Blue Jackets (and Blackhawks) by two points for dead-last in the league. Meaning there's extra fantasy appeal to appreciate from their respective opponents, the Canucks and Flyers - who are too high in the standings to fall significantly far - especially individual players wanting to make a positive impression ahead of next season before wrapping it all up.

Leftover is a meaningless first-round preview (on paper) between the Maple Leafs and Lightning, where no one is going to destroy themselves trying to dominate the other before it actually matters, and an equally insignificant tilt between the Capitals and Bruins. Please check who's actually playing from these squads before solidifying your own fantasy lineup for the evening.

Also of note: Defenseman Luke Hughes, selected fourth overall in 2021, will make his NHL debut after signing with the Devils over the weekend - in New Jersey against the Sabres, when his teammate/brother Jack Hughes has the opportunity to break the franchise's points record in a season. How fun is that?

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

Outscored 42-12 in their past eight, the Blue Jackets appear wholly ready to turn the page on 2022-23 and look ahead to next year. Whereas the Flyers seem less interested in slipping as quietly into the offseason, especially the younger staff up front. Forwards Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost, in particular, look wholeheartedly engaged in cementing their top-six roles for 2023-24. Current No. 1 center Noah Cates and Joel Farabee also boast fantasy appeal against projected starter Michael Hutchinson. Just give John Tortorella's lineup one last look before committing to any Philly skater.

7:30 p.m., PPG Paints Arena

A win for the home side boosts them into a Wild Card spot in the East. Surrendering 4.50 goals/game, the Blackhawks are 1-11-0 since Mar. 18. Pittsburgh is scoring again. Play your Penguins, from the crease on out.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals (37.2%): Riding a four-game goal streak with five altogether plus an assist, and recently penetrating the likes of Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin, the Capitals' top center is doing his darndest as an individual to play spoiler (just ask the Isles). While the match-up with the mighty Bruins obviously isn't ideal, keep in mind, Boston has zero to play for after breaking the league's win record on Sunday. Top skaters - Pastrnak has his 60 - are going to rest or see diminished minutes. I'm eager to roll the fantasy dice on the forward pairing of Strome and Tom Wilson, as long as both are confirmed in the lineup.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Antti Raanta (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (15.6%): The suddenly stumbling Hurricanes need a win over the Red Wings Tuesday to safeguard their grip on a much-coveted top spot in the Metropolitan. Fortunately, Detroit is spiralling in even more spectacular fashion, allowing 18 goals in their past three games. With both sides playing the previous evening, it's easy to give the edge to the team in greater need (Wings are well out of it) particularly when they're equipped with the second best defense in the league. Raanta should secure this win at home.