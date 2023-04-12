It's heavy-duty decision time for contending fantasy managers with streaming options. With only three games on the schedule ahead of Thursday's 15-contest finale, the objective is to maximize Wednesday's lineup without harming your chances only 24 hours later. Figure out who you can manage without when everyone is competing except the Flames and Islanders or, better yet, who's shelved for the rest of the season - think a resting Ilya Samsonov with the Toronto Maple Leafs - then dump and replace. Outside of the net, where negative numbers come into play, warm bodies are always better than unfilled lineup positions.

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Make Your Picks

Adding to the drama, two of Wednesday's three tilts have significant playoff implications. First the Islanders - offered a surprising yet thickish lifeline by way of the Penguins' confounding loss to the Blackhawks Tuesday - host the Canadiens. A single point earns New York a Wild Card spot. So they're still trying. A little later, the Stars visit the Blues in the first of a season-wrapping home-and-home. Along with rivals Colorado and Minnesota, Dallas is gunning to finish top of the Central, in hopes of securing home ice and avoiding a first-round match-up with one of the other aforementioned two. So they also care.

Unlike either side in Wednesday's night cap. Knocked out of the playoff picture only two days ago, the Flames are expected to be a dejected bunch in wrapping up 2022-23. But they're still a far superior team to the Sharks. Playing for nothing but pride, the home side should nonetheless put in a concerted-enough effort for their devoted fans. Just give Darryl Sutter's final lineup for this season a good look before cementing your own.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., UBS Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

NBA Playoff Challenge Pick the winners and crown your NBA champ! Make Your Picks

While they aren't much of a productive powerhouse, the Islanders face an injury-ravaged squad that's giving them up in bunches these days. There's also the feeling that Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals should serve as a sobering kick in the pants following two successive wins over the Flyers and Lightning. New York is being offered a (possibly undeserved) second chance here, following Pittsburgh's aforementioned floundering, and they know it. I like the forward pairing of Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Hudson Fasching to make some positive fantasy noise in this contest, along with veterans Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise. On the blue line, Scott Mayfield is a shot-blocking machine at present.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (64.0%): On the topic of still making an effort, the veteran center has four goals and 16 assists in his past 16 games, failing to dent the scoresheet only twice in that span.

See also:

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders (33.2%)

Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames (49.3%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars (2.5%): Despite losing a bit of scoring steam lately, the rookie still boasts strong fantasy promise as second-line center between Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov. Unlike Dallas's top-three, next-level fantasy assets up front, Johnston is largely available. It's also worth noting, even though it was a thousand years ago (late November), the teenaged talent scored a goal and assist in the Stars' only other meeting with Jordan Binnington and the Blues.

Leagues start every Monday! The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! It's not too late to get your group back together, or to start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league >>

See also:

Jacob Peterson, San Jose Sharks (1.2%)

Zach Parise, New York Islanders (9.1%)

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (3.4%)

Hudson Fasching, New York Islanders (0.2%)

Alexey Toropchenko, St. Louis Blues (1.0%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (40.2%)

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (72.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders (11.3%)

Goalies

Dan Vladar (possible), Calgary Flames (15.6%): First off, Jake Oettinger (projected) and Ilya Sorokin (projected) are Wednesday's two leading fantasy netminders, should all unfold according to script. However, unless you're already rostering the Stars' and Islanders' respective top bananas, fat chance they're just floating about as available free agents. Which brings us to Calgary's backup, who may start in place of an understandably deflated Jacob Markstrom in Calgary's last, nothing-burger of a game.

Vladar isn't terrible. The Sharks are, relatively speaking. Plus, San Jose can still tumble further down the standings, bolstering their chances at earning the top selection at this year's Entry Draft (see: Connor Bedard). Food for fantasy thought if you're engaged in a tight, final battle - or have little to lose - in which case such a gamble makes sense.